Invesco: Nothing New Is Good Enough

The asset management industry has gone through substantial changes in recent years. The most relevant that I’d like to cite are a) the rise of consumer preference towards passive investing b) the prolonged low interests environment and c) the increasing relevance of fintech.

Independently taken, these might have been temporary headwinds. However, industry dynamics possess the unfortunate tendency to combine and compound, creating shock waves with ripple effects on all the actors involved. Low interest rates hard-pressed investors to focus on costs control, and the scalability of the business allowed leaders like BlackRock (BLK) to capitalize on the opportunity by carrying out the necessary efforts to modernize, investing in the required technology to rationalize costs. At the same time, the evolutionary step pushed down the cliff small advisory companies like Waddell & Reed (WDR) and Manning & Napier (MN). It is noteworthy that while profits and dividends from BlackRock have continued to grow during the decade, both WDR and MN were recently forced to cut their distributions.

The 10-year chart below shows how the difference in performance is reflected in the stock price:

The long case for Invesco

Despite a YTD stock performance in line with peers, any longer time frame will also reveal an unimpressive price action for Invesco (IVZ). However, there are notable differences between the above-cited underperforming cases and Invesco. First, Invesco, like BlackRock, is primarily an ETF provider rather than an advisory. Secondly, I believe the company does possess a moat as the relatively high and stable ROE and profit margins demonstrate. The scale is a source of competitive advantage in asset management in the form of cost-effectiveness and intangible assets. Moreover, asset management typically enjoys from switching costs: despite low entry barriers to enter the competition, assets tend to be relatively sticky. Large incumbents possess a natural advantage over new players because of investor’s inertia.

With $1.2 trillion in AUM, Invesco is the 6th retail asset manager in the US by size, although 30% of the company's total revenues come from Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has the necessary scale to compete, although BLK is on a whole different level. Indeed, management recently highlighted its capabilities in the EM and Global equities, bank loans, and HY munis segments of the market. Smart beta ETFs are also an area in which Invesco launched itself, but BlackRock quickly caught up with its factor investment offerings, and this spells trouble. Below slide provides a summary of Invesco’s bull case:

Growth outlook

Despite the positive macro environment (long bull run) and the broad offering of passive investments, Invesco has struggled to grow AUM in the last few years organically. The company has underperformed BlackRock and T. Rowe Price (TROW) and despite performing better than Franklin Resources (BEN) shares have been hammered the most in the considered period.

2019 started strongly, but organic outflow persisted, but the stock market recovery drove a recovery, and more importantly, Invesco proceeded to integrate Oppenheimer Funds’ AUM.

A controversial deal

As evidenced in the above graph, BEN and IVZ traded tightly for much of 2018, until eventually, Invesco started to underperform this last peer after announcing the acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds for a consideration of over $5 billion. For starters, Invesco has a long history of M&A under CEO Martin Flanagan. The first notable acquisition was PowerShares in 2006, and this was a smart move for sure. Thanks to $75 billion AUM under the QQQ fund, Invesco collects today $150 million (estimate based on the 0.2% nominal fee). Not bad, considering the company paid for Powershares $60 million. Then, further deals, big and small, followed suit, starting with W.L. Ross. In 2009, Invesco acquired Morgan Stanley's fund operations ($115 billion AUM). More recently, the company contributed to sector consolidation, buying Source ($26 billion AUM) and Guggenheim ETF ($38 billion AUM). With such background, it should not come as a surprise that when MassMutual's asset management started to weigh in a sale of its affiliate, Invesco promptly stepped in with a palatable offer.

As evidenced by the share price, the market did not like the move. On a first look, the deal seems pricey, though management a) contextually announced a $1.2-billion buyback program and b) tried hard to impress Investors that the combination made operational sense.

Concerning operations, the following slide shows the already evidenced strength which management claims to be the result of the combination. One thing could strike attentive observers: despite Invesco being 5-times Oppenheimer, according to this presentation, the company did not excel in anything (except HY Munis) before the integration. The breakdown seems questionable and potentially well-constructed (carefully selecting which products to include or not) by the IR department to provide better optics.

In the end, it all boils down to how much synergies Invesco can extract from this acquisition. The company has been very, very optimistic indicating $475 million target run-rate synergies by 2020 (not only derived from cost savings but also cross-selling opportunities), which if entirely realized would put the Oppenheimer price tag at a quite attractive 12x Price/Synergies.

Although I am a bit skeptical the target will be fully realized; I am willing to leave the judgment open. I am also positive MassMutual accepted to get paid with $4 billion in perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares and Invesco common equity, onboarding the company as a shareholder and guaranteeing interest alignment with minority shareholders for the successful integration of Oppenheimer.

No news is good news

The 2nd quarter trading update released by Invesco last week was for the most part uneventful, which I view as a positive since management should now focus on getting things done at the operational level. During the Q&A, Flanagan highlighted the growth of the ETF business in Europe, which grew 20% organically in the quarter. The ETF market in Europe remains substantially underpenetrated, and therefore, meaningful growth opportunities certainly exist. However, competition is also intensifying with BlackRock and Amundi (OTCPK:AMUDF) ramping up offerings.

Flanagan confirmed once again that:

We will get the $475 million in net synergies, 85% of that will be accomplished by the end of this year. The additional scale, resiliency, and stability resulting from the combination will help us achieve a greater than 41% run-rate operating margin. And finally, pro forma year-end EBITDA in 2020 is expected to be exceeding $2.6 billion.

So, management even raised the initial outlook of 40% operating margin and $2.5 billion EBITDA forecasted in October last year, though of course, the indicated measures were non-GAAP. While EBITDA increased, EPS slid a few cents from $0.62 to “>$0.58.”

Invesco reported adjusted EPS of $0.65 for the quarter, vs. $0.66 of one year ago. The number, in light of the slight year-on-year decrease, is unimpressive but overlooks the positives. For one, the $0.31 quarterly dividend continues to be well-covered, and the outstanding share number should be now inclusive of the OFI dilution (75.7 million shares, ex-the additional 6.2 million to be issued upon vesting) which was offset by Invesco completing $800 million (39 mln shares) of the $1.2 bln buyback program. The company also continues to possess ample liquidity over the requested regulatory capital. Net operating margin was below the 41% target at 35.2%, albeit higher than the 32% in Q1. I am already considering the choked top-line growth a given, so the guided expansion in operating margins is what I am waiting to see in Invesco, and can make or break the investment thesis.

Valuation

At the present price, the company pays a generous 6.3% yield, and the distribution could keep growing yearly at a 3.0-3.5% rate, which could translate into a total return of about 9.5% (unadjusted for potential capital gain/loss). The 50% retained earnings should ensure long-term sustainability in dividend growth, with Invesco continuing to invest its excess free cash flow on buybacks and outstanding shares reduction. Organic growth is a more problematic story, but further opportunistic M&A activity could give a boost to the top line.

I base my primary valuation assessment for Invesco on a relatively simple two-stages DDM as below:

I take comfort in my valuation assumptions considering that a) on a relative basis, both against peers and historical terms, Invesco current P/E is unreasonably low. Mean reversion should, therefore, operate in favor of the stock. b) Star contributor Arturo Neto, who has been covering the name for a few months now, has also concluded that Invesco warrants a price close to $30.

Although my (and Arturo) assessment is sensibly above the current Street consensus of $22-23, I am reasonably confident we can be right. For one thing, the Street analysts have demonstrated to be clueless about Invesco’s fundamental value. Their recommendations have been just a lagging indicator of the share price. You can take a look at the chart below and make your conclusions. The black line is the price, and the blue line is the analyst's target. The blue line follows suit.

Conclusion

Invesco revenues, like those of all asset managers, are mostly tied to AUM. Of all the dramatic changes the industry has gone through in the recent years, some have negatively impacted Invesco (low interest rates, heightened price competition) but some others have arguably tilted the playing field in its favor (ETFs, increased scale advantages). Invesco performance and management execution, while certainly not flawless, has been more decent than bears like to give it credit.

At this point, I am happy to take a wait-and-see approach on this one while banking on the 6%+ yield (WHT tax-free). I believe the distribution to be safe, although, for full disclosure, it is difficult to predict what could happen in the case of a complete financial meltdown. Under such an extreme scenario, it is likely distribution could be frozen (but quickly re-established on the inevitable rebound).

My rating for Invesco is bullish, but I also keep monitoring the company closely because of its considerable M&A activity. I am placing Invesco under my “special observation” list, and I might turn bearish if I see a failure in achieving management stated objectives namely: 1) net operating margin substantially lower than 40% over an extended period, 2) EBITDA significantly lower than $2.5 bln, or a D/EBITDA ratio higher than stated 2.3x target ($4 bln preferred shares considered as debt).

