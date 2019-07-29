Lockheed's Strong Quarter Led Me To Buy

Being ever so opportunistic, I saw the results as great and decided to start a position in the stock.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been a beneficiary of the growing defense budgets of countries around the world. Being a premier manufacturer of planes, helicopters, missiles, and more, the company continues to see revenue rise in almost any economic environment. Due to defense being necessary and technology always evolving, the company has a stream of revenue that is as close to guaranteed as you can get. With shares trading down after the initial earnings report, I took the opportunity to add shares to my portfolio. I have long waited to initiate a position in the company and missed my chance earlier in the year to get shares. However, after this report, there was no doubt shares offered opportunity.

Performance

In the third quarter earnings report, Lockheed reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company saw revenue grow 7.7% and earnings grow 23.4%. The company also raised its forecast for earnings per share of approximately $20.85-$21.15 (from $20.05–$20.35), on net sales of about $59B up from $56.75B.-$58.25B.

Cash from operations in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.668 billion. The company can report lumpy cash flows however as it still funds its pension on an ongoing basis. This quarter the company did not make any pension contributions. Seeing the pension being funded is always a positive as it prevents a future overhang of liability from becoming a problem. For the full year the company see cash from operations coming in over $7.6 billion.

The company continued to grow its backlog to a now astounding $137 billion and growing. Last time I reviewed the company it was only $109 billion. I expect the continued growth in the backlog to help support sales in times of economic hardship. Of course, backlog could change, but given the non-cyclical nature of the business it is probably safe to say that the company has two years' worth of revenue already in the pipeline. With continued growth in every division we can see why Lockheed shares continue to trade at a higher P/E multiple than other defense sector companies.

Strong growth in every division should give investors confidence that the company is firing on all cylinders. It is not always the case that every division within a company will see harmonious growth, so seeing this is great. The space division should continue to see growth as the expansion of private sector space exploration and development will cause the need for manufactured components. Also the potential for a future military division for space ventures could help immensely.

The company continues to improve its balance sheet as well.

The company reduced pension liabilities by about 1/3 in the last year, which is a huge improvement. While debt only saw a slight increase, it is not overwhelming considering the steady stream of cash Lockheed generates. As we saw earlier, the company is going to generate around $7.6 billion in cash this year. With the dividend costing about $2.5 billion, there is plenty left over for share repurchases, debt reduction, investments, and pension funding. This amount of cash generation and a stronger balance sheet will continue to let the company focus on future opportunities. With technological advances and competition continuing to heat up, the company needs to ensure it has premier products to win contracts with or else their R&D spend is a loss.

Future Growth

The company expects there to be significant increases in its CH-53K deliveries in the coming years.

This will be a boost to future revenues and the potential for international sales will further more add to the demand.

Perhaps the most exciting part about Lockheed's future is the growing need for replacement aircraft.

With many of the aircraft aging quickly and the needs from the military changing, the demand for new machines will only pick up. This is a positive long-term trend for Lockheed Martin and inevitably its stock.

Additionally, not only is offensive military spend important, a growing need for defensive equipment has become important.

Lockheed has no shortage of equipment and brilliantly as it continues to develop new offensive equipment capabilities it increased demand for defense. Lockheed has been working on laser technology, bringing what was long fiction to reality. As this happens, it by nature creates the need for defense systems that can withstand laser attacks. This will only continue to develop their portfolio of options and the need for defense against one more possible attack method.

Knowing the growth for revenue is strong, it is only a matter of paying a fair price for the stock. While such tailwinds create a higher growth rate and thus higher valuation metrics, every now and then the market offers an opportunity that shouldn't be overlooked.

Valuation

Looking at valuation versus peers we see the following.

Lockheed trades at the second highest forward P/E ratio, but the shares also offer the highest TTM yield and lowest PEG ratio. This means investors probably are getting a fair deal considering the better than expected growth but small premium assigned to future earnings.

Looking at valuation metrics for the last 5 years, we can see where shares should generally trade.

The shares trade slightly above their 5-year average P/S ratio but trade below their average P/E ratio. It currently trades at a premium to its forward P/E, but trades at a discount to its cash flow. I do not believe the forward P/E has been adjusted by Morningstar to reflect the higher guidance yet. Given all the above information, it is safe to say that the stock isn't overvalued but isn't undervalued by much either. However, getting shares at such a low forward multiple now with guidance just raised may be a good deal. Investors can take advantage of the share price now and if it should pull back again maybe increase their position.

Looking at historical yield to see if it is above average or below is one of my favorite methods to see if a stock is undervalued.

The average yield for LMT is 2.3%, with shares currently yielding 2.39%; this means shares are trading in line with their average yield. This means the shares are not over or undervalued in this case either. I see the potential being in the next dividend raise.

If the company raises the dividend close to its 5-year average growth rate of 11.4%, the shares should offer a future yield around $9.75 which would represent a 2.65% yield at today's prices. This would be an above average dividend yield. In the last 24 years, shares have only yielded above 2.6% about 37% of the time. The spike in the yield was during the last government administration when defense spending was due to be cut. However, that has since been increased and the government is pro defense. Additionally, the company has been raising its dividend for 17 years, with the last increase being 10% to $2.20 per quarter or $8.80 annually. Continuing to grow the dividend in the future is a focus for management and there is plenty of room to do so with a payout ratio of less than 50%.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin offers investors the chance to benefit off the growing demand for defense needs by countries around the world. A growing population and new technologies will continue to grow the demand for a variety of products. Additionally, aging machines in the defense fleets around the world will create a need for continued replacement along with additions. This will benefit Lockheed Martin for many years to come and is evident by the large backlog already present. The company faces little risk other than a lower defense budget from the United States, its largest customer, but it will be very hard to do this with nations around the world ramping up. If the shares pull back again from here, I will be adding more to my new position. The brief pullback after earnings was a great chance to add a great company at a fair price to the portfolio.

