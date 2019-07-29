Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet

As the major market shareholders (by outreach numbers) continue to be Alphabet's Google and Facebook, they are sure to get an annual bump from the increased spending.

As the 2020 election cycle is well underway and the hearts of voters all across the country are sought after by a variety of campaigns, online outreach will set records.

The 2020 election season is heating up and that means two things for US investors, a massive headache which is set to persist until November of 2020 and a massive spike in spending by political campaigns and political action committees on advertisements and various other voter outreach programs.

2008 was the real first election where online advertising played a major role, with total advertising amounting to $3.2 billion by all parties and PACs. The 2012 Presidential election saw an increase to $4.3 billion and 2016 shattered all records with $6.3 billion in total spending across all advertising and outreach platforms.

2020 is a whole other story. Spending is set to eclipse $10 billion as more PACs are formed and overall voter turnout is expected to break 2008 records, driving an individual contributions surge which has already broken all records even before we have nominee from the two major political parties.

In previous election cycles, broadcasting companies like Comcast (CMCSA), News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA), Fox (FOXA) and others took in the majority of spending but the 2018 midterms showed us that this number was down to only 52% and expected to decrease further as overall content viewership moves to companies like Netflix (NFLX), which doesn't get significant advertising dollars.

The big winners in 2018 and the certain ones in 2020 are the online social media giants Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which saw hundreds of millions of dollars spent in the 2018 midterm season and have already begun seeing surges in political content and political voter outreach programs.

Online Ad Spending

In the 2018 midterms, roughly 20% of all political ad spending was done on social media sites like Facebook and Google, a much more effective voter outreach mechanism than traditional advertising methods like TV ads, newspaper ads and other print media outreach programs.

These numbers mean that of the estimated $10 billion which is expected to be spent on political ads in the 2020 cycle, roughly $2 billion of this will be done on social media sites and other online advertising methods. This is more than double what was spent in the 2016 cycle.

Evidence of this is found in the leading Republican candidate's spending filings as he spent over $4 million on Facebook alone in the past several months out of the ~$50 million he disbursed in total. This means big bucks for social media companies as they reach hundreds of millions of user accounts in the United States for a lower cost than primetime cable news advertisements.

Cable News

Even as overall viewership will increase as the election cycle heats up, it's not clear that candidates will be spending as much advertising dollars on cable news after the 2016 election. That election showed the benefit of simply appearing on various shows and being talked about a lot doing a far better job than running a TV commercial which will not necessarily reach those who are considered swing voters.

In the 2016 cycle, these companies saw significant growth in ad dollars and overall sales but that is primarily due to viewership and the ability to raise prices for overall ads, combined with targeted advertising on local broadcasting shows and programs. It's rather clear from spending and publicity thus far that these companies will indeed see a bump in sales and will likely quite easily beat earnings estimates with the level of enthusiasm surrounding this particular election, but they're not the major beneficiaries.

The simple fact is, social media companies will see 10% of all ad spending each (roughly) whereas the major cable news stations are quite diverse and will only see a smaller piece of the pie, giving investors a better opportunity. Another notable factor here is the shift of the younger generations away from TV and over to services like Netflix, which is mostly ad-free, which lowers overall viewership for the cable news shows.

Google

So where do these generations go for political news and commentary? YouTube, of course.

Google's service has seen exponential growth over the last 5 years alone as they focus on talk shows and other original content which traditionally get more views than the top-rated TV shows, if you consider the average political commentary channel gets millions of views every day. Unfortunately, given the polarization of our political environment, particularly among the younger generations, we're more likely to see these generations flock to specific channels on YouTube rather than listen to 'non-partisan chatter' from the various cable news shows.

Political involvement is returning among the younger generations, which spurred a significant boost in online channels, whether they are non-partisan, on the left side of the political spectrum or the right side of the same, they've been seeing exponential growth in subscribers and total views since the 2016 election.

Beyond the traditional ad spending for the Google Search platform, which has an immensely wide-reaching capability, YouTube ad spending on shows which are categorized as political commentary ones will surely skyrocket as campaigns want to get their say in and more of the younger generations get involved in politics and want to form an opinion on a particular issue.

Facebook

Facebook is not the only platform which political campaigns are spending money on. If you are rather politically active on the company's other platform, Instagram, you'll find ads for various organizations and messages popping up in your feed and in your Instagram Stories feature. This will likely play a big role in the 2020 cycle as more and more 12 to 29-year-olds are actually leaving the classic Facebook platform and moving over to Instagram. This key demographic, which will without a doubt play the deciding role in the outcome of most of the elections in the 2020 cycle, will see heavy spending throughout the entire election cycle.

This key demographic will also be playing a sizable role in determining who the nominee for the other political party is. All candidates have spent nearly double that of the presumptive Republican nominee, spending over $150 million in total, without a single dime going towards general election ads, even though their messages do align. This is surely an indicator of the fundraising capabilities of both political candidates and should boost overall spending beyond what even is currently expected.

By The Numbers

In the 2018 midterms, up until a few days before election day, Facebook reported that it reaped $354 million in ad spending and Google said it saw $75 million of the same, meaning that Facebook's major platforms still remain preferable to Google's Search and YouTube (even though it's unclear and unlikely that Google's figures included an uptick from political shows on YouTube). Even if this evens out somewhat, we should expect Facebook to be the major benefactor from this hike in spending and I believe it will receive a higher percentage of the expected $2 billion in ad spending, giving it a significant boost for 2020 income.

Given the limited needs for additional resources to accommodate this bump in ad spending, the majority of this ad revenue is expected to go directly into profits for the companies. For Facebook, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $7.75 and $9.27 for 2019 and 2020, respectively, representing $22.3 billion and $26.7 billion in net income, based off 2.877B shares outstanding. An additional $1.5 billion in income over the course of those two years represents a 3% bump vs. current expectations.

For Alphabet's Google, number are slightly overshadowed by its massive sales figures but represent a ~1.4% bump as it expects EPS of $49.43 for 2019 and $55.26 for 2020, based off 659M shares outstanding.

It is noteworthy to mention that the percentage of total ad spending expected for 2020 is merely a projection based off the 2018 race, which focused a lot more on a targeted audience of races for Governor, Senate and House, whereas the 2020 cycle will likely have the same spending on those races (given the number of competitive seats in all election types) but add nationwide campaign targeting which will likely exceed the overall 2018 cycle.

Conclusion

Cable news will indeed benefit from an election cycle which is expected to see one of the highest participation rates of the last few decades but the biggest winners will be Facebook and Alphabet's Google as they continue to be able to reach voters at a higher rate and at a lower cost.

As the 2020 election cycle is expected to pour more than $2 billion into their hands, and given the fact that these services come without meaningful additional costs to the companies, a sizable chunk of this ad revenue will go directly to profits, boosting Facebook and Google's income by ~3% and ~1.4%, respectively.

Even though this contribution to sales and net income isn't all that significant in the scheme of the companies making around $30 billion in net income a pop, both earnings releases and cash available to them should increase enough to allow for a nice valuation bump beyond current prices.

As both companies show solid growth prospects in their traditional ad revenue segments, they're primed for solid performance irregardless of the political cycle but should outperform other companies in the media space as the election cycle heats up.

Investors should ask themselves: Are Facebook and Google better off than they were 5 years ago?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, SHORT NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.