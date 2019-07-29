UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown

Last week I talked about how excited I get when earnings season comes around. When companies present their quarterly data to the market, there is a much higher likelihood of share price volatility as investors (and algorithms) digest new data and updated guidance. This volatility can create intriguing buying opportunities if it's to the downside. And, if it’s to the upside, I get to watch my net worth increase at an abnormal rate. Either way, I’m a happy camper.

Last week, I used some weakness created by earnings results to initiate positions in CSX (CSX) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ). During earnings season, investors seem to focus too much on the short-term. Oftentimes, I see one-time items or a slight miss turn into a significant sell-off. Both stocks fell double digits in response to their earnings data, and I felt like those moves were overdone. As a value investor, I’m generally happy to buy dips, taking advantage of irrational fear in the market.

This week, I’ve fared really well thus far. In the last several days, I’ve seen Coca-Cola (KO) pop 5%+ on its top- and bottom-line beat, Texas Instruments (TXN) post solid results which sent that stock up some 7% to all-time highs, Starbucks (SBUX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) both experience near-double-digit post-earnings pops, and a company that I’ve been adding to on weakness fairly recently, United Parcel Service (UPS), posted results that quickly changed the sentiment surrounding its stock, sending shares up nearly 9% as I write this.

It’s moments like these that prove why the basic buy-and-hold investing mindset is usually the best course of action for long-term investors. More often than not, the majority of a stock’s annual performance will occur during only a few, relatively short-term pops like these. These bounces are nearly impossible to predict, so simply staying long a stock is the only reliable way to benefit from them. Investors can do things like pay close attention to valuation when purchasing shares, therefore widening their margin of safety, and increasing the likelihood that the pops will be significant (as multiples expand due to changing sentiment leading to mean reversion). But, while wide margins of safety may result in increased likelihood of future gains, there is still no way to know when the market’s fear will turn into greed.

In this piece, I’m going to focus on UPS’s results because admittedly, I wasn’t expecting to see shares pop so strongly, so soon. When UPS sold off recently, much of the negative sentiment was due to the trade war and the idea that global economies were slowing. The logistics business is a cyclical one that relies on the strength of the broader economy to grow, so when fears of synchronous global weakening popped up and shares of logistics companies sold off, I thought we’d have to see an end to the trade war before they rallied back. Most recently, I added to my UPS position at $94.73 back on May 31st. That purchase wasn’t made because I expected a short-term resolution between the U.S. and China. Instead, it was made because of the cheap valuation that I saw when doing due diligence on UPS and the high dividend yield that I was happy to collect while I patiently waited for the turnaround to occur.

At ~$95/share, UPS appeared to be clearly oversold (to me, anyway). I wrote about this often, including UPS in my weekly “Nick’s Picks” articles for seven consecutive weeks between 4/26/19 and 6/8/19 when the share price ranged from ~$105 down to the lows of $92. UPS was trading at anywhere 14x to 12x TTM earnings in this range. That was well below the company’s 20-year and 10-year average P/E ratios of 22x and 19x, respectively.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Even today, after the stock’s big post-earnings move to $120, shares are still priced at a discount to historical averages, at ~16x TTM earnings of $7.11. I think the market was correct in applying a discount to the cyclical UPS shares with the global trade concerns looming. But 16x still isn’t a bad price for UPS. Personally, I’d still feel more comfortable targeting purchases in the $105 range (granted, it’s also important to note that I’m overweight UPS at the moment, so for me to add more shares to that position, I’m going to require an even wider margin of safety than normal). For investors looking to potentially initiate exposure to UPS or add to smaller positions, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with buying shares near fair value rather than waiting for a discount.

Obviously assigning fair value to a stock is an inexact science. That’s why different analysts and investing firms generally come to different figures. Everyone’s system is a bit different, relying on and prioritizing different fundamental metrics. With that in mind, I think every fair value estimate should be taken with a grain of salt. But I also believe that collecting data from a wide variety of respected sources and averaging them together makes sense. So, for those who care, here’s where my fair value estimate lies.

Prior to this quarter’s results, I had assigned a fair value estimate of $105 on UPS shares due to the lack of clarity that trade concerns were putting on the earnings outlook. However, now that we’re moving towards the second half of the year and management is confident enough to re-affirm is full-year guidance (even after disappointing earlier in the year), I’m now moving my fair value estimate up to $112.50, which is ~15x my 2019 EPS expectations of $7.50/share.

In Q2, UPS continued to benefit from what I see as secular tailwinds in the logistics space. In the Q2 conference call, management sited strong demand for next-day service as a driver for the company’s Q2 financial success. As the e-commerce giants continue their race to the bottom in terms of low shipping costs and delivery speed, I suspect companies like UPS will continue to benefit. Even though retail giants are building out logistics infrastructure of their own, they simply cannot meet the overall demand that is being placed on the system, which leads to increased volumes and pricing power for the established logistics names.

During Q2, UPS saw U.S. daily volumes increase by 7% and next-day air shipments grow by an astounding 30%. This helped lead to 3.4% consolidated revenue growth. UPS also posted strong operating profit growth and increased margins. Cash from operations totaled $4.2b during the quarter and adjusted free cash flow was ~$2.2b. This broad strength across the top and bottom lines leads me to believe that demand is strong for UPS’s services and much of the fear about whether or not rising competition for big-tech rivals and/or slowing economic growth has been misplaced.

The strong dollar continued to be a headwind for UPS in the international space. This is a constant problem that we’re seeing in the large cap, multi-nation space. I don’t think this will be resolved in the short-term, but at the end of the day, UPS was still able to increase operating profits by 1.7% in the international space in the face of a ~5% forex headwind.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its full-year EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75. UPS is calling for free cash flow of $3.5b-$4b on the year. This will be down from the ~$6.4b in FCF that UPS generated in 2018, but it is essentially in line with the ~$3-$5b per year FCF that UPS has generated in the recent past.

UPS increased its EPS by 20% in 2018 and assuming that current 2019 guidance holds true, the company is slated to grow its bottom line by another 3-5% in 2019. This is a slowdown, for sure, but considering the fact that we’re talking about a mature company, I’m happy to see the EPS growth trend continue upward. Analysts are currently projecting 9% EPS growth for UPS in both 2020 and 2021. I think there are way too many uncertainties involved in the micro and macro environments that play a role in determining UPS’s earnings to make accurate predictions looking 30 months out. However, if the analyst consensus for 2021 earnings is anywhere close to being accurate, we’re talking about blue chip stock with a 3.5% dividend yield that is trading for ~13x near-term forward estimates. To me, this is a perfect recipe for success in the markets.

Assuming the market is willing to place the same 15-16x multiple of those earnings as it is on today’s, we could be talking about a $140 share price come 2021. And, if we see a reversion to the ~20x mean, we’ll be looking at share prices in the $175 range based upon that 2021 $8.80 EPS estimate. This means that buying shares today at levels that I believe to be around fair value could still result in strong, double-digit total returns.

With this in mind, I think UPS remains an attractive dividend growth stock for investors to consider. It’s likely a name that will continue to experienced outsized volatility relating to the trade war, but over the long-term, I think the secular tailwinds behind the logistics industry will more than overcome those short-term concerns. This is why I’ve been willing to buy shares of this beaten-down blue chip. Thankfully, that risk has already paid off and if UPS is able to produce another couple of quarters like this, I suspect it won’t be long before I’m sitting of large double digit gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX, DPZ, TXN, UPS, KO, SBUX, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.