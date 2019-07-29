Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive

Source: Investor Place

I have been bearish on the global economy for a few years. Oil-related names appear to be cyclical in nature, yet their share prices have melted up with broader markets. That could be about to change, which does not bode well for Schlumberger (SLB). The company reported Q2 2019 revenue of $8.27 billion, up 1% sequentially. Schlumberger had to prove it could grow revenue after dismal results for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. The company made its point, but it still may not be out of the woods.

Each of the company's major segments reported revenue growth. North America revenue was up 2%. This followed a 3% decline in Q1 and fears that waning demand for fracking could persist. North America land drilling showed traction, yet management intimated the region would remain challenged:

"In our other North America land businesses, Surface System grew 5% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. This was driven by the frac tree rental business, benefiting from MonoFlex technology and integration with OneStim. Artificial Lift was strong with sequential ESP sales growth of 5% from new technology and fit-for-purpose pump systems that outpaced low-flow service revenue. Offshore North America, revenue increased 10% sequentially, primarily due to strong WesternGeco multiclient license sales ... With the North America market remaining challenged in the coming months, we continue to protect our operating margin by focusing on our agile execution and operational efficiency."

The number of active U.S. drilling rigs fell by eight rigs, marking the 10th decline in the past 12 weeks. It implies E&P could remain stagnant in the oil patch. This does not bode well since North America represents 34% of Schlumberger's revenue. Brent oil prices are in the $63 range and they are capped by fears of an economic slowdown. It implies North America may have peaked.

Total revenue from international markets rose over 8% sequentially. Latin America grew 12% as it realized sizeable gains in the Mexico and Central America GeoMarket. Revenue from Europe/CIS/Africa grew by double digits as seasonal activity in the Northern Hemisphere recovered. Management has been working with customers to wring out waste from underperforming contracts. These efforts could pay off in the second half of 2019.

Margins Expanded

With 5% sequential growth in revenue, one would expect Schlumberger's margins to expand. Gross margin was practically flat. However, combined costs for research and engineering and general & administrative expenses only rose 3%. Operating expenses rose less than revenue. As a result, EBITDA of $1.7 billion rose 9% sequentially. EBITDA margin of 20.4% was up 80 basis points versus Q1 2019. Schlumberger is one of the best at containing costs during a slowdown in the oil patch. If North America continues to falter, I would expect management to idle some of its fracking gear and/or make deeper cuts to operating expenses.

The Valuation Appears Robust

SLB is up nearly 3% post-earnings. With an enterprise value of $71 billion, the company trades at 11x run-rate EBITDA (first half 2019 annualized). If financial markets continue to melt up amid Fed rate cuts, then SLB could benefit. However, I would more like an 8x EBITDA for a cyclical name. Sans more OPEC supply cuts, I expect oil to trade based on demand. U.S. inflation remains anemic despite a decade of money-printing. For oil to remain above $60, industrial demand may have to kick in. That sounds foreboding for North America E&P, Schlumberger's revenue growth and its valuation.

Conclusion

Schlumberger delivered a solid Q2. However, I remain bearish on cyclical names. Sell SLB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.