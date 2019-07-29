PayPal: Another Unjustifiable Selloff That Won't Last

PYPL has proven to be a "storm-resistant growth" name for its historical ability to rise without being as sensitive to the broad market's dips.

Revenue-timing shifts and currency headwinds are not strong enough reasons to support the $7 billion loss in the stock's market value.

PayPal (PYPL) has briefly come under bear attack once again, just as it did for a hot second after the 1Q19 earnings release.

Not unlike last quarter, softness in share price came accompanied by robust 2Q19 financial results. Although revenue of $4.3 billion fell short of consensus expectations, a rare occurrence for the San Jose-based fintech company, the miss amounted to less than $30 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.86 topped estimates by three cents, while the full-year earnings guidance was raised on the back of "out-performance of the business in the first half of 2019".

PayPal continues to be a strong double-digit grower across virtually all its key operating metrics: Net new active accounts increased 17% (matching last quarter's rate); total payment volume was up 26% on an FX-adjusted basis (vs. 25% last quarter); payment transactions spiked 28% (as it did in 1Q19); and Venmo maintained the impressive 70% growth pace in TPV. All put together, total revenue increased 19% after adjusting for the disposition of the consumer credit receivables portfolio, in line with guidance.

The even-better news came in the form of adjusted operating margin that expanded an impressive 155 bps (vs. only 13 bps last quarter). There are a few factors at play justifying the boost in profitability, including what was likely an improvement in monetization of Venmo - e.g. instant withdrawal, Pay with Venmo, etc. But the key driver, in my view, is a scaling payments platform that is benefiting from robust expansion coupled with non-transaction expenses that were up a very modest 6% YOY in 2Q19 (after adjusting for held-for-sale accounting matters and 2018 acquisitions).

But none of the above seems to have mattered much for investors, who chose to dump shares on earnings day. The likely reason was PayPal's trimming of full-year revenue projections, from YOY growth of 16.5% to 14.5% at the midpoint of the guidance ranges, despite the 17-cent increase in EPS outlook (which, to be fair, was also largely impacted by sizable gains in PayPal's equity investments).

The following quote, from the earnings call, better explains the top-line guidance cut:

We have a few big product integrations with partners that are experiencing delays in part because of their expanded scope. Second, our previous guidance contemplated the implementation of certain price changes that we are now delaying. While the timing has shifted out a few quarters, we still expect to realize the full benefits of our partnership and pricing initiatives. And finally, [...] we now anticipate that continued strength in the U.S. dollar will have a greater impact on our revenue in the second half of the year than we've previously expected.

So, in summary, what appears to have been the key factors driving the 5% post-earnings drop in PayPal's stock price (other than maybe profit-taking) can be summarized as (1) delayed timing of revenue recognition and (2) unfavorable FX movements. I will respect opinions to the contrary, but it seems unreasonable that these two items should justify loss of about $7 billion in the company's market value over a couple of days.

Stock should rise once again

Following strong 2Q19 results, I maintain my bullishness towards the stock. I could make the argument that the company has maintained its growth momentum, with margin expansion materializing and valuations now looking a bit more de-risked. As the chart below illustrates, PYPL's forward P/E premium to Mastercard (MA) is the smallest that it has been in 2019 so far.

But to explain why I like this name, I prefer to take a step back. As I have argued in the past, "PYPL has proven to be a 'storm-resistant growth' stock for its historical ability to gain market value without being as sensitive to the broad market's dips". I have no reason to believe that this dynamic will change in the foreseeable future, despite the eventual share price hiccups caused by concerned growth investors heading for the exits.

For these reasons, PYPL remains one of the holdings in my model All-Equities SRG portfolio.

