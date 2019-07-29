Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) is the leading independent provider of health diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates about 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and drug screening across its network of over 2000 patient service centers. The stock was a big winner between 2014 and 2017 although returns have been more muted in the period since with a wide range of volatility. DGX is down 9% from its all time high. This article discusses the company's recent earnings release, and our view on where the stock is headed next.

DGX stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings

One of the main challenges for Quest in recent years has been adapting to changes in the industry from the Protecting Access to Medicare Act "PAMA" that has resulted in lower payments for clinical testing services across the Quest network. According the American Medical Association 'AMA', the impact has been annual cuts of 10% for the services each of the last two years which should continue into 2020. Quest management notes that volume growth has mitigated the pressures. In Q2 "organic requisition volume" grew 2.9% y/y.

Quest is well positioned once again in 2019 to deliver on our commitment to grow revenues and earnings, as our in-network status now extends to approximately 90% of commercially insured lives in the U.S. Our guidance for 2019 reflects significant reimbursement pressure offset by strong volume growth and continued execution of our Invigorate program. I am pleased to report our volumes for the year are off to a good start.

Net revenues of $1.953 billion increased 1.8% y/y in the quarter and are up a meager 1.1% over the first six months of the year. Overall the impact has been margin pressure as operating income as a percentage of net revenues declined 90bps to 18% from 19.9% for the period in 2019. Cash flow from operations declined by 0.9% year over year in the quarter to $321 million.

DGX Q2 Summary Income Statement. source: Company IR

2019 Guidance

DGX 2019 Guidance. source: Company IR

GDX management expects revenues for the current year in a range between $7.6 and $7.75 billion. Consensus estimates for the year at $7.7 billion fall within that range. If the midpoint is confirmed, the full year revenue growth rate of 2.3% is more or less the trend of recent years. Through 2021, estimates expect revenue growth to average in the 2.5% per year range, leaving a lot to be desired for growth that should be frustrating for investors.

The other consideration is the current consensus estimates for EPS through 2021 suggesting a bit better performance in the range of about 4% per year. The numbers below corresponding to the headline adjusted amounts show a current year estimate of $6.496 which is in-line with management guidance for adjusted diluted EPS "greater than $6.40". If confirmed this full year estimate for 2019 would represent a 2.9% growth from $6.31 in 2018. Management reports financials utilizing a number of adjustments including adding back the amortization of intangibles. While the practice is industry standard, keep in mind that the GAAP measures of earnings are lower.

One upside here that remains very uncertain is the introduction of legislation that has been proposed to make the operating environment for laboratory providers like Quest more sustainable. While still in the early stages as a bill in congress, Quest-bulls can envision a scenario where the bill becomes law and would drive profits higher to exceed current expectations. Management made the following comments in the conference call:

We are encouraged by the introduction of the Laboratory Access for Beneficiaries Act or LAB Act introduced in the House last month. The LAB Act would be the first step towards ensuring clinical laboratory service rates under PAMA are sustainable and Medicare beneficiaries have adequate access to crucial laboratory services. By delaying the next round of PAMA data reporting by one year, the Lab Act will provide all applicable laboratories with additional time to report private payor data. A second provision in the Lab Act would require a neutral third party to produce recommendations to Congress and how to improve the PAMA data collection and rate setting process.

Our view is that this legislation is likely not a top priority among healthcare reform in the current congress and becomes ever more unlikely to gain any traction as the election year approaches. The potential of a Democratic presidential candidate emerging victorious in 2020 poses additional risks for Quest and the healthcare industry with some proposals like single-payer or Medicare regularly mentioned as proposal among early candidates. This remains a monitoring point for Quest.

Analysis

The main concern here is objectively tepid growth in combination with trading based valuation multiples that are now trading at the upper end of the company's historical range. The current P/E ratio at 19.2x is above the 10 year average of 16.7x. EV to EBITDA at 12.5 is about 11% higher than the 3 year average. From the table below, it appears that DGX was "cheap" between 2013 and 2015 before the stock climbed about 40% higher since even as revenue and earnings have been more muted.

DGX Valuation Multiples. Data by YCharts; table by author

It worth nothing that DGX has maintained a relatively stable level of long term debt averaging about $4 billion since 2011. Debt to EBITDA ended the last quarter at 2.8x which has trended higher in recent years. The current ratio at 0.83 has also deteriorated from levels above 1.0 for most of the decade. On the other hand, debt to equity at 0.82 is now at the lowest level since 2011. Overall the balance sheet position is stable, but not necessarily a strong point for the company.





What most DGX investors are likely looking at is the steady dividend growth that has climbed to a current quarterly rate of $0.53 from $0.10 per share in 2011. The annualized dividend now yields 2.05% and by all accounts is well supported by consistent cash flows and a relatively safe payout ratio of 33% on 2019 consensus earnings. Taking the forward earnings estimates through 2021 as a given, we believe investors should expect smaller rate increases in percentage going forward if the company intends to maintain the payout ratio at consistent levels.





Conclusion

Recognizing that Quest Diagnostics is the leader in its healthcare niche, we like the business profile and steady earnings but less enthusiastic about the weak growth outlook. Considering the ongoing uncertainty regarding clinical testing reimbursement and the looming 2020 election, that adds a new layer of risks to the industry, we don't see a wave of the necessary bullish sentiment that would be required to power DGX to a new all time high that is still $10 away. For all intents and purposes, the stock appears fully valued with valuation multiples that reflect a premium for the quality of the earnings and dividend growth profile. We see upside as limited for DGX at current levels but no reason for major move lower. We rate DGX as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.