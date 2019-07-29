10 For 2019 - Midyear Update

The Fed has not hiked rates-if anything, the lack of inflationary pressures has led to an even more dovish stance than we expected.

By Joseph V. Amato, President and Chief Investment Officer-Equities, Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer-Multi-Asset Class, Brad Tank, Chief Investment Officer-Fixed Income, and Anthony D. Tutrone, Global Head of Alternatives

In January, the heads of our four investment platforms identified the key themes they anticipated would guide investment decisions in 2019. With the year now half over, we revisited these concepts to see how they've played out thus far, and assess our outlook for the second half of 2019.

Macro: A Soft Landing

1 A Soft Landing For The U.S. And The Wider World VERDICT: PARTIALLY CORRECT

GRADE: Our soft-landing thesis remains intact, but we have been surprised by rising trade tensions and the stubbornly strong dollar. What we said: We anticipate that U.S. GDP growth will slow from 3.5% to around 2.0 - 2.5% in 2019, and some of the tail risks associated with the U.S. - China trade dispute will dissipate. We believe that U.S. wages will continue to rise, squeezing corporate earnings, but the inflationary effect will be partly offset by lower commodity prices. This would all help to dampen the past year's dollar rally and moderate global liquidity conditions, and would support a re-convergence of the rest of the world's growth rates with those of the U.S. What we've seen: Current consensus forecasts for 2019 growth coming in at around 2.5%. Strong employment data through the opening months of the year have been accompanied by steady wage inflation, and this year's U.S. earnings growth looks unlikely to exceed single digits. After a strong start to the year, crude oil declined by 16% in May. We have also seen slightly higher GDP growth in Europe and Japan than in the U.S. Nonetheless, along with many other market participants, we were surprised by the sudden deterioration in the U.S.-China trade negotiations at the beginning of May. We still believe that a durable deal is in both parties' interests and will be achieved, but the path toward it is proving rockier than we anticipated-and we have consistently warned that a breakdown in talks posed the biggest risk to our central scenario of a U.S. soft landing accompanied by a global growth recovery. We have also been surprised at the resilience of the U.S. dollar, particularly after the dovish turn from the Federal Reserve early in the year. The long stalemate between the U.S. twin deficits on the one hand and the carry available from holding the dollar on the other persisted through May. The cracks may have started to appear in June, however, not least because Fed officials have adopted an even more dovish stance. We remain confident that this part of our view will be borne out by year-end, and the resulting moderation in global liquidity conditions could also help to realize the rest of this view. 2 A Recovery Beyond U.S. Shores VERDICT: PARTIALLY CORRECT

GRADE: Our China call was a good one, but we have been surprised by rising trade tensions and disappointed with the weakness of the recovery in Europe so far this year. What we said: We expected the U.S. to diverge from the rest of the world in 2018, but were perhaps surprised at how early, how severe and how long-lasting that divergence has been. As the U.S. - China trade dispute cools and China's fiscal stimulus takes hold, however, we believe the signs of recovery we already see in Japan, Europe and the emerging world will grow and enable some re-convergence, confirming our view that these economies are still mid-cycle relative to the late-cycle position of the U.S. What we've seen: Our positive call on China-in the face of widespread skepticism-has proven a good one so far this year. After some poor data releases in January and February, tentative signs that stimulus measures were starting to feed through into credit activity became evident, followed by improvements in Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs). Again, the unexpectedly troublesome trade dispute with the U.S. remains a big risk to this progress. Beyond China, our view has yet to be fully realized-although that owes something to the fact that any recovery in Japan and Europe will depend quite heavily on the stabilization of China and some of the heat coming out of the U.S. − China trade tensions, and is therefore likely to lag. Unemployment and GDP data have improved relative to what we have seen in the U.S., the recovery in services has been strong and consumer confidence has been particularly resilient in Europe, but manufacturing sectors have been struggling deeply, with difficulty centered in the German auto industry. The potential for that weakness to work its way into consumer confidence is a substantial risk to Europe in the second half of the year, and one to add to global trade tensions and Brexit. The fragile state of investor confidence is signaled by the collapse of the German Bund yield below zero. In summary, while we were correct with the direction of our view on global economic performance, we have so far been disappointed by the fragility of the recovery outside of China.

3 Central Banks Press On With Balance Sheet Reduction VERDICT: INCORRECT

GRADE: While balance sheet policies remained unchanged as we went to press, the potential for change made an emphatic return to central bank messaging. What we said: The Federal Reserve will proceed more cautiously with interest rates than anticipated, but we do not expect any change to central banks' approaches to balance sheet management, which means liquidity conditions overall will become tighter. At the European Central Bank, we anticipate balance sheet policy will also proceed as expected, with rates on hold until after the summer. What we've seen: The Federal Reserve's messaging has moved substantially in the direction of dovish market pricing through the course of the year, even as the markets doubled down on that dovishness. If anything, the Fed Chair has gone further than we anticipated by refusing to push back unambiguously against the 2019 rate cuts that were priced into futures markets in May. Similarly, the ECB has confirmed that rates will likely be on hold until after the summer- indeed, it has pushed that forward guidance well into 2020. On the question of balance sheet policy, both the ECB and the Fed hinted at changes to their stances in mid-June. Mario Draghi spoke of "additional stimulus" in the event that the ECB's inflation target comes under sustained threat, and also of the "headroom" still available to give potential asset purchases more impact. Some Fed watchers take the view that Jerome Powell has suggested that a rate cut in July could be accompanied by an end to the quantitative tightening process, which would be much earlier than had been anticipated at the start of the year. It is difficult to deny that we expected the central bank story of 2019 to be interest rates rather than balance sheet policy, or that balance sheet policy has reappeared in the messaging. Our view that financial and liquidity conditions would be tighter, overall, has been wide of the mark so far. The dovish turn by the Fed and the ECB, not to mention the collapse in government bond yields during May, have delivered much looser conditions. 4 Political And Policy Spotlight Falls On Europe VERDICT: PARTIALLY CORRECT

GRADE: The major European risks remain live, particularly Brexit and the question of Italy's fiscal stance, but we have been surprised by the worsening trade tensions between the U.S. and China. What we said: Last year saw important elections in the emerging world and the U.S., and a worsening of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Trade, China's growth trajectory in general and the potential for a lot of noise out of Washington now that the Democratic Party has control of the House of Representatives still pose risks. Nonetheless, the confluence of Brexit, the Italian budget, the populist turn in the east, a weak government in Spain, and the end of the Merkel era in Germany and the Draghi era at the European Central Bank make it likely that Europe will steal the political and policy spotlight in 2019. What we've seen: With the passing of the Mueller Report and a pause before campaigning for the 2020 elections gets properly underway, the political spotlight might have been expected to turn away from the U.S. The sudden deterioration of the trade negotiations with China in May ensured that would not be the case. Moreover, the U.K. and the European Union avoided a chaotic hard Brexit at the end of March and populist parties failed to make the expected breakthrough in either the Spanish general election or the European Parliament elections. Having said that, Brexit tensions have been postponed, not cancelled, and the U.K.'s next Prime Minister is likely to oppose many aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by Theresa May. One populist who was able to boast success in the European elections was Lega's Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister: he emerged emboldened in his budget tussle with the European Commission, pushing up Italian bond yields. And let's not forget how critical the ECB's top job is. It is difficult to overstate how important Mario Draghi has been for the integrity of the eurozone, and by extension the European Union: will his successor build on his progress or try to reverse it? Our central scenario is that the worst outcomes from the U.S. − China trade dispute will be avoided. Should that turn out to be the case, by year-end the political spotlight may well have turned back to Europe with greater intensity.

Fixed Income: The Pause That Refreshes

5 The Fed Pauses For the First Half of 2019 VERDICT: CORRECT

GRADE: The Fed has not hiked rates-if anything, the lack of inflationary pressures has led to an even more dovish stance than we expected. What we said: The Fed is likely on hold for at least the first half of the year. The temptation to combat signs of inflation in the pipeline remains strong, however: If the U.S. experiences a soft landing and moderate risk-asset market returns in 2019, it will be in no small part because the Fed resisted the impulse to overshoot with tightening. What we've seen: When we articulated this view, it was not a given that the Fed Funds rate would be the same in June as it was in January. Despite a strong showing from risk assets, it is. If anything, gloomy pricing in government bond markets, disappointing economic data and very subdued inflation have led to a much more dovish stance from the Fed. 6 Credit Drivers Begin To Change (Again) VERDICT: PARTIALLY CORRECT

GRADE: Markets have yet to demand a more cautious stance from corporate borrowers through price signals, but we do see finance officers anticipating that pressure. What we said: Last year, we anticipated that continued low default rates would lead to credit spreads being impacted less by fundamentals and more by technical developments, and that was the case until October and November of 2018. At that point we saw the market become more discerning with respect to both sectors and individual issuer creditworthiness, and we expect that to be a key theme throughout 2019 as U.S. growth slows. We see particular opportunity in medium-quality credits in the short and intermediate parts of the curve. What we've seen: While there have been few obvious signs of fundamental credit deterioration or differentiation in spreads, we are beginning to see issuers address the market in ways that indicate sensitivity to lender fatigue. For example, a number of large BBB companies responded to challenging operating results with aggressive actions for the benefit of bondholders, including dividend cuts and asset sales from Anheuser-Busch InBev, General Electric and Kraft Heinz. In addition, the recent big increase in net new high yield bond issuance and big decline in net new leveraged loans appears to reflect a decision on the part of some finance officers to avoid the potential reputational taint of the "leveraged loan party," the tail-end of which has seen a severe erosion of investor protections. It is notable that issuance of secured high yield bonds has increased substantially this year.

Equities: Attractive Valuations Are Back

7 U.S. Equity Returns Will Be Determined Primarily By Multiple Expansion VERDICT: CORRECT

GRADE: Year-to-date equity returns have been strong despite only modest earnings growth. What we said: If U.S. equities in 2018 were about strong earnings growth balanced by shrinking valuation multiples, we envision 2019 flipping that around. As the cycle continues to mature, the range of possibilities widens, but the base case is for top lines to be under pressure from slowing U.S. growth while margins are squeezed a little by wage inflation, offset by some multiple expansion from what is now a modest base. What we've seen: By the end of June, the forward price-to-earnings multiple of the S&P 500 Index was 16.7, up from just 14.3 at the start of the year. Over that time, the index total return was almost 18%. Earnings growth and dividends account for around three percentage points of that gain, with the rest coming from multiple expansion. It remains to be seen whether the equity market can sustain some of its momentum through the second half of the year, but the consensus for 2019 earnings growth remains stuck in single digits. 8 The Real Value Will Be Ex-U.S., Especially In Emerging Markets VERDICT: INCORRECT

GRADE: Emerging markets lagged U.S. equities through the first half of the year, although the picture improves when onshore China A shares are added. What we said: Late-cycle dynamics with moderate multiples could help the U.S. perform better than expected, but even lower multiples and mid-cycle dynamics in Japan, China and the emerging world arguably make them a better source of value. Given our views on heightened political and policy risk in Europe, we think emerging markets provide the most attractive opportunity if you are not forecasting a major global slowdown for 2019. What we've seen: We remain convinced that the rest of the world offers more attractive value than the U.S.: At the end of June, the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7 compared with 13.9 for the MSCI Europe Index and 13.0 for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Investors have not responded to that opportunity so far, however. Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 was up almost 18%, the MSCI All Country World ex-U.S. Index was up 14%, MSCI Europe was up 16% and MSCI Emerging Markets was up less than 11% in local currency and in dollars. Given our optimistic view on China at the start of the year, it is worth noting in our favor that the onshore A-share China Securities Index 300 (CSI 300 Index), whose stocks are not fully represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, was up 28% year-to-date by mid-June.

Alternatives: Investors Will Renew Their Search For Something Different

9 Greater Appetite For Uncorrelated Strategies VERDICT: INCORRECT

GRADE: To coin a phrase, the plural of "client conversation" is not "data." What we said: Should the market volatility and tighter cross-asset class correlations that characterized 2018 persist into 2019, achieving genuine portfolio diversification with traditional assets will become increasingly difficult. While many hedge fund strategies-though not all-gave back early gains late in 2018 as they got caught by crowded trades, we do not see this dampening appetite for uncorrelated and absolute return strategies, given these portfolio management challenges. What we've seen: What we have heard from clients is very different from what we have seen in flows data. Conversations we have with institutional asset allocators almost always include questions about where to find uncorrelated returns, how to de-risk without ramping up interest rate sensitivity, and what to do about high market valuations across the board. According to Morningstar, however, U.S. alternative funds experienced negative flows in the first quarter of this year, with no strategy group seeing a net inflow. Non-U.S. alternative funds also saw first-quarter outflows after five years of net inflows. Some strategy groups have gathered net inflows this year but the case that they represent less-correlated or uncorrelated strategies is not strong. Data from the Preqin Q1 2019 Hedge Fund Asset Flows report shows net outflows from hedge funds in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, and again there is little evidence to suggest that uncorrelated approaches fared better than others-although the $10bn that Preqin record as having left Equity Strategies was an unprecedentedly bad quarter for this category. That reflects the fact that 2019 has been a strong year so far for risk assets, after the volatility of 2018. The return to the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index of hedge fund strategies was up just over 7% by mid-June and the HFRI Equity Hedge Index was up 9.5%-an improvement on 2018 but not so impressive next to high double digits from the S&P 500. As we saw in May, markets generally do not go up in a straight line. As we venture deeper into the latter stages of the current cycle, we think it continues to make sense to prepare for more bouts of volatility and high stock-bond correlation, and our conversations with clients around those preparations tend to include discussions about rotating into uncorrelated strategies.

10 Less Appetite For Traditional Private Equity Buyout VERDICT: CORRECT

GRADE: The search for less-crowded opportunities in private markets is gathering momentum-we drop a point for arguably overstating the potential move away from traditional buyout. What we said: Valuations and leverage in private equity buyout are now such that multiple expansion seems almost impossible. We expect investors to increasingly seek something different in their private asset strategies, such as the economic advantages that come from co-investments, niches such as royalty streams, and private debt managers that can position for the opportunity in stressed leveraged credit markets. What we've seen: Here, client conversations and flows evidence appear to agree more clearly. Recent flows data suggest that commitments to traditional buyout funds will be lower this year than last year - although it is always possible for one or two big individual fund raisings to skew the numbers. Flows into niche and non-traditional strategies and asset classes in private markets are certainly increasing. That does not mean that investors are no longer interested in buyout, but at the moment, in discussions with asset allocators, we hear a readiness to accept lower returns potential for lower risk by moving into alternative strategies. That search for less crowded opportunities appears to be gathering momentum: for example, we are hearing more concern about the aggressiveness of some capital structures from investors in private debt.

