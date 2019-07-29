Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes

By ALT Perspective

Last week, both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) posted record highs, closing at 3,025.86 and 8,330.21, respectively. Stocks were buoyed by better-than-expected quarterly results at prominent companies like Starbucks (SBUX), McDonald's (MCD), Twitter (TWTR), and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG). The latter's mammoth $25 billion share repurchase program further whetted investor appetite.

As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, even the much-maligned Chinese internet stocks (CQQQ) (FXI) were no exception and generally posted positive gains. The robust share price jumps in companies listed on China's new Nasdaq-style board that debuted Monday had also arguably reinforced interest in their U.S.-listed peers. Despite already being priced richly in their initial public offering ('IPO') on the STAR Market, sixteen of the first batch of 25 companies still managed to more than double their market capitalization. According to Reuters, the outperformance had even surpassed veteran investors' expectations.

In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) eked out a small gain of 1.05 percent for the week after a negative start. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found this ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Data by

YCharts

Changes at Pinduoduo Board of Directors

Pinduoduo's (PDD) stellar share price jump was surprising, given the lack of specific news coming from the rural-focused e-commerce player. The company announced a change in its board of directors to comply with NASDAQ requirements for a majority independent board. However, the development was released to the public on Friday when the stock had already risen more than 6 percent.

Even if the changes were leaked to some, the reconstitution of the board did not appear to be substantially market-moving. Only one existing director departed while a director which was retained stepped down as Audit Committee Chair, as well as ceased to be a member of the Compensation, Nominating, and Corporate Governance committees in compliance with NASDAQ requirements for these committees to consist of independent directors only.

Thus, I would like to believe that my article on Pinduoduo, published on Monday, could be the catalyst. In the article, I looked into how Pinduoduo's focus on rural consumers has enabled it to ride on the poverty alleviation theme supported by the central government. A reader shared in the comments that he was convinced to increase his holdings in Pinduoduo. Perhaps there were more investors like him.

TAL Education's big earnings miss

TAL Education (TAL) reported Thursday a decent 27.6 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. Unfortunately, analysts had expected more and the miss of $14.32 million, exacerbated by a massive miss in EPS of $0.12, whether on a GAAP basis or otherwise, caused investors to sell down its stock. The share price ended the week lower by 9.4 percent.

The weaker-than-expected profitability was contributed by a 64.4 percent jump in selling and marketing expenses to US$155.4 million from US$94.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Company management cited heavier marketing activities to expand its customer base and brand enhancement compared to the same period in the prior year, as well as higher compensation to sales and marketing staff corresponding to a "greater number of programs and service offerings". An increase in the number of general and administrative personnel and a rise in the compensation to related staff hiked general and administrative expenses by 40.3 percent, outpacing the revenue growth.

An intensified promotional strategy could be in response to a tougher competitive environment but also a consequence of the management resolve to increase market share. A staggering spike in the total share-based compensation expenses by 74.3 percent signaled heightened challenges in retaining key staff as well, necessitating the use of greater rewards to 'buy' loyalty.

Despite the unfavorable financial figures, shareholders should be comforted by the deferred revenue numbers from the balance sheet. After a sharp fall in 2019, TAL Education recorded a strong recovery in deferred revenue in the latest reported quarter to US$968 million, more than doubling from the prior quarter ending February 28, 2019.

Source: TAL Education

Investors keen on the Chinese education-tech sector could have something on the horizon to keep them excited. NetEase (NTES) was reportedly seeking a listing for its online education arm Youdao. The largest online education platform in China has over 800 million internet users across the populous country. It also boasts more than 17 million daily active users.

Alibaba is riding on policy and consumer behavioral changes

Mindset shifts on savings-spending

A survey conducted by Ant Financial, the digital payments arm of Alibaba Group (BABA), revealed an appalling phenomenon: in 2018, about 56 percent of people aged 35 or younger had no savings. This is a strange reversal of the traditional Chinese behavior who had long been known to be compulsive savers. Alibaba benefits this trend in two ways.

Firstly, the typical young Chinese finds spending "a good way to relax" and even when broke, do not want to lower the standard of living. A few Chinese friends of mine declared that "money earned is only truly considered yours when you have spent it". The thinking stemmed from various drivers.

Anecdotally, they have seen friends and relatives dying of reasons other than old age, without being able to spend their savings from decades of hard work. There are also plenty of publicized cases of those being cheated of their life savings by fraudsters who are increasingly becoming highly sophisticated and wildly successful in their schemes, ensnaring even well-educated victims. For others who had obtained their money from less than legal means, the fear that they would one day be caught and made to cough out the ill-gotten gains is inevitable.

More scientifically, a McKinsey study reaffirmed findings that Chinese consumers have a much higher preference to trade up for premium products as compared to consumers from other countries like the United Kingdom.

Source: McKinsey & Company

Since Alibaba is the largest e-commerce player in China, it gains from higher consumer spending propensity. Of course, other e-commerce players like JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), and NetEase's (NTES) Kaola are similarly benefiting to a different extent. Secondly, Ant Financial provides microloans and installment plans to consumers, enabling them to spend beyond their means.

At the same time, concerns are arising from this change. With the youth having little to no savings, questions arise regarding the sustainability of the consumption growth over the mid-to-long term. In addition, the debt issued to such seemingly weak creditors could prove risky as the economy slows and the anticipated salary increases to cover past expenditure and sustain the quality of life do not materialize. Worse, job losses could throw repayment plans down the drain.

Nevertheless, the probability of such a negative scenario emerging seems small. The numerous Chinese youths I met were full of drive and highly knowledgeable in their respective fields. Coupled with the steely resolve by the government to ensure a vibrant economy, I strongly believe that they are capable of securing good jobs and given time, satisfactory salary bumps.

This is not wishful thinking. The same McKinsey study cited earlier mentioned the heavy infrastructure investments in China bearing fruits. For instance, the expansive Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is expected to be a huge draw to Chinese tourists and facilitate logistics. The prior issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly highlighted the new bridges constructed in mountainous regions of China linking the remote areas to the richer provinces, activating business opportunities for both sides of the connections.

Source: McKinsey & Company

For investors with a longer investing timeframe, projections are pointing to an optimistic scenario for China. In 2050, the research arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers ('PwC') had forecasted China's share of world GDP by purchasing power parity ('PPP') to reach one-fifth from 18 percent in 2016. In the same period, U.S. share of world GDP by PPP would drop from 16 percent to 12 percent. Perhaps it is the U.S. that we should be more worried about.

Source: PwC The World in 2050

Alibaba's ecosystem of apps comprehensively leverages on China's new waste-sorting policy

On July 1, several major cities led by Shanghai began enforcing compulsory waste-sorting. The policy implementation took new momentum following a visit to Shanghai in November last year when he proclaimed "waste-sorting is the new fashion." Such waste collection drives are nothing new in fast-developing cities like Shanghai. However, the authorities expressed their seriousness this time around by persecuting offenders and publicizing the acts.

A newly built waste sorting station in Shanghai. Source: Wu Yixiu, chinadialogue

Although there was a long 'warning' period, residents still regarded the implementation as abrupt as there had not expected the enforcement to be strict and generally ignored educational campaigns on the policy. The nonchalance also reflected the challenges environmentalists face in getting their message across. For instance, the segregation of plastics for recycling has historically been problematic due to the lack of awareness and compliance. This is even as in recent months, the issue of plastic waste has gained much prominence globally and in China, spurred by the ban on imports of scrap plastics.

Recognizing this knowledge gap, Alibaba's marketing team spared no effort to bring about a 'whole company' solution in helping users in complying with the new regulations and leading the plastics reduction drive. The following infographics explained to users how each of the Alibaba apps can help. For instance, Taobao Mobile has a feature to identify the waste category by scanning, shoppers are able to buy new garbage bins with specific waste labeling via Tianmao Mobile, users can use Gaode Maps to locate the nearest Cainiao collection points for reusable packaging, etc.

Source: Alibaba WeChat weekly column

Besides compliance, Alibaba apps also help users to contribute to 'green' efforts. For instance, consumers are given the option to exclude disposable cutlery during their food orders through Ele.me. Commuters can pay for their public transport via Alipay. Such initiatives improve the stickiness of users towards Alibaba ecosystem of apps and in turn increase the transaction volumes, leading to higher revenue.

Alibaba unveils first self-developed chip processor

On Thursday, Alibaba Group unveiled its first self-developed chip processor during its Cloud Summit event in China. The tech goliath claimed the invention was the fastest RISC-V processor designed to date - up to 40 percent faster than SiFive's 64-bit U74 that was billed as "the world's highest performance RISC-V application processor". The RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture supported by Google, Nvidia (NVDA), Western Digital (WDC), Micron Technology (MU), Qualcomm (QCOM), Alibaba, and others.

The development is particularly critical at a time of trade tensions and the threat of blockages of intellectual property. Such homegrown inventions also serve as morale-boosters for the Chinese population eager to enhance self-sufficiency in essential materials as well as technology. Besides superior specifications, Alibaba revealed that the new processor named Xuantie 910 can help reduce the cost of chip production by more than 50 percent thanks to its increased processing power.

Alibaba's first-mover advantage would bring itself plenty of headstart over its peers and free publicity. Given the rising importance of machine learning/artificial intelligence, edge servers, autonomous driving, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things, the possession of chip know-how is especially beneficial. Greater self-sufficiency also serves as a bargaining chip (pun intended) during the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.