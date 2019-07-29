Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector

Within the healthcare real estate field, hospitals are the most promising business: Medical Properties stands out as the only pure play when it comes to hospital REIT.

The future doesn’t look promising yet, because there are some medium- or long-term concerns for virtually all the real estate sectors, with the notable exception of the healthcare REITs.

Listed REITs have outperformed the general equity market over the last decade, after the Great Recession.

The aim of this article is explaining why Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is an ideal choice for long-term oriented investors.

MPW is a real estate investment trust that provides capital to hospitals located inside and outside the US.

REITs have performed quite well in the last few years, virtually overwhelming the main equity index since the 2008 debacle, when the subprime mortgage crisis significantly depressed real estate prices around the world.

REITs are a lucrative long-term investment to the point that in absolute terms, for a young millennial, it would not be a bad idea to buy a REIT instead of a house and pay rent (which could be in part or totally funded with the dividends the REIT distributes) instead of a home loan for 20 years or more.

Vanguard biggest REIT ETF Vs. SPY performances - Source: Dividend Channel

In any case, real estate assets are not all created equal, neither are the various real estate businesses.

For example, shops are a risky bet, considering the actual retail crisis, which could turn into a secular slowdown of this business model. The same probably goes for apartments, which, in the next few decades, could be affected by the ageing of the worldwide population and the decrease in income available (on average) to rent or buy flats. Currently, Lodging REITs must face competition from independent businesses, like Airbnb (AIRB), which are becoming especially popular among younger consumers, while office and industrial REITs just don’t offer a long-term above average growth perspective.

From a business viewpoint, my favorite ones are specialty (self-storage/data centers) and healthcare REITs. However, since the latter look much cheaper right now, as it’s shown in the picture below, there is really only one logical option.

Four largest self storage/data center REITs vs. healthcare REITs: Price to Sales and Price to Book value

Welltower Ventas HCP Omega Average P/S 7 6.7 8.5 9 7.8 P/B 2.2 2.2 2.6 2.2 2.3 Public Storage Extra Space Iron Mountain CubeSmart P/S 15 11 2 10 9.5 P/B 8 6 5 3.6 5.6

Source: Author’s elaboration

MPW is the only pure hospital REIT

The healthcare REITs arena includes three kinds of real estate investments:

Senior houses/Skilled nursing facilities Medical office buildings Hospitals

All the main listed REITs fall into the first 2 categories. For example, Omega (NYSE:OHI) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are senior houses/skilled nursing operators, Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) owns medical offices, and other diversified healthcare REITs like Ventas (NYSE:VTR) just own a small percentage of hospitals in their portfolio.

Medical Properties Trust, on the other hand, is virtually the only listed REIT with an exclusive focus on hospitals. In fact, thanks to its management’s superior expertise, MPW was able to build a unique business model which will continue to increase lead yield and FFO growth without incurring in any major risks. The hospital business is intrinsically more complicated and difficult to understand than others, but it’s also more profitable and less risky in the long run: in fact, managing a senior house is, by far, simpler than developing a hospital service. The hospital staff must include much more skilled and experienced people, as well as plenty of capital to manage complex machineries and laboratories. On the other hand, nursing houses must face much more competition which inevitably tends to erode their margins.

In the same way, the expertise required to invest in hospitals is not widely available: in other words, starting from scratch to invest in this field presents considerable obstacles even for big real estate operators with deep pockets and competent management. MPW, instead, has accomplished the first-mover advantage and it has already built a deep moat around its management’s competence.

Proof of MPW’s expertise is the agreement the firm signed last year with the German group Primordial. For as much as $1.35B, MPW sold the rights to enter in a joint venture which will manage 71 post-acute hospitals the US company owned in Germany. While keeping 50% of the new product, MPW saw a €500M gain at closing, based on the 6% valuation of the portfolio’s 2017 rents. Again, superior expertise leads to superior gains.

MPW’s fundamentals

The company aims at helping hospitals financially. This is accomplished in two ways:

By acquiring buildings and facilities from hospitals and then net-leasing them back; and By providing funds to acquire healthcare assets, which will be used as collaterals. In other words, by issuing mortgages.

Hospital business is usually capital intensive; therefore, it would make sense for a private operator to deleverage their balance sheet and improve the liquidity ratios. MPW opportunistically provides the liquidity needed.

MPW has created a rather innovative business model and has opened a market which is at its early stages.

In fact, the company’s renters are still few, with the two largest ones accounting for more than 40% of the total. Gradually, the company will manage to enlarge the range of its clients, deleveraging the rent default risk, which is quite high right now.

In any case, their portfolio is currently centered on top class hospitals, which is reflected in the above-average rent coverage (3x vs. less than 2x for the healthcare sector as a whole).

Rent Coverage Ratio for the SNF industry - Source: Omega Healthcare Investor

FYI: RUG-IV is a patient classification system for skilled nursing patients used by the federal government to determine reimbursement levels.

Same-Store Rent Coverage for MPW - Source: Company's Financial Reports

The balance sheet is in great shape. Total equity, considering the pro forma gross real estate assets (which assume that all binding real estate commitments on new investments and development deals are fully funded) is roughly $6B, is just about 15% less than the total market cap. Debt leverage is average (5x EBITDA and debt to total assets is 33%) and FFO have been increasing each year. In 2018, the company generated $449.1M in cash from operating activities and used them to fund the $364M dividend distribution.

Source: Company’s report

As expected, thanks to the rosy state of its financials, MPW has been aggressively enlarging its business and participations this year.

After entering the Swiss market with the purchase of a 46% stake in the healthcare real estate company Infracore SA and a 5% stake in its former parent company Aevis Victoria SA (SWITZERLAND: AEVS), they closed a deal with the Australian operator Healthscope (OTCPK:HHCSY), which included the acquisition of 11 Australian hospitals in exchange for $840M. It’s worth mentioning that until the end of 2018, MPW's operations were limited to the US and Germany (with a very little percentage in the UK, Italy and Spain). Now it looks like the company is expanding its business internationally.

Then, the company announced some agreements with new operators to invest in 24 hospital facilities for a total amount of ~$1.75B. Finally, in the UK, for ~$434M, it acquired interest in eight private hospitals, which are operated by the fifth largest private hospital operator in the world: Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF).

The company will fund these investments through the asset sales I previously mentioned and, most importantly, with the proceeds from a stock and debt offering.

This exceptional M&A activity demonstrates how consistent this company’s business model is and how much room for growth it has.

Conclusion

Long-term investors should keep the healthcare REIT sector on their radar. It will offer considerable income and an ideal exposure to the secular growth in healthcare needs worldwide.

Among such companies, Medical Properties Trust stands out, thanks to the skills of a first-class management, which has built a unique business with a strong moat.

With nearly 90% of the properties having a 10-year or longer lease, the company’s long-term net leasing contracts offer shareholders adequate protection against the ups and downs of the FFO, securing a constant and stable growth over the years.

A portfolio with a high concentration as MPW’s is a cause for concern, but management is working to reduce the rent default risk while growing its business. A favorable low interest rate environment should help them reach their target sooner than later.

Considering all its tangible assets and its promising future, MPW doesn’t look expensive at the current SP levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.