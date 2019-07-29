Polar Power: A 5G Play

5G could be the catalyst that the stock needs to surge.

Polar Power (POLA) is expected to deliver spectacular revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing incredibly well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a secure risk-reward proposition with quaint downside and huge upside potential, and as for its price, it is absurdly undervalued.

Polar Power is a micro-cap company with a market cap of about $46 Million with favorable financials. The company produces direct current solutions, which have been trending due to the telecommunications revolution and renewable energy growth, among others.

Drivers

As a rule of thumb, the more cell towers a carrier have in a zone, the more reliable communications are. 5G speed is designed to provide high-speed internet to cellphones and to reduce the distance of the cell tower to the user helps to give better speed and higher reliability.

A significant amount of Polar Power's revenue comes from installing energy backups to the cell towers. The more cell towers there are, the more will Polar power grow.

The second driver which is more on the Verizon is 5G. This will also be a backup power but with larger sized DC generators and the 15 to 25 kilowatt range. Our momentum in the Tier one continued from fourth quarter as evidenced by our high backlog. I'm optimistic that this segment will see more sustained strength of 2019 based on current forecast. Most last mile providers are small private firms with owner operators managing the telecom infrastructure. These providers also sublet their infrastructure to various other providers for improving site efficiency. Due to off grid and back grid nature of these installations I believe we bring a higher value proposition to the customer with our DC solar hybrid power system. - Arthur Sams CEO Q1 Earnings call

The DC solar hybrid power system that Arthur Sams talks about makes a lot of sense. Since there will be many more cell towers and installing traditional AC power among them would be very expensive, plus they would need to have DC backup systems, which would make them very complicated and costly. Powering them with solar energy would make more sense in the majority of geographies.

Valuation

Assuming revenue growth is between 20% and 37.5%, with gross margin has a minimum and maximum of 33.5% and 39.6%, with R&D as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 4.7% and 3%, taking the assumption that G&A as a percentage of revenue should range 18.1% and 13.8% we have the following chart.

Source: Author´s Charts

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 47% and at best undervalued by 742%. So the stock is likely undervalued.

Source: Author´s Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is an 11.14% probability that Polar Power will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 169.4%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 11.33% probability that Polar Power will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 42.1%

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition, multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

So in the short term, the company could increase its price dramatically, and in the long run, it will likely perform marvelously well.

Conclusions

5G could deliver a significant result for the Stock and move the price considerably, but even if this doesn't happen, the core business of Polar Power is satisfying, and the current price is absurdly undervalued.

Given the robust growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the decent financials and the satisfying level of debt that the company has, it could be the perfect time to get the stock.

The company has a lot of things going its way; the price is hugely undervalued, the expected performance for next year is record-breaking, the potential upside is enormous, and the level of risk is secure.

Sure, the company is not without problems, there are inherent risks when investing in small companies, and the recent guidance updates could have been better. With the potential, the stock could have and its current financials, it is an excellent company to hold, and now is an excellent time to buy.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.