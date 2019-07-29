IXC: A Good Satellite Holding To Take Advantage Of An Energy Market Recovery

These stocks have been through numerous economic cycles and are in better financial position than most other small and mid-cap stocks.

ETF Overview

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) owns a portfolio of global giant and large-cap stocks in the energy sector. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index. Stocks in IXC’s portfolio are highly cyclical. Fortunately, most of these stocks are large-cap and giant cap stocks that have been through numerous economic cycles. Stocks in IXC’s portfolio have good cash flow growth prospects than the S&P 500 Index but with much lower valuation. We think IXC is a good satellite holding to take advantage of an energy market recovery.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Energy sector is highly cyclical

IXC carries considerable risk as the energy sector is a cyclical sector. There are different forces that might affect the performance of energy stocks. The global supply and demand often influence how well these stocks perform. When the demand is robust, oil and gas prices will increase. This creates an environment where energy stocks can usually generate good cash flow. However, in an economic downturn, global energy demand can quickly diminish.

This often results in oversupply, and these energy companies will likely underperform. Years of over-investment and under-investment can also cause short or oversupply in the energy market. Other factors such as geopolitical tensions can also interrupt the supply chain. The recent tension between Iran and the U.S. and Britain is a good example of how this tension can cause an increase in oil prices. Because it is generally difficult to predict how these different factors impact oil and gas prices, investments in the energy sector is often risky.

Most of the stocks are large-cap or giant-cap stocks

Risk is high in the energy sector. Fortunately, IXC’s portfolio of stocks are mostly large-cap or giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, 61.8% and 31.6% of IXC’s portfolio consists of giant-cap and large-cap stocks. These companies usually are in better financial position than small and mid-cap companies. These companies also have been through numerous economic cycles. Hence, most of them should be able to survive in an economic recession.

Source: Morningstar

Over half of its portfolio are integrated oil and gas companies

Below is a table that shows the breakdown of the subsectors in IXC’s portfolio. In our opinion, oil & gas exploration & production is the riskiest subsector in the portfolio. This is because their top and bottom lines growth are correlated with the ebb and flow of the energy prices. Fortunately, this subsector only represents about 17.2% of IXC’s portfolio. Other subsectors do not have a direct exposure to the commodity prices. Sectors such as storage & transportation companies derive their revenue from collecting storage and transportation fees.

Integrated oil & gas companies represent nearly 60% of IXC’s portfolio. These companies have operations that span the full energy supply chain. They explore and produce oil and gas, transport it, refine it, and sell it to the end users. While there is still some exposure to the commodity prices, these companies get to keep most of the profits instead of paying cash to energy services companies or midstream companies.

Source: iShares website

IXC is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 Index

When oil prices plunged in 2014, many energy companies were unprepared. While some extremely leveraged companies went bankrupt, others had to slash their capital expenditure in order to survive. Many of the companies that survived turned their attention towards maintaining and growing their cash flow. In fact, among the ten largest oil and gas producers, half have pretty consistent positive free cash flow growth since the downturn of 2014/2015.

We are also observing the same cash flow growth trend in IXC’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, IXC’s cash flow growth in the past 12 months was 23.7%. This was way better than the S&P 500 Index’s 13.4% growth rate. In addition, these companies are also trading at a heavy discount to many other sectors. IXC’s price to cash flow ratio of 5.14x is very low. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 9.26x.

IXC S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.23x 17.82X Sales Growth (%) 8.09% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 23.67% 13.37% Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.14x 9.26x

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

IXC is suitable as a satellite holding

The highly cyclical nature of the energy sector makes IXC not suitable as a core holding. Rather, we think it is best to have IXC as a satellite holding. As can be seen from the chart below, the S&P 500 Index registered a total return (including dividend) of 283% in the past decade. On the other hand, IXC’s total return is only 35.7%. We think for an ETF to qualify as a long-term core holding, it must demonstrate decent and consistent total return growth over the long term. Unfortunately, IXC cannot satisfy this criteria. However, it is a good ETF to own as a satellite holding. Investors can take advantage of situations where the energy sector has fallen out of favor and grab these funds at a cheap price. The return can be enormous if the sector regains market confidence.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

IXC is significantly undervalued due to the negative market sentiments. While the fund is not suitable as a core holding, we think it is a good satellite holding. Investors may want to take advantage of the low valuation now and wait for the market sentiment to improve. Since this sector is cyclical and energy stocks are generally much more volatile than the broader index, a good strategy for investors is to initiate a half position and average it down if necessary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.