Is It Becoming More Difficult To Raise Inflation?

If you want slightly higher inflation, then create slightly higher growth in demand, aka NGDP.

Imagine if the Fed could raise demand at 8% or 10%/year, and yet inflation stayed close to 2%. Living standards would soar.

The short answer is no. So why does the WSJ suggest otherwise?

"One reason the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates this week is that inflation is running below its 2% target. New research shows why getting it higher has proved so difficult: many of the prices consumers pay don't respond to the strength or weakness of the economy... Recent studies have shown prices in some sectors - such as housing - do indeed rise faster when growth is in full swing, unemployment low and markets frothy. But a large chunk of the economy, from health care to durable goods, appears insensitive to rising or falling demand."

Later, the WSJ switches from the sticky price argument to the fast productivity growth argument:

"Federal policies such as restraint on Medicare and Medicaid payments to hospitals and doctors and increased approvals of generic drugs have ended a decades long trend of rapid health-care inflation. Growth in the power and speed of computer processors has pushed down prices for most electronics and slowed inflation in services like telecommunications and photo processing. The fracking revolution, enabled by sensors and software that allow energy companies to better locate hydrocarbons, has kept oil and natural-gas prices in check throughout the expansion."

In fact, productivity growth since 2004 has been slow.

So if that doesn't explain the low rates of inflation, what does?

Monetary policy has produced NGDP growth of roughly 4%/year since 2009, and RGDP growth has averaged slightly above 2%. That's why inflation has averaged slightly below 2%. If you want slightly higher inflation, then create slightly higher growth in demand, aka NGDP. Adopt a more expansionary monetary policy. It's that simple.

