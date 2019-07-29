Sanofi Wants Out, Dealing Lexicon's Hopes In Diabetes Another Major Blow

Lexicon's value without Zynquista is below $3, and marketing the drug alone will be a huge task, but extracting much-needed funds from Sanofi as a settlement may yet be possible.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) tortuous path to success in the diabetes market took another big hit late on Friday July 26, when Sanofi (SNY) issued a press release containing a brief summation of top-line results of three Phase III Type 2 diabetes studies of Zynquista and notification that it was terminating the collaboration with Lexicon to develop and market the drug for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Lexicon issued its own statement shortly thereafter, casting the Phase III results in a more positive light and declaring Sanofi’s notice of termination to be invalid.

What happens now is open for debate, but it is difficult to see a positive spin for Lexicon. If Sanofi’s termination was legally invalid, Lexicon may be able to get some funding from Sanofi as part of a settlement, but forcing an unwilling partner to market a drug is effectively a non-starter. Given the significant costs to a commercial launch of a diabetes drug, the unlikelihood of another partner, and Lexicon’s iffy financial condition, this is another serious blow to a company that has already taken quite a few of them.

What We Know

This is a pretty classic example of a “developing situation”, at least as of Friday evening, but what is known now is that Sanofi has told Lexicon that, on the basis of the results seen in the Type 2 Phase III clinical studies, it is terminating its collaboration agreement with Lexicon. This agreement was to cover clinical development, registration/approval, and marketing, and it is very clear that Sanofi has no intention to move forward with efforts to commercialize Zynquista.

Having read the SEC filing with the terms of the agreement, Lexicon’s point that Sanofi’s termination notice is invalid may stem from the lack of a clear-cut clinical failure; of the three trials Sanofi discusses, two were successes as defined by the trial protocol. That is speculation, though, and perhaps Lexicon will go into more detail on their August 1 earnings conference call about exactly how they believe Sanofi to be breach, though history suggests investors should expect very little in the way of specifics or details.

As a reminder, Lexicon was supposed to be entitled to milestone payments from Sanofi tied to successful Type 2 diabetes Phase III results (as well as other later milestones like FDA approval). I’m assuming (and I want to emphasize that this is an assumption) that Sanofi is hoping to avoid making those payments through this termination notification, to say nothing of the eventual costs of filing for FDA approval and then commercializing the drug.

What Happens Next?

Suffice it to say, this is where the lawyers come in. Lexicon management had said that the Phase III results coming out in 2019 could entitle them to over $100 million in milestone payments, not to mention milestone payments for commercialization for Type 1 in Europe. Clearly Sanofi doesn’t want to pay milestones for a drug it no longer wants, and clearly that’s too much money for Lexicon to just allow Sanofi to walk away if there was in fact an enforceable breach of the agreement.

This is again pure speculation on my part, but Sanofi may try to buy their way out (assuming there’s a solid case that they are in violation of the agreement) by offering at least some of the milestone payments pledged to Lexicon and acting in good faith to finish the remaining Phase III studies. For Lexicon’s part, if there’s a credible legal case to make, they have every reason to pursue legal remedies against Sanofi, as the money involved is absolutely critical to the future of the company.

Why Did Sanofi Make This Decision?

Sanofi’s release clearly frames their termination decision as a consequence of inadequate clinical results, and they may have a point. Sanofi reported on three studies – SOTA-MET, SOTA-CKD3, and SOTA-CKD4 – with the first succeeding, the second mostly succeeding, and the third failing.

SOTA-MET studied Zynquista over 26 weeks in patients already on metformin (a common first-line diabetes medication), and the drug produced a statistically-significant reduction in HbA1c. SOTA-CKD3 studied Zynquista in patients with Stage 3 chronic kidney disease; while the trial was an overall success, the drug did not achieve statistical significance in lowering HbA1c for more serious Stage 3 (Stage 3B patients). The SOTA-CKD4 studied the drug in Stage 4 patients and failed to achieve statistical significance, but Lexicon management claimed a “clinically meaningful effect” that “narrowly missed statistical significance”.

This all matters because the only real commercial future Zynquista had in Type 2 diabetes was in traditionally hard-to-treat sub-groups like patients with renal disease. Zynquista would be a very late arrival to the market, with multiple SGLT-2 inhibitors already commercialized (Zynquista is technically a dual SGLT-1/2 inhibitor), and the only real hope of commercial success, particularly once generic SGLT-2 inhibitors reach the market, was to carve out market share from these sub-markets. If Zynquista isn’t actually a standout drug in patients with chronic kidney disease, its commercial value drops considerably.

Sanofi may have also made this decision in part because of the limitations of the drug’s label for Type 1 diabetes in Europe (poorly-controlled patients who are obese, which is maybe one-quarter of the market) and difficulties getting the drug to market in the U.S.. Remember, the FDA rejected the companies’ application to market Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes (and the FDA later rejected AstraZeneca’s (AZN) drug as well), and Sanofi may view the path to approval in the U.S. as too onerous or unlikely to be worth further investment, particularly with Sanofi shifting its focus now more toward oncology and autoimmune disease.

On the other hand, Lexicon’s assertions that these trial outcomes weren’t so bad has some validity as well. Between the extensive Phase II trial results and these terse updates from Phase III, I believe the underlying efficacy of Zynquista is sufficient to get FDA approval for Type 2 diabetes. Whether the data are sufficient for special labeling regarding its use in renally-impaired patients is harder to say; the FDA is not consistent with the burden of proof needed to support labeling claims, and it is at least plausible that the data generated could support a label for renally-impaired diabetics, though the negative results in the Stage 3B and Stage 4 groups would suggest that’s a longshot at best.

What’s Next For Lexicon?

Lexicon’s future depends on the validity of their claim that Sanofi’s termination notice is invalid and a breach of the agreement. Marketing the drug on their own would be a huge uphill struggle, assuming the full data set supports approval. Not impossible, maybe, but very close to it, particularly if the drug can’t get a label for renally-impaired patients. But that’s all moot without substantial funding from Sanofi to pay for the sales infrastructure and launch. Remember, prior to the Sanofi agreement, Lexicon wasn’t going to go forward in Type 2 diabetes without a commercial partner.

The best course for Lexicon, bad as it may be, may be to extract what they can from Sanofi and use it to keep the lights on while they fund early-stage oncology studies of Xermelo at least to proof (or refutation) of concept. Walking away from Zynquista would be painful, but the reality is that the U.S. market doesn’t need another me-too SGLT-2 drug (without special label claims for renally-impaired patients) and there may well not be an easy or cost-effective path forward to resolving the FDA’s rejection of the Type 1 application.

The Bottom Line

Zeroing out Zynquista completely would drop Lexicon’s fair value to under $3, with some residual value in Xermelo in carcinoid-related diarrhea and some speculative value for the pipeline, including Xermelo in neuroendocrine tumors and biliary tract cancer. I believe that’s a worst-case, with incremental upside from a possible negotiated settlement/termination with Sanofi and, perhaps, a valid go-it-alone commercialization plan using those assumed funds. At this point, though, I have to conclude that whatever value may still lie in Lexicon shares is basically speculative.

