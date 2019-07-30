Dell's Crown Jewel, With Thomas Lott (Podcast)

The difference this time? Shareholders and Michael Dell are on the same team.

Thomas Lott argues that Dell is an example of that, with its stake in VMW poised to deliver meaningful value to shareholders in the next few years.

But when there's a catalyst and exposure to a fast-growing segment, the narrative can change.

Sum of the parts stories can be more of a headache than they're worth in a lot of cases.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Sum of the parts stories. Legacy PC makers. Investing with Michael Dell. Those are three things that, over the past decade, have caused investors heartburn.

Thomas Lott, one of my favorite authors on Seeking Alpha, published a top idea last week that comes out tomorrow on Dell (DELL) which combines each of those elements. The combination of the legacy Dell business, its acquired EMC business, and the 80.6% stake in VMware (VMW) makes for a compelling value, he argues. And yet, he's not the first to make that argument, and DELL has languished meanwhile.

So, for this week's podcast, I spoke with Thomas about his thesis and how this sort of thing can go wrong, as well as why he thinks it won't here. We get into the importance of a pending catalyst, of the persistent discount around DELL and EMC, and the strength of VMware's business. Click play above to listen.

Topics covered:

3:20-minute mark - Summing up the simple sum of the parts thesis for Dell.

8:30 - Owning VMW straight up vs. recreating it via DELL.

11:30 - This discount has been here before - what's going to make that change?

15:30 - Looking at cloud pressures on EMC and VMW's business.

21:00 - What gives you confidence in Michael Dell?

27:30 - Breaking down sum of the parts investing.

30:30 - Spotting incentives in a thesis.

36:30 - Where Dell fits into a compounding investing style.

Lott's full article will come out tomorrow, so you can get the full context for the argument and the calculations there. We'll also post a transcript by the end of the week or early next week as well. If you have any thoughts on Lott's thesis or any questions, chime in below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned. Thomas Lott is long DELL and JPM. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.