KushCo: Stabilized Margin Does Not Solve Cash Flow Concerns

KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) reported its fiscal 2019 third-quarter results which showed improvement in the gross margin after three straight quarters of declines. The company continues to grow its top-line but we see a high likelihood of another dilutive equity raise in the near-term. The company has spent lots of cash in working capital and operations remain cash flow negative, which is indicating a near-term need for another capital raise given its $12 million cash balance at the end of May. We remain on the sidelines due to the potential equity raise and weak cash flow profile.

(All amounts in US$)

F2019 Q3 Review

KushCo reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results for the three months ended on March 31, 2019. The company reached $42 million in sales last quarter, an increase of 18% which is healthy but slower than the last year. In the 12 months before this quarter, KushCo grew its revenue at a CAGR of 36% which means that the momentum has slowed down in the last quarter. Most of the growth came from organic expansion as KushCo hasn't been very active in M&A.

(Source: Author based on filings)

Gross margins did improve to 18% which was the most closely-watched item at KushCo. The company reported significant drops in its gross margin in three straight quarters before improvement was reported last quarter. We think the key to restoring investor confidence is a continued turnaround in margin while maintaining high top-line growth. For a company like KushCo where margins are slim compared to cannabis growers and retailers, it is important to show investors that the company could achieve profitability and positive cash flow.

KushCo is heavily reliant on vape products which accounted for ~70% of its Q3 sales, followed by packaging at 18% and energy & natural products at 10%. Vaping products are popular categories and KushCo has seen healthy growth from this segment. The company also depends on smaller customers for a big portion of its revenue. KushCo has around 800 customers with annual revenue of less than $100k and only 13 customers with sales over $1 million. Given that vape is a preferred consumption form factor for cannabis products, we think KushCo will continue to benefit from the explosive growth in cannabis consumption among North American consumers. Canada is set to legalize vape and concentrates in the second half of this year which should provide further tailwinds for KushCo.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Looking ahead, we think KushCo has two areas to focus on in order to create shareholder value. First of all, the company has sought to expand its product offering by signing new partnerships and introducing new products. For example, KushCo signed a partnership with California-based SunGrown to develop and market packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. It also announced another partnership with C.A. Fortune to offer sales and marketing services to its customer base. We believe it is crucial for KushCo to continue innovating and adding new product and service offerings in order to expand its customer base and increase revenue opportunities from its existing customers. Secondly, KushCo should continue to focus on improving its financial performance with a focus on margin and cash flow. While the cannabis market has been growing at a fast pace, investors are becoming increasingly critical of companies' financial performance. Top-line growth is simply not enough and KushCo has performed poorly on cash flow historically. KushCo's improved gross margin remains below its historical levels and we think further improvement is required to reach profitability.

Recent Development

Two days before the earnings release, KushCo announced that it has filed an application to list on the Nasdaq. The stock rose slightly on the news as investors applaud the potential uplisting but it remains trading at the lower range of its 52-week band. Concerns around deteriorating margins were a major reason why the stock has declined and the overall weakness in the cannabis sector wasn't helping either.

(Source: TSX)

Recently, a distributor of vaporizer and e-cigarette called Greenlane (GNLN) went public on the Nasdaq but its share price has fallen more than 50% below the IPO price. Concerns around regulatory challenges around the highly-popular Juul products and other e-cigarettes were the main drivers behind Greenlane's decline. However, there are also significant overlaps between Greenlane and KushCo in areas such as both companies' reliance on vape and packaging for the bulk of their revenue. KushCo currently trades at 2.5x annualized revenue while Greenlane trades at 1.6x annualized revenue based on 2019 Q1 results. KushCo appears to be trading at a premium than Greenlane despite the former's Nasdaq listing and slightly higher revenue. However, KushCo doesn't have exposure to e-cigarettes, which is positive under today's social and regulatory environment towards teenager vaping.

Looking Ahead

KushCo was facing liquidity concerns earlier this year before it raised $34 million at $5.25 per share in January. The company went on to raise another $21 million from issuing senior unsecured notes in April. However, KushCo continues to burn through its cash reserve and the company only had $12 million at the end of May 2019. We remain cautious on KushCo in the near-term due to its precarious liquidity profile and believe that another equity raise might be coming in the near-term. As the company continues to expand its product offerings and enter new markets, it is required to continue making investments into inventory and other working capital. The current cash balance of $12 million is low, and we see share price facing another major hurdle due to the high likelihood of another equity raise in the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.