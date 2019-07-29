Faurecia Is Slowly Climbing Back To Its Top, After Losing 45% Over Unjustified Fears

But still, P/E is only 9, EV/EBIT is just 4 and the stock is yielding 2.7% (25% pay-out); Making this is an immense opportunity for long-term investors.

Now, management expects profits to increase once again in the second half of 2019. Investors are slowly buying back into the stock.

This year so far, Faurecia has outperformed the automotive industry by 420 basis points, resulting in stable profits. Investors' worries were exaggerated, and the stock has rebounded by 15%.

Once investors worried that growth would slow down as a result of the headwinds in the automotive industry, they sold off the stock (-60%).

Over the last four years, Faurecia's Operating Income had a compound annual growth rate of 14%.

Summary

While investors feared a plunge in profits and sent the stock price 60% down, Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF) has reported stable earnings and now even expects profits to grow in the second half of 2019. This has led the stock to rebound by 15%, but at a valuation of a P/E of 9 and EV/EBIT of around 4, the stock remains an absolute bargain.

Company Profile

One could describe Faurecia best as a French "automotive technology leader". It has all my interest since it is very well positioned for several megatrends (electrification, customization) in the automotive industry, thanks to its three business groups: Seating, Interiors and certainly Clean Mobility.

Seating

Faurecia Seating develops and produces seat systems that optimize the comfort and safety of occupants, by offering solutions for thermal and postural comfort, health and wellness and advanced safety for the occupants.

Image source: Faurecia Business Group: Seating

Let us have a look at the division's numbers:

Cumulative numbers (Million €) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Seating 1658 1658 1658 1658 2015 Operating Income Seating 146 146 Revenue Seating 1582 1717 1515 1793 2016 Operating Income Seating 175.6 168.1 Revenue Seating 1789 1844 1613 1887 2017 Operating Income Seating 202.7 208.2 Revenue Seating 1817 1964 1743 1914 2018 Operating Income Seating 221.5 227

Source: Financial reports Faurecia

Note: for Fiscal Year 2015, Faurecia has not published quarterly reports on its website. I have divided the annual revenue by four and the operating income by 2. Same for the next two Business Divisions.

Over the period 2015 to 2018, Seating Operating Income had a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 15.2%. This as revenue grew at a CAGR of 3.9% and the operating margin increased from 4.42% to 6.03%.

The main focus of Faurecia Interiors is to integrate smart surfaces and displays with the interior of the car, by Human Machine Interfaces. Therefore, it develops and produces instrument panels, door panels, center consoles as well as the smart surfaces and the Human Machine Interfaces. This allows occupants to customize their cabin.

Image Source: Faurecia Business Groups: Interiors

Let us have a look at this division's numbers as well:

Cumulative numbers (Million €) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Interiors 1208 1208 1208 1208 2015 Operating Income Interiors 105.7 105.7 Revenue Interiors 1219 1299 1056 1237 2016 Operating Income Interiors 128.7 119.3 Revenue Interiors 1315 1349 1159 1513 2017 Operating Income Interiors 152.4 147.3 Revenue Interiors 1392 1467 1211 1402 2018 Operating Income Interiors 170.4 155.2

Source: Financial reports Faurecia

Over the period 2015 to 2018, Interiors' Operating Income had a CAGR of 15.5%. Once more, this was driven by a CAGR in revenue of 4.2%, while margins increased from 4.38% to 5.95%.

"Faurecia Clean Mobility develops and produces innovative solutions to drive mobility and industry toward zero emissions". It offers solutions for air quality, energy efficiency, acoustic performance, and powertrain electrification. This is not limited to just automotive producers, as it caters to the needs of all types of vehicle manufacturers, industrial and high horsepower engine applications as well as cities and fleet operators.

Once more, let us have a look at the division's numbers:

Cumulative numbers (Million €) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Clean Mobility 1053 1053 1053 1053 2015 Operating Income Clean Mobility 167.8 167.8 Revenue Clean Mobility 1038 1066 959 1132 2016 Operating Income Clean Mobility 198.4 195.4 Revenue Clean Mobility 1122 1165 1017 1189 2017 Operating Income Clean Mobility 231.6 228.1 Revenue Clean Mobility 1106 1254 1061 1194 2018 Operating Income Clean Mobility 255.3 244.5

Source: Financial reports Faurecia

Over the period 2015 to 2018, Clean Mobility's Operating Income had a CAGR of 14.2%. Just like the other two divisions, this is caused by a combination of higher revenue and increasing margins. However, revenue only grew at 3.1%. This lower revenue growth is offset by a higher increase in margins: from 7.97% to 10.83%.

Sum-up divisions

It should be clear that all three divisions have shown robust growth that has not slowed down over the years. Important to note is that, while active in the automotive industry, Faurecia will not be impacted heavily by a switch to electric vehicles. In fact, Faurecia only benefits from regulations that let car manufacturers push emissions down thanks to their 'clean mobility' division.

However, it looks like Faurecia would be impacted by a decrease in car production. So, let's have a look at the results of the first half of 2019, during which automotive production dropped 7% (source IHS Markit dated July 16, 2019).

Financials first half of 2019

Investors expected the operating income to be slammed, as sales were expected to come down given the industry downturn. This is the reason the stock price dropped 60% since its peak, to the first of January 2019, but later more on that.

Figure Source: Faurecia H1 Press Release

However, Sales only dropped by 20 basis points (bp) (helped by positive currency effects), resulting in an operating income that was almost unaffected (-40 bp) by the negative evolution in the industry! All three business groups reported almost identically results in H1 2019 as H1 2018:

Revenue Seating €1841M €1799M Operating Income Seating €219.1M

Revenue Interiors €1294M €1452M Operating Income Interiors €170.8M

Revenue Clean Mobility €1144M €1207M Operating Income Clean Mobility €254.7M

Source: H1 2019 Faurecia Financial Report

Valuation

Management has confirmed its outlook that operating income should increase in 2019. This would be an amazing result, for a player in the automotive industry. The business looks great, but how expensive is it? For my valuation, I go out of stable earnings. Even though management has stated that they expect earnings to increase in the second half, I like to build in a small 'buffer' in my calculations.

As I said earlier, the stock price was slashed by 60% since its peak. It has since recovered 15% of that loss, while there is plenty more 'recovery- potential'. Image Source: Google finance: Faurecia

Enterprise Value

The market cap of Faurecia is €6.14B, net debt stands at €2,464.6 million. The enterprise value is thus €8.61B.

Evolution of the debt

On December 31, 2018, the Group’s net financial debt stood at €477.7 million. After a negative impact of €687.3 million related to the first implementation of IFRS16, the opening net debt on January 1, 2019, was €1,165.0 million. On June 30, 2019, the Group’s net financial debt stood at €2,464.6 million. Most of the increase during the period is related to the acquisition of Clarion (financing cost of 2.6%).

EV/EBIT

My favorite ratio, EV/EBIT stands at 8605/2140= 4.02. This is incredibly low, making Faurecia an absolute bargain.

P/E

Last year, Faurecia had €5.11 Earnings Per Share. If we would go out of stable earnings, the PE ratio would be at 8.81 at the current price of €45.02. Once again, a bargain.

Conclusion

Faurecia has shown strong growth over the last four years. Now, even though the automotive market is suffering, its sales and profits are constant. Even more, management expects operating profits to increase in the second half of 2019. While such a strong company, the valuation is very low. This is due to the fear of investors a year ago, for all companies related to the automotive industry. Right now, Faurecia has proven that that fear was unjustified. I expect the stock price to climb further and get back to its earlier highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FURCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.