Citigroup's Michael Corbat Deserves More Time

The real concern, I think, should be about whether or not Citigroup can build the structure and scale to compete in the world of 21st century information technology.

Mr. Corbat brought Citigroup back from the Great Recession and has signaled that the bank will earn 13.5 percent on tangible common equity next year, a quality performance to many.

Some investors in Citigroup apparently want to see Mike Corbat, Citigroup CEO, go, mainly because the bank's stock has not performed that well over the past couple of years.

Mike Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C), has been coming under more and more pressure from the investment community these days. Citi, although Mr. Corbat has brought it back to life, is not progressing fast enough for some, so some "vultures" seeing a wounded victim on the horizon have begun to circle and started asking whether or not Mr. Corbat should go.

The heat has become sufficient enough that the Financial Times has produced a substantial article on Citigroup in "The Big Read".

I have covered some of the same territory in an earlier post.

Let me re-emphasize the fact that Citi is not doing badly.

The major questions are about whether or not it is doing good enough in the current environment and whether or not it is positioning itself well for the future of the banking industry.

Robert Armstrong, author of the Financial Times piece, starts right out with the cause of the investor discontent. Since the beginning of 2012 when Mr. Corbat took over the reins at Citi, the bank has only seen an increase of market value of less than $80 billion.

On the other hand, both JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) have each seen their market value rise by around $225 billion.

Citi did well… its market value only doubled during that time… but in terms of overall increase, investors have definitely favored the performances of both JPMorgan and BofA during this time period.

This seems to be what the discontent in the investment community is about. Hence, the noise.

What about performance?

Well, Citi, in the second quarter of 2019, earned an 11.9 percent return on tangible common equity. Its target for 2012 is 13.5 percent.

Before Mr. Corbat came on board, the return Citi was posting was in the 7.0 percent range.

Mr. Corbat has done this by disposing off assets, keeping costs under control, making regulators happy and keeping them happy, and returning money to shareholders.

The concern here is that over this period of time, both JPMorgan and BofA experienced greater increases in performance. And, in 2020, JPMorgan Chase is signaling that it will hit a 20 percent return on the bank’s tangible common equity while BofA will turn in something over 16 percent.

In this space, JPMorgan has had the advantage all along. It came out of the Great Recession in better shape than either of the two banks being discussed. Its return on tangible common equity was already over 10 percent. JPMorgan had less restructuring to do than either of these two other banks.

Bank of America came out of the Great Recession in a lot better shape than Citigroup, and Bank of America made its move to insert Brian Moynihan as CEO in 2010. That is, Mr. Moynihan began his turnaround business in 2010, two years before Mr. Corbat took over at Citi.

In the turnaround business, two years can make a hell of a difference over what is able to be achieved.

It does not bother me that JPMorgan and BofA have vaulted to higher returns on tangible common equity at this date than Citi.

Mr. Corbat has done well and seems to be on track to do much better in the near future. Citi is earning a return that exceeds its cost of capital. And, Citi is producing returns at a level that economists argue delivers sustainable competitive advantages. Not bad!

As people know from reading my posts that of the three commercial banks being discussed, I have been less impressed with Mr. Moynihan than I have with Mr. Corbat, and Mr. Moynihan, in my book, falls far short of what Mr. Dimon brings to the territory.

I would certainly hire Mr. Dimon to run my bank… if I had one. Also, I would hire Mr. Corbat to run the bank. I would pass on Mr. Moynihan.

What is the real issue going forward?

To me, the real issue going forward is how these CEOs position their banks in this age of information technology.

Readers know that I think Mr. Dimon is doing a pretty good job in terms of advancing the curve in the area of information technology. I believe that Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are at the edge of where technology is going in the banking area over the next five to ten years.

Here is where there is some concern about the future of Citi.

Mr. Armstrong, the author of the Financial Times piece cited above, gives us some history.

The corporate structure of Citigroup began to drastically change after 1998 when Sandy Weill merged Citi and the financial conglomerate Travelers. The combination brought together investment banking (Salomon Brothers), wealth management (Smith Barney) and insurance (Travelers).

Mr. Armstrong writes, “The bank was big but not unified. ‘They set up silos by product, they set them up by region, they set up this global franchise with no synergies. In fact, the silos couldn’t talk to each other.’”

Whoops! In terms of the “new” Modern Corporation that I write about so frequently, the statement that “this global franchise” had “no synergies” should raise all sorts of red flags.

The “new” Modern Corporation is built around intellectual capital where the size of the organization can be increased at zero or near-zero marginal costs. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others build gigantic enterprises due to synergies that can be achieved in the platforms and networks constructed around their ecosystem. And, as I have written, Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are in the process of building and expanding their own ecosystem.

This is where my concern with the work of Mr. Corbat resides. Mr. Corbat is making progress in turning Citigroup into a well performing commercial bank. But, is he adequately building it to produce the synergies needed to build the scale to compete against, say, a JPMorgan Chase?

An interesting side point here is that Mr. Dimon is still driving JPMorgan to increase its branching network. Comparatively, Mr. Corbat and Citi have a very small branch system. We don’t know how the branching system might fit into what Mr. Corbat plans for the “new” Citi.

This is where it all comes down to, for me. Mr. Corbat has done an excellent job in getting Citigroup to where it is now. I think that it is time for him to be more explicit about where Citigroup is going and how it is building the organization to compete with the likes of Mr. Dimon. We need to move on beyond the fact that for eight years, Citigroup can hold up its head for what it has done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.