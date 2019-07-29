Noah Holdings: Camsing's Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control

Investment Thesis

Camsing’s fraud shows NOAH is not performing sufficient due diligence on their credit investments. The risk from single obligor is also too high. We expect NOAH’s revenue and future growth to slow down.

Camsing’s Fraud and Impact on NOAH

On July 8, Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NOAH), filed a lawsuit and reported Camsing International (a Hong Kong-listed company with businesses spanning entertainment and health care) to regulators in relation to a 3.4 billion yuan ($490 million) asset management product that’s in danger of default.

Camsing’ 47-year old founder Lo Ching was “currently being held in criminal custody” by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. On July 8, shares of Camsing fell as much as 90% before pulling back marginally to trade down 86%. Due to the concern of potential default of the related credit products, Noah’s shares fell more than 20% on Monday July 8 New York time, after it said some credit funds managed by one of its affiliates provided “supply chain financing involving third-party companies related to Camsing.”

Camsing’s fraud was really about forging supply chain contracts in financing. According to an internal memo from Noah's chief executive officer and co-founder Wang Jingbo, as many as eight privately offered funds managed by the asset management arm of NOAH, Gopher, could face default. The funds which raised a total of RMB 3.4 billion yuan were backed by accounts payable from Beijing JD Century Trade Holdings Ltd., a unit of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), to Camsing.

The Fraud Unveils Concerns on NOAH’s Risk Control

Although NOAH moves swiftly in filing lawsuit on Camsing’s fraud, it’s still considered too late in terms of risk control. There are a couple of potential concerns unveiled through this incident regarding NOAH’s overall risk control:

Due diligence from NOAH and Gopher as asset manager is not sufficient. Although the supply chain contracts between Camsing and JD was said to have all the necessary signatures, seals, and even photos of signing contracts in JD offices, it shouldn’t be too hard to verify the contracts if sufficient DD was performed. After all, it was a multi-billion contract that is definitely worth the effort;

Gopher’s asset allocation is questionable. According to NOAH’s Q1 ER, the total AUM of Gopher is RMB 171.1 billion, where the credit portfolio account for RMB 38.8 billion (including private ABS and credit funds). This means the credit funds that are related to Camsing alone accounts for more than 10% of the total credit portfolio. This poses big counterparty risk with such a high concentration on single obligor.

Source: NOAH’s 2019 Q1 ER

Potential Impact on NOAH

NOAH has been shifting their business focus from traditional wealth management (selling financial products to high net-worth clients and charges one-time commissions) to asset management (where management fee and performance-based income are generated).

However, this Camsing incident will have negative impact on not only NOAH’s future financials, but on its overall business growth as well:

Performance-based income for Gopher will definitely get hit (not in Q2 ER as this happened in July). There will be pressure from investors on withdrawing from their credit funds, leading to negative impact on service fee income;

Due to the concern on NOAH’s risk control process, we would expect Gopher’s AUM to stop growing or even decline in the coming quarters. This may add on to the direct impact from Camsing’s default and could have a longer horizon of negative effect.

Conclusion

The Camsing fraud incident unveils NOAH’s inferior risk control. We expect this to have negative impact on NOAH’s income and future growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.