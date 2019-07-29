Our Family Investments: A Deeper Look At Grandma's Portfolio

Since becoming a contributor with Seeking Alpha, I have often talked about the portfolio I have created for my grandmother. On the beginning of its sixth year in existence, I thought it would be a good time to look back at the portfolio. This article should also give a solid understanding of where the portfolio has succeeded so far, and where it has taken its lumps and exactly where the portfolio stood at the six-year mark. Last, we will look forward to where we would like the portfolio to go and what companies we would still like to add.

Before diving head first into how the portfolio looks today, here is a little background on how we got here. In early May of 2013, my grandmother received notice to sell on an annuity that she had previously purchased. When she purchased the annuity she liked the tax deferred gains and that those could go on till she reached 98.5 years old. At this point, she had two choices, either annuitize or take a lump sum payment. Her advisor told her that he would take the lump sum payment, but that at her age her choices through him would be limited. He suggested that she might decide to put it to work in the stock market but that this was not his specialty. So she came to me and asked if I would consider helping her invest it.

While setting up the portfolio, she only had a few parameters that had to be followed:

First, I had to explain to her what companies I was putting in and why I chose them.

There had to be enough income created off the portfolio to supplement her in the coming year in case there was a secondary tax event created from the sale of the annuity.

She did not want the portfolio to have many trades in it, thus limiting capital gains inputs into her income taxes

Lastly, if there was income left over at any point in time, she wanted that reinvested into new positions till the portfolio was full.

A couple weeks later I took a list to her and we narrowed down the 26 companies she was going to purchase and set up an account with Scottrade. Over the remainder of 2013, I put the money to work buying companies a couple at a time until all 26 were purchased. At that time, we also agreed that until she needed any income from the portfolio, all dividend payments would be reinvested into building new positions. She wanted to make sure that the positions that we were adding she could find in her newspaper, so we settled on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). The last piece of information that is important to note is that this is not her only stock portfolio, so for the most part, I avoided stocks she already had larger positions in; this is why you do not see Microsoft (MSFT), Boeing (BA), Intel (INTC), Walmart (WMT), McDonald's (MCD) or Procter & Gamble (PG) in the portfolio.

The portfolio as of June 30th had 32 positions as well as just over two percent cash allocation. In reading the chart below, you’ll notice that there are 34 companies listed. The shares in Avanos (AVNS) came from a spin off from Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) a few years back while the shares in Wabtec (WAB) were split off from General Electric (NYSE:GE). Because of the size of these positions, I do not count them as part of any allocation, but to give a complete picture, I do have them listed in the chart.

Grandma’s Best Performers:

Ross Stores (ROST): The shares were purchased with an average price of $36.86 and from a total return perspective currently have gained 187%. At the time of purchase, I researched both Ross and TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), but liked Ross’s balance sheet and dividend performance better than TJ Maxx. Today, the company's yield is less than 1%; however, its dividend growth rate is 21.49 percent over the last five years and its payout ratio remains below 24 percent. It also didn’t hurt that Grandma is a painter and used to make routine to trips to Ross to find small items that she would paint for friends and family.

Lockheed Martin (LMT): The shares here were purchased at an average of $136.59 a share, and to date have had capital appreciation of just over 170 percent. We chose Lockheed Martin because we wanted something to complement her Boeing position. The company also helped fill her initial income needs. While today the company yields 2.46 percent, the increase in the stock price has far outpaced the dividend growth which has grown at a rate of 11.4 percent over the last 5 years. The total return on this position has far outpaced my expectations. With a payout ratio at less than 50 percent, the company should be able to continue to reward shareholders going forward.

Cisco Systems (CSCO): The shares were purchased with an average purchase price of $22.54 and to date have seen total capital appreciation of 153.9 percent. While Grandma does understand new technology and always asks questions about what the kids are interested in technology wise, when it came time to add tech components to the portfolio, she only was comfortable with two companies she did not own and we ended up adding both Cisco and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The company has shown tremendous growth in the last year and today supports a yield of 2.43 percent and the dividend has grown at a rate of 20.2 percent. If they consistently match or beat earnings estimates, the direction of the company looks solid and their 47% payout ratio should help them continue to reward investors.

Grandma’s Worst Performers:

General Electric: Shares were purchased at $27 a share. To date, they are showing a 60.44 percent loss. There is not much to say other than this was a bad selection. When we chose them, we went with them because of name recognition and a belief that they had learned from the mistakes in their past and that obviously didn’t occur. At the time, we had it narrowed down to General Electric, 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and obviously made the worst of the three choices. If I were in a portfolio where we were looking to trade a bit more, I most likely would have sold out of this position a long time ago. In the future, if trading restrictions are loosened, we may end up selling this position to do some tax loss harvesting.

Kinder Morgan Incorporated (KMI): Shares were purchased at $35.75 a share. To date, they are showing a 42.24 percent loss. Looking back on my notes on Kinder Morgan, I didn’t know the company nearly well enough. I thought foolishly that my general understanding of property management allowed me to own the company without having to worry about the underlying partnership issues. Here again, I was obviously wrong. Watching the share price drop, and doing more and more research into the company, I still believe in them for the long run. In our portfolio, I had a real struggle to not double down when the bottom dropped out. Had I done so, we’d be even in the company. I own the mistake of buying when I didn’t understand, and in our account, I also own not buying more as the market overreacted to the company’s shortcomings. This is another company that would be on the list if we were to do some tax loss selling at some point in the future. For now, it remains a great reminder that one must do their own due diligence before buying any stock.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC): With this purchase, there is a bit of a caveat; shares were purchased in the original Kraft at $53.11 per share. From that purchase price, the capital loss is 39.62%. However, when the company was bought and Kraft Heinz Corporation was formed, the portfolio did receive a cash distribution that was used to purchase another company. Because I count the shares purchased with the cash in other parts of the portfolio, it's not fair to deduct the cash paid back from the current capital loss. When this transaction took place, I had such high hopes for the company, but the results have not worked out as most shareholders had hoped they would. Even with the cash deducted from the purchase price, this would still be our third largest loss. The outcome here is one of the things that did lead us to our only sale since this portfolio was created, when upon hearing of the proposed merger between Avista (AVA) and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF), we sold our shares. In that case, the sale was made because the outcome was either a reduction in the price if the merger did not go through or a cash buyout of our shares. We simply decided the risk was too large to not undertake.

The Additions:

The thought all along was that we would reinvest the dividends as collected into establishment of new positions using Scottrade’s FRIP program. Initially, we started this with two companies: Costco and Starbucks. It took nearly two years to fill the positions, and when it was done, Costco was filled with an average share price of $130.04. Starbucks was filled with an average share price of $37.78. One of the driving factors behind choosing these two companies for the ones we filled later was that they were two that were very easy for Grandma to follow using the newspaper. Each month she would tell me how the stock price was doing, then I would show her how many shares we added. Both of these stocks have done exceptionally well for us, to the point where they are the fourth and fifth largest gaining positions by dollar amount in the portfolio.

Once we filled out those two positions, I asked her where she wanted to go next. She had a one-word answer: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandma has long taught kids how to knit at a camp, and one of the things she noticed was how much time kids spent on phones, and how many of them had iPhones. Because we were only filling out one position this time, and the Kraft cash landed in the account early on in the process, things went a lot quicker. A full position was completed in just under a year with an average share cost of $109.47. Apple is currently our sixth largest increase by dollar amount and the shares have performed great since the positions were completed.

When it was time to do the next addition, we both agreed that we should go back to splitting the funds between two companies. We narrowed it down to three: McCormick (MKC), Visa (V) and Dominion Energy (D). One thing we agreed on is that we wanted all three to be apart of the portfolio long term. I wrote about this process at the time, asked for some input from readers, and in the end, we chose Dominion Energy and McCormick. Hindsight at this point tells me that avoiding Visa was a fairly costly mistake, the choice to go with the utility was because I wanted more balance in the portfolio as a whole. Grandma is a great cook, and she wanted McCormick because they are her favorite spice company. About halfway through the filling process, Scottrade stopped the FRIP program and we have yet to fill the remaining portions of the positions. Dominion's shares averaged a purchase price of $77.10 per share, while our average McCormick share was purchased at $98.51. Including dividends paid, we’re positive on both positions with McCormick being the clear winner.

When I told Grandma that the portfolio was sitting on some cash late last year and asked her if there was any other company that she knew she wanted to own part of, she again came up with a one word answer: Amazon (AMZN). She told me to find a time where I was comfortable with the purchase price and to not worry if I was wrong, but that long term she was certain that the position would do well for our entire family. This was the first position that we added where the company did not pay a dividend and I let her know that, again, she said to not worry about it. Shares were purchased at $1731.85 and have since risen by just over 12%. She’s never shopped on Amazon, she doesn’t own a computer, but she says every day in her neighborhood she sees UPS trucks and FedEx trucks delivering packages from Amazon, and when she sees it, she knows that the shares will be just fine.

Her last addition to date happened just two months ago and was written about here. She purchased a full position in 3M at $160.39 a share. This is one of the few companies left that she knew she wanted to buy. When the share price dropped to $10 a share below where I thought they should be, we happily picked them up. To date, she’s seen capital appreciation of 8.5% and the company's last earnings report seems to have put some stability into the eyes of the market.

The Portfolio Looking Forward:

In November, Grandma will turn 105, and while she doesn’t get around as well as she used to, she still does better than 99% of the 105-year-old members of the population. When we started, we had the thought in mind that eventually the portfolio should max out at around 40 funded positions. That today leaves us with 8 positions left to fill before we will start to have to make decisions about how to invest going forward. In preliminary conversations, we know that there are four companies left that we would like to add for sure. They are Visa, Amgen (AMGN), Realty Income (O) and Disney (DIS). With the other four, we have not decided exactly how we want to fill them, but we are interested in your opinions. Looking at the portfolio, is there anything that you think we are missing? Any complementary pieces that would make it stronger? Going forward, we have decided that we are going to buy in a bit smaller pieces and not fill full positions unless a situation like what happened with 3M occurs again. She does currently have about half a position available to invest and we are always searching for the right pieces.

Disclosure: I am/we are long -ALL COMPANIES DISCUSSED-. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.