Ennis Inc. Update: Higher Price, Better Value

This earlier Seeking Alpha article looked at Ennis Inc. (EBF) after the divestment of its Alstyle Apparel Segment which had been acquired by Ennis to diversify its revenue beyond the declining printed forms business. At its peak, Alstyle contributed half of total revenue and gross profit but the segment underperformed and was sold in 2016. Our previous article concluded that shares at the then current price of about $18.75 were very attractive for long term investors seeking dividend weighted total return. As will be discussed, despite the ensuing run-up in share price, we believe that shares remain attractive on a multiples basis and that there is now emerging evidence that the company's acquisition strategy will succeed in bolstering earnings and cash flow in future years.

We published that bullish article on June 24th, the same day that Q1 2020 earnings (ended 5/31/19) were announced. The stock rose almost 9% that day as investors approved of the company's results. The most obvious sources of investor enthusiasm were earnings and revenue which beat consensus estimates by 8.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Revenue increased by more than 15% y/y and the company called out its acquisitions as driving the quarterly performance,

Our acquisitions continued to perform adding approximately $19.3 million to our comparable sales and $0.04 to our comparable earnings per diluted share."

Since then the consensus EPS estimate for Q220 (ended 8/31/19) has been increased to $0.39 from $0.36 and for Q320 (ended 11/30/19) has been increased to $0.40 from $0.39. Furthermore, the FY20 (ended 2/28/20) estimate has been revised to $1.52 from $1.36 and the FY21 (ended 2/28/21) estimate to $1.53 from $1.46. All of these upward revisions reflect the improved sentiment toward Ennis since its impressive Q120 earnings announcement.

Updated Growth Cash Profile

Before the Q120 earnings announcement, every dollar increase in revenue generated 3.9 cents, 6.4 cents, and 4.8 cents in FY17 (ended 2/28/17), FY18 (ended 2/28/18), and FY19 (ended 2/28/19), respectively. The TTM Q120 growth cash profile (which measures a company's ability to generate or consume cash for each dollar increase in revenue) was even better than FY19 at 5.0 cents per dollar increase in revenue. As was presented in the June article, Ennis had been generating negative growth cash until FY17 when the Apparel Segment was jettisoned.

Growth Cash Flow Profile Fiscal YE 02/28 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 05/19 '11-'19Avg PROFITABILITY gross profit/revenue 28.1% 25.2% 23.3% 26.5% 25.1% 26.8% 29.1% 31.6% 30.8% 30.3% 27.4% operating expense/revenue 15.2% 15.3% 15.7% 16.0% 15.5% 16.3% 17.7% 18.8% 18.3% 18.2% 16.5% depreciation & amortization/revenue 1.5% 1.8% 1.9% 2.6% 2.8% 3.0% 3.5% 3.8% 4.0% 4.1% 2.8% Operating Cushion 14.3% 11.8% 9.4% 13.1% 12.4% 13.6% 15.0% 16.6% 16.5% 16.3% 13.7% EFFICIENCY (A/R)/revenue 10.6% 11.4% 11.3% 11.7% 10.8% 9.6% 10.5% 9.6% 10.1% 10.1% 10.6% (Inventory)/revenue 18.2% 25.6% 20.6% 24.0% 20.6% 17.6% 7.8% 7.2% 8.8% 8.9% 16.7% (Other operating CA)/revenue 2.1% 3.4% 3.3% 2.8% 3.2% 2.3% 1.0% 1.3% 0.5% 0.3% 2.2% A/P/revenue 3.4% 5.4% 4.2% 4.1% 3.7% 3.8% 4.0% 3.3% 3.4% 3.6% 3.9% (Def. rev. + accrued exp)/revenue 4.4% 4.0% 3.7% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2% 4.3% 4.6% 4.3% 4.4% 3.9% Efficiency ratio 23.1% 31.0% 27.2% 31.0% 27.9% 22.6% 11.0% 10.2% 11.6% 11.3% 21.7% Growth Cash Flow Profile Ratio -8.8% -19.2% -17.8% -17.9% -15.5% -9.0% 3.9% 6.4% 4.8% 5.0% -8.1%

Source: Author created table based on the Free Cash Profile

The significant investment in inventory for the Apparel Segment, no longer required after the divestment, was the primary cause in the positive shift in Ennis' growth cash profile. The other components of working capital also impacted the improved cash flow and in total the TTM operating cycle stood at about 60 days at Q120. Although this is increased by about 3.6% from FY19, largely as a result of the increase in Inventory days to about 43 days from about 41, the company is still generating positive cash flow from its solid profitability and efficient working capital management.

Further, the operating cycle at Q120 was about 49% below the average of the 7 years leading up to the Alstyle divestment which is comparable to FY19 when the operating cycle was slightly more than 50% below the 7 year average.

Operating Cycle (FYE 02/28) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q120 05/19 Days Sales Outstanding 38.4 41.4 40.7 41.6 39.8 37.8 47.2 36.0 34.6 34.3 Days Inventory 81.0 110.0 108.0 109.8 104.9 96.5 92.6 39.2 40.7 42.7 Payables Period 21.4 22.1 22.4 20.3 18.2 18.9 26.0 19.0 17.0 16.6 Cash Conversion Cycle 98.0 129.3 126.3 131.1 126.5 115.4 113.8 56.2 58.3 60.4 Source: Author created table based on SEC Filings

Assessing Ennis' Statement of Cash Flows, we again find that the company is a strong cash generator with operating cash flow and free cash flow exceeding net income each of the past 6 years. This continued in Q120 as TTM operating cash flow and free cash flow per share were $2.12 and $1.95, respectively, compared to $1.45 EPS.

Updated Multiples Analysis

With shares recently at $20.15 (about 7% higher than before the Q120 earnings release), a reassessment of the multiples is in order. Shares now trade at about 13.9x EPS compared to 12.9x previously as the Q120 TTM EPS were unchanged from FY19 at $1.45. While elevated, the current PE is still well below the average 16.1x PE multiple.

Ennis' cash flow multiples remained stable after the Q120 announcement as the rise in share price corresponded roughly with the increase in cash flow per share. Specifically, the multiples to operating and free cash flow are essentially unchanged at about 9.5x and 10.3x respectively, vs. about 9.4x and 10.4x, respectively.

Finally, the current dividend yield of about 4.47% is reduced from 4.8% as a result of the share price increase.

Source: Author created

Acquisitions

In discussing its future business, Ennis states in its Q120 10-Q that it will

"...continue to look for new market opportunities and niches through acquisitions...which provide us with an opportunity for growth and differentiate us from our competition."

Since the divestment of Alstyle, Ennis has completed 6 acquisitions which are integral to its strategic goals of consolidating the print industry and transitioning its product lines into the digital world. Of its most recent acquisitions, Ennis stated in its Q120 10-Q,

"The acquisitions of ABTL (completed in April 2018), Wright (completed in July 2018), and Integrated (completed in March 2019) are integral parts of our strategy to offset ongoing technological disruption and other changes. These three acquisitions contributed approximately $19.3 million in net sales during the three months ended May 31, 2019."

In addition to contributing net sales, the acquisitions of ABTL, Wright, and Integrated are already accretive to Ennis' results having contributed approximately $1.4 million of operating income during Q120.

Looking at all of the post-Alstyle divestment acquisitions chronologically:

Independent Printing Co. has 4 locations in Wisconsin.

Allen-Bailey Tag & Label ("ABTL") is located in Caledonia, New York and produces tags and labels for the fire safety and agriculture industries.

Wright Business Forms Inc. has 7 locations in Oregon, Washington and California with its main facility located in Portland, Oregon.

Integrated Print & Graphics has a single location in South Elgin, Illinois.

The Flesh Company has 2 locations in St. Louis and Parsons, Kansas.

POST DIVESTMENT ACQUISITIONS TARGET COMPANY DATE PRICE TARGET CO. REV MULTIPLE The Flesh Co. July 2019 $9.5 million $31.1 million 0.31x Integrated Print & Graphics March 2019 $8.8 million $20.0 million 0.45x Wright Business Forms July 2018 $38.9 million $58 million 0.67x ABTL April 2018 $4.7 million $12 million 0.39x Unnamed Co. July 2017 $1.4 million undisclosed - Independent Printing Co. January 2017 $17.7 million $37.0 million 0.48x Acquisitions Jan. 17-Jul. 19 $81 million $158.1 million 0.51x Disposal of Alstyle May 2016 $109.4 million proceeds

Source: Author created from SEC documents

Of the $109.4M in proceeds from the Alstyle divestment, Ennis paid a $39M special dividend, and has since spent $81M on its acquisition strategy. As a result of this activity the company has covered several areas which it believes will improve future results.

Specifically, Ennis has addressed:

penetration of the point of purchase and screen print markets

new market niches and expanded geographic markets

upgraded machinery and equipment

the addition of high color commercial print, packaging, statement processing, and direct mail capabilities

expanding integrated products and label capabilities

Long term, Ennis is improving its market position but its program of acquisitions since the divestment of the Alstyle Apparel Segment has had an immediate negative impact on margins. Specifically, operating expenses have averaged more than 18% of revenue since FY17 compared to less than 18% from FY11-16 and gross margin declined to 30.8% in FY19 from 31.6% in FY18.

However, as Ennis states in its Q120 10-Q,

"...the acquisitions completed during the past year have had a dilutive impact on our margins. We continue to believe once we have the opportunity to fully analyze the business cost structure and implement our costs systems, its margins will improve to more normalized levels."

In addition to consolidating its fragmented industry through acquisition, Ennis' strategy entails the evolution of the offerings it makes to customers which assist in their transition to the current digital business environment. The company concedes that this effort will necessitate further expense,

"Transforming our product offerings will require us to make investments in new and existing technology and to develop key strategic business relationships…"

These and earlier cited comments indicate the company's strategy going forward and the challenge it faces to achieve results. An acquisition and product transformation strategy may facilitate growth but could ultimately impair earnings and cash flow if the acquired assets are not effectively integrated or the investment required is higher than expected. We believe, however, that Ennis will be able to integrate its acquisitions effectively and will ultimately be able to generate revenue, profits, and cash flows above pre-divestment levels.

The evidence for this belief includes management's history as an effective acquirer with 13 acquisitions between 2008 and 2016, during which time gross margin in the Print Segment improved from just above 27% to just more than 30%.

Similarly, since the divestment of Alstyle, total company gross margin (which is now entirely from the Print Segment) has improved to around 30% (TTM Q120), comparable with the Print Segment during the FY08-FY16 period. This was achieved even as Ennis has increased revenue to $415.4M (TTM Q120) from the post Alstyle low of $356.9M in FY17.

Finally, as stated above Ennis' growth cash profile, after turning positive once Alstyle was divested, stood at 5.0% for the TTM ended Q120 and has averaged 5.1% since FY17. This turnaround was achieved even though growth cash profiles are typically pressured by increased working capital needs during periods of revenue growth.

The Takeaway

Even though Ennis shares have run up about 7% since our previous article, shares remain attractive on a TTM and forward multiples basis and there is some evidence that the company's acquisition strategy is succeeding.

Specifically, as the consensus EPS estimate has been revised to $1.52 from $1.36, the forward PE for FY20 has declined to 13.3x ($20.15/$1.52) from 13.8x ($18.75/$1.36). Ennis continues to generate positive cash flow from its solid profitability and efficient working capital management.

The company's industry consolidation strategy seems to be working but there is some risk that future acquisitions will not generate sufficient earnings and cash flows. The dividend is at about 4.5% which, with potential share price appreciation, is reasonable compensation for assuming this risk which we believe is unlikely to impair future results. Ennis is still a buy for long term investors seeking dividend weighted total return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.