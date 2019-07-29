Enbridge: A 6% Yielding SWAN Stock That's Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

Valuation risk is minimal with Enbridge, at least in the long term, owing to its rock-bottom multiples.

Unlike some small-cap MLPs that lack either volume commitments or diversification (some have just one customer), Enbridge has hundreds of clients, 93% of them investment grade.

Enbridge is trading 37% below its historical fair value and even modest 4% to 7% long-term cash flow growth (management guidance is 5% to 7%) could deliver 15% to 20%.

This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei, and this article will provide readers with details on why this particular stock is one of our favorite "sleep well at night" holdings. To become a SWAN, each company we analyze must demonstrate "flight to quality" standards and dividend safety is paramount. From now on, before we begin each article, we will acknowledge whether or not the company is "SWAN-Certified".

Photo Source

MLPs and midstream stocks hold a special place in my heart since that was my specialty at The Motley Fool, where I first started as an analyst/investment writer almost six years ago.

2019 has been kind to most midstream stocks, which is great news for income investors who have suffered through a five-year industry bear market, the longest and worst in its history.

(Source: Ycharts)

But I want to point out that Enbridge (ENB), a level 10 quality SWAN midstream giant, has underperformed thanks to a recent plunge. And midstream in general, despite a nice 20% rally this year, is still trading at the lowest valuations in 20 years.

(Source: Alerian)

That’s despite the industry shifting its business radically over the years, including very favorable things that make a low-risk business model even safer for conservative income investors, like:

Eliminating incentive distribution rights (lowering cost of capital by 50% in some cases, boosting the profitability of future investments and allowing for stronger long-term payout growth)

Significantly reducing leverage (from 7X debt/EBITDA to 4.3 industry-wide)

Increasingly switching to a self-funding business model that requires zero equity issuances and prioritizes dividend/distribution safety through strong coverage ratios (low DCF payout ratios and lots of retained cash flow).

Enbridge, which was founded in 1949, is the oldest midstream company in North America, and an industry pioneer that has made all these changes as well. So let’s take a look at the reason for the recent share price crash, but more important, let's examine why this level 6% yielding level 10/11 quality SWAN stock is too cheap to ignore.

Specifically, Enbridge, off its current $34 price, is 37% below its historical fair value (which incorporates the five-year bear market), and even modest 4% to 7% long-term cash flow growth (management guidance is 5% to 7%) could deliver 15% to 20% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

Enbridge Total Returns Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = ENB

And lest you think that such a return expectation is outlandish, keep this in mind: Despite 10 years of underperforming the market during the tech-crazed 90s, and even including the current five-year bear market, Enbridge has delivered 15% total returns over nearly 30 years. All this occurred with 68% less volatility over time, and with far smaller peak declines during the Great Recession.

And income investors who bought back in 1991 are now enjoying a yield on cost of almost 230% ($10,000 investment paying $23,000 per year in very safe and exponentially rising dividends).

So here’s why the market still hates Enbridge, and why Wall Street is likely dead wrong about this effective energy utility. Dividend Kings is so confident about our facts and reasoning about this company that we just doubled down on its in our High-Yield Blue Chip Portfolio and added it to our Top Weekly Buy List and Deep Value Portfolio (and 5% of my life savings is invested in Enbridge).

Why The Market Still Hates Enbridge

Enbridge, like many large midstream names, has run into a lot of trouble on some important pipeline projects in recent months. On June 3 the Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the permits on the final section of its $6.8 billion Line 3 replacement pipeline. That project represents about half the company’s growth backlog and investors might be worried that, like Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain fiasco (also had permits revoked by courts after the company sold it to Canada’s government), Line 3 might be cancelled entirely.

(Source: investor presentation)

The good news is that the court didn’t invalidate the environmental impact study that was the basis for Minnesota’s Public Utility Commission’s unanimous approval. As Minnesota Public Radio explained:

The court also upheld the majority of the more than 3,000-page environmental impact statement. It also rejected most of the arguments made by pipeline opponents, including their contention that the study didn't sufficiently take into account the climate impacts of the pipeline, and didn't adequately analyze impacts on tribal cultural resources... Supporters of the project say they're heartened that the court upheld the majority of the environmental study's findings.

What does this likely mean for Line 3? Probably a 12-to-24-month delay. So that is what has caused the stock to fail to rally along with its peers, but Morningstar’s Joe Gemino’s conclusion is that it’s far from a thesis breaking setback.

Best Idea Enbridge: Line 3 Is Likely Delayed Again, but Our Long-Term Thesis Remains Intact... its likely that an additional environmental review will be needed, and the project will need to restart the approval process with the commission once the review is completed. Accordingly, we expect Line 3 to be delayed about a year until the end of 2021, if not longer. Despite the delay in the project, we don’t expect any material changes to our $46 (CAD 62) fair value estimate and wide moat rating. Our long-term forecasts also remain intact. We still expect Line 3 to add significant cash flow to the company’s operations over the long term and that the 2020 10% target dividend growth remains safe.

While I’m not as certain of the 10% hike for 2020 (Enbridge’s 25th straight annual increase), I think it’s an issue of how fast this company’s dividend will grow, not if it is safe or will grow at all.

But then on July 24 the Bad River Band of the Chippewa tribe in northern Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit to try to force Enbridge to remove sections of the Line 5 pipeline that runs across their reservation.

This is the news that made frustrated investors throw up their hands and sell off the company to such a ferocious extent in recent days. The next day management responded with:

The vast majority of the easements through the reservation extend until 2043; those in question affect only a small fraction of the 12 miles of Line 5 within the reservation.

Still, the company says it will work with the tribe to alleviate its concerns over spill risk from the aging pipeline that it’s planning to replace.

Basically, Enbridge is trading in the toilet because of short-term headline risk pertaining to the challenges it’s been having with its largest growth project, made worse by the market freaking out over Line 5. But ultimately neither of these setbacks represent a thesis-breaking event; instead, they are merely a chance to “be greedy when others are fearful.”

Why Income Investors Can Profit From This Temporary Setback

Enbridge’s 5/5 dividend safety (excellent) is created by the fact that it’s the most utility like midstream operator in North America. Fully 98% of its cash flow is either regulated (it’s the largest natural gas utility in Ontario, serving thriving and fast growing Toronto) or underpinned by long-term (up to 25 year) volume-committed contracts.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And unlike some small-cap MLPs that lack either volume commitments or diversification (some have just one customer) Enbridge has hundreds of clients, 93% of them investment grade and 86% of them A rated or higher (including regulated utilities). In other words, Enbridge has the safest cash flow in the industry, which is commodity and economically insensitive. That’s why both S&P and Moody’s consider its business model risk very low. Combined with its steady deleveraging in recent years (the overall midstream trend) this explains why Enbridge has a BBB+ stable credit rating, tied with other midstream blue chips like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and TC Energy (TRP), for the best credit rating in the industry.

(Source: Investor presentation)

ENB’s leverage has been rapidly falling (from the big Spectra Energy buyout that gave them a dominant position in natural gas pipelines) and is expected to hit 4.3 once the current backlog is completed (Line 3 is unlikely to be cancelled due to its critical need). For context, rating agencies consider 5.0 debt/EBITDA safe, given the highly stable, contracted and recession-resistant nature of the cash flow. ENB’s cash flow is the safest in the industry courtesy of the most utility like business model.

ENB is earning double-digit returns on invested capital vs. a 4.9% cash cost of capital. In other words, the company has very profitable investment opportunities and access to a mountain of low-cost debt thanks to that fortress balance sheet.

(Source: Investor presentation)

ENB is set to become a Canadian dividend aristocrat in 2020 when it hikes its dividend for the 25th consecutive year (not an “official” US one because of currency fluctuations). The key to ENB achieving the best payout growth record in the industry is management’s highly conservative policy of retaining 35% to 40% of distributable cash flow or DCF. DCF is like REIT AFFO, roughly EBITDA minus maintenance capex. Enbridge expects to payout 60% to 65% of DCF as dividends under its new self-funding business model in which it will not rely on any equity issuances to fund growth, just retained cash flow and modest amounts of low cost, long-term debt.

(Source: Investor presentation) - figures in CADManagement plans to self-fund about $4 billion per year in growth capex (for context ET and EPD, two of the largest MLPs in America are guiding for long-term growth spending of $3 billion, also self-funded).

How realistic are those plans? Very, given the massive need for North American midstream (and Canadian utility) infrastructure in the coming decades. Analysts’ most recent estimates are $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed by 2035 and by 2050 (due to US gas production growing steadily until at least 2050 according to the US Energy Information Administration), $1 trillion over the next 41 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

What that means for income investors is likely 6% long-term cash flow and dividend growth (for several decades). For our return model Dividend King assumes 4% to 7%, just in case court challenges slow down new project completions. But here’s the bottom line that Wall Street’s short-term pipeline setback driven headline freak-outs fail to price in. Enbridge is effectively an energy utility. Just 2% of its cash flow is at risk from commodity price swings and recessions. Its growth runway is the largest in industry history, courtesy of the epic North American shale boom. So let’s compare ENB, which is basically a regulated utility, with other utilities.

ENB yield: 6.3% vs average utility’s 3.9%

ENB is trading at 7.5 times DCF vs. average adjusted PE (the utility equivalent) of 17.0

ENB is guiding for 5% to 7% long-term growth vs most utilities growth rates of 3% to 5%

In other words, in all the ways that matter - dividend safety, quality, long-term growth outlook, valuation, yield - Enbridge has utilities beat. And compared with other midstreams? While certain MLPs like MPLX (MPLX) and Energy Transfer LP (ET) offer higher yields (both I and DK model portfolios own modest amounts of both of those), those are level 8 quality (above average) midstream stocks, while ENB is a level 10 quality SWAN.

In fact, ENB basically matches MPLX for long-term return potential and is just under Energy Transfer’s. In other words, conservative income investors aren’t sacrificing long-term return potential by sticking with Enbridge, which is arguably the second-highest-quality midstream stock behind Level 11 quality Super SWAN Enterprise Products Partners (also a Dividend King holding in several portfolios).

Enbridge Is Too Cheap To Ignore And Set To Soar...Eventually

My fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale has 50 years of experience in asset management and is convinced that the best objective way of estimating a company’s intrinsic value is based on historical comparisons of industry-appropriate metrics, factoring in similar growth rates and fundamentals.

Which basically means that, as long as fundamentals remain intact, valuations are mean-reverting (and this is backed up by market data going back to 1954). That is why I’ve changed my valuation model to a 100% historical based one based on the following metrics, all of which are purely based on what investors valued companies at in the past (lining up time periods so that growth rates are similar).

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

Based on six of these 10 metrics that apply to ENB, the company’s historical fair value today (even factoring in a five-year industry bear market) is $53, vs. a $34 share price. That’s a 37% historical discount, which means that even with slower growth rates than in the past, ENB is likely to deliver standout total returns (in line with its long-term norms). The best metric to use in forecasting returns is p/operating cash flow, a good proxy for DCF (similar to REIT P/FFOs).

Over the last 20 years, ENB has averaged 12.7 times operating cash flow, a modest historical multiple. But to be conservative with our realistic total return potential range, we use the 10-year average - which, thanks to the midstream bear market, is just 10.3.

(F.A.S.T Graphs)

Today Enbridge is trading at 7.5 times cash flow, a private equity valuation for a level 10/11 quality SWAN stock (and effectively a dividend aristocrat in 2020). This implies massive upside potential from multiple expansion, even assuming the modern era historical multiple and very modest growth.

For the conservative end of our return potential range, we use 4% cash flow and dividend growth, which is slightly lower than management’s 5% to 7% guidance. This factors in execution risk on its growth backlogs (see risk section).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even such modest expectations lead us to conclude that ENB has the potential for at least 15% CAGR total returns over the next five years (matching its 28-year total return record).

For the upper end of our realist total return estimate (our total master valuation/total return list has 95 companies in it and we keep adding more), we use the analyst consensus of 7.4% cash flow growth (in line with management’s top end of guidance) but still the same modest 10.3 cash flow multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The realistic bullish forecast for ENB is 20% CAGR total returns, and if it returns to 12.7 times cash flow 23% (we use 20% as the top end of our total return potential range). But the point is that even with slower growth than in the past, this 6% yielding SWAN has the potential to deliver market-crushing private equity/best investor in history like total returns.

All from a very safe energy utility, with recession-resistant cash flow and whose growth runway over the next 20 years is is the largest in company history.

For a level 10 quality SWAN stock I consider

5% discount to historical fair value a buy

15% discount a strong buy

25% discount a very strong buy

Enbridge’s 37% discount means the margin of safety is enormous and the risk of a permanent capital loss is very low. But low doesn’t mean zero so here are the important risk factors to consider before buying shares in this top quality midstream blue chip.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of risks investors need to be aware of:

Fundamental business risk (what might impair future cash flows and break the investment thesis)

Valuation risk (overpaying for a company to the point that even good growth leads to total returns over your time frame that make meeting your financial goals impossible)

Volatility risk (becoming a forced seller due to poor planning/asset allocation and thus taking realized losses despite no change in fundamentals)

As we are seeing now, midstream is prone to a lot of headline risk surrounding execution on growth projects. Enbridge has an above-average track record on bringing large and complex projects online BUT management has also suffered big losses as well.

For example, in 2016 Enbridge abandoned a 12-year effort to construct its Northern Gateway oil pipeline after a Canadian court pulled its permits over having failed to consult with native tribes whose land the project ran through. For Line 3 Enbridge has made sure to dot all its Is and cross all its Ts, consulting with various interest groups over 2,600 times, but as we just saw, courts can force it to jump through even more regulatory hoops.

Line 3 is likely to get built, but possibly with a one-to-two-year delay. Even if it isn’t the question isn’t whether or not Enbridge’s dividend is safe and will continue growing, it’s merely a question of how fast. Dividend Kings is modeling 4% to 7% long-term cash flow growth, the lower end of which is slightly below management’s guidance. That’s precisely to account for execution risk.

Valuation risk is minimal with Enbridge, at least in the long term, owing to its rock bottom multiples. However, volatility risk is something all income investors must keep in mind.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = ENB

Enbridge’s long-term beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) is 0.32, meaning over time it’s about as volatile as a utility. But as you can see, even low volatility stocks can have wild swings, including the 35% oil crash plunge that kicked off the bear market that persists to this day. And lest you buy into the media’s crazy “defensive stocks are bond alternative” narrative, I strongly urge you to reconsider.

ENB, Dividend Aristocrats And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

No dividend stock is actually a bond alternative. ENB did act defensively during the late 2018 correction (worst in 10 years) by falling 5% less than the S&P 500. That basically matches the dividend aristocrats which fell about 16%, and nearly matches Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the latest Dividend King Fortress Portfolio Super SWAN (and dividend king) buy.

But note that JNJ, arguably one of the safest and most defensive (recession-resistant cash flow) companies on earth (AAA-rated credit, higher than US treasury) plunged 20% during the final two weeks of that correction when Wall Street began pricing in a recession.

In contrast, MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the 3 bond ETFs in Dividend Kings’ $1 Million Retirement portfolio, did what they were meant to, stayed flat or went up modestly.

If you need to sell assets within five years to meet expenses (like retirees on the 4% rule), you need to own bonds/cash equivalents unless you have a large enough blue-chip dividend portfolio to pay expenses from safe dividends alone. But that’s only if you also have the psychological temperament to ride out potential 50%+ market crashes without losing sleep, and making costly mistakes like panic selling into a crash.

Bottom Line: Price Is What You Pay But Value Is What You Get And Enbridge Is A 6% Yielding SWAN Stock That’s Too Undervalued To Ignore

You’re neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You’re right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right – that’s the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don’t have to worry about anybody else. - Warren Buffett

Long-suffering ENB shareholders might be forgiven thinking that ENB will never recover from its multiyear bear market. But as Warren Buffett so aptly put it, the only thing that will ultimately determine the share price of a company is being right on the facts and reasoning.

Despite yet another pipeline setback, the facts about Enbridge are clear. It’s a well-managed company that owns one of the widest moat, cash-rich asset bases in its industry, and it’s self-funding business model and fortress balance sheet ensure that its cash flow (and dividends) will keep growing over time.

From today’s super-low valuations (37% below historical norm that includes a five-year midstream bear market) Enbridge could deliver 15% to 20% CAGR total returns, even assuming very realistic 4% to 7% long-term cash flow and payout growth.

I can’t tell you when Enbridge, one of the tightest coiled springs in midstream, will pop, but I remain very confident that it one day will. This is why I have 5% of my life savings invested in this 6% yielding SWAN stock, and Dividend Kings owns it in 3% to 5% amounts in no less than three of our four model portfolios.

Just remember that all of our stock recommendations are only meant for the equity portion of your portfolio. Despite what the media might say (and what millions of yield chasing income investors have acted on in the past decade) no dividend stock, no matter the quality or payout safety, is actually a bond alternative.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service

Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei is Long ENB.