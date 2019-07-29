Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed

Thesis summary

On last earnings call, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) CFO warned investors that revenue growth will decelerate going forward. I think that we should all listen to his words as there are some clear indicators that, indeed, this will be the case in the next year and a half. Also, FB will probably have to increase OPEX and CAPEX which will further hurt the group’s margins and bottom line.

Introduction

Facebook reported strong Q2 2019 results with accelerating ad revenue growth, user growth and broad-based strength across all regions. Right after the strong beat on top and bottom lines, the stock was up several percentage points in after-hours trading before briefly going negative after Dave Wehner (CFO) warned investors that he expects a more pronounced deceleration in constant currency growth rates by the end of the year and in 2020.

Thesis

When companies warn investors about future performance, they usually have a good reason to do so. I believe that we should all hear what Mr. Wehner has to say as I also see dark clouds in FB’s future in the years to come. Here are his words:

"Turning now to the revenue outlook. We executed well in Q2 with a number of optimizations and product wins, particularly with the Facebook app that fell in our favor and helped combat the overall trend of deceleration. However, we continue to expect that our constant currency revenue growth rates will decelerate sequentially going forward. We also expect more pronounced deceleration in the fourth quarter and into 2020, partially driven by ad targeting related headwinds and uncertainties."

What are those headwinds that will lead to revenue growth deceleration and potentially a deeper correction in share prices? Here are my best guesses.

Lower impression growth – For FB, impression growth keeps coming from ad units like Instagram’s Stories which results in less opportunity for impressions growth in Feed. Also, a substantial portion of impression growth comes from developing markets that monetize at lower rates as was pointed out on the last earnings call. Engagement begins to waver – Facebook (the platform) is struggling to attract new users as Millennials and Generation Z choose alternative platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Although crating Instagram was a strong move from FB, they could not transfer all of their younger users to Instagram and some switched to Snapchat. Younger audience has become increasingly important to marketeers who are starting to see the platform as more attractive. Although Instagram appears to be the more suitable platform for young people, Snapchat is gaining popularity fast and may soon become a fierce competitor. Growing regulatory attention – As FB gets larger, it receives more and more regulatory attention and this is when regulatory fines for privacy and competition violations start to kick in. Throughout the last several quarters, FB has had to deal with all kinds of privacy related fines including a $5B fine to the FTC and $100M levied by the SEC. It’s not just the fines, though, GDPR has been enforced on 25 May 2018 to give control to individuals over their personal data and to simplify the regulatory environment. Since then it has been argued that smaller businesses and startup companies might not have the financial resources needed to adequately comply with the GDPR, unlike the larger international technology firms (such as Facebook and Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)) that the regulation is ostensibly meant to target first and foremost. I believe that small companies are a large portion of Facebook’s total clients as smaller firms don’t have a well-structured CRM and can effectively promote themselves through FB’s platforms in a cheaper and more focused way.

Rising costs are also a threat

Facebook should also keep an eye on its costs as it continues to face rising cost pressure. The company has significantly increased CAPEX over the past year and FB plans to increase its CAPEX investments further as it has to maintain its appeal. Over the last two quarters, the company has decreased its capital expenditure guidance two times, placing it now in the range of $16B-$18B for 2019. Although the CAPEX guidance is now lower, FB has spent only $7.5B in CAPEX in H1 2019 which means that they will have to increase their capital spending if they just want to meet the lower guidance for the year.

Capital expenditures are not the only costs rising for FB - higher R&D and G&A led to a 73% YoY increase in OPEX this quarter.

A combination of falling ad revenue, rising expenses and different kinds of fines should put immense pressure on FB’s results in H2 2019 and throughout 2020. I believe that Mr. Wehner’s warning might materialize in falling share prices and some risk averse investors should trim or close their positions.

Risks to thesis

Facebook may be conservatives in its guidance – FB has an impressive record of earnings beats and they might plan on doing so in the future by being conservative in their statements. These days investors care too much if the company beats or misses its earnings and consistent earnings beats are important for growth stocks like Facebook. FB may continue to lower its CAPEX guidance so that they can meet it, also the CFO warning may prove to be more bark than bite, but just enough for analysts to lower their expectations so that FB can once again beat results for Q4 and FY.

Facebook may also prove me wrong if it maintains its advertising revenue growth rate. However, I don’t think that’s an easy thing to do, as in order for the company to do that, it may have to increase ad load again, pushing advertisers into feeds more intrusively or take on more risky advertising sales strategies. All of that would be great for advertisers, but it’s likely to push users back. So, in the case of FB from this point on, it might be users or advertisers.

Conclusion

Although I find FB to be a great company and a good stock, I feel that the company is facing substantial medium-term execution risks that have been overlooked by the market in the first half of 2019 and now may result in a significant price decrease in the next year and a half. For me it makes sense that some more risk averse investors might want to cut or close their positions around current market prices as it's highly likely that there will be better prices on the way down in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.