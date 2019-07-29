Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.: An Activist-Driven Opportunity

At first, RRGB's Board of Directors displayed reluctance to Vintage's presence, but has since appeared to warm up to Vintage's proposal.

On July 18, 2019, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) received a non-binding proposal from Vintage Capital Management, LLC, RRGB’s third largest shareholder, to acquire all outstanding shares not currently owned by Vintage in exchange for $40 per share in cash. If the proposal becomes a definitive agreement, then the stock will jump up near $40 from its current trading price. While there are no guarantees that RRGB's Board of Directors and Vintage will come to terms on the proposed acquisition, the current window leaves open the chance to make a double-digit return in what will likely be a fairly short period of time if, and it’s a big if, they proceed with the proposal.

Who is Vintage Capital Management?

Vintage Capital Management, LLC ("Vintage") is a Florida-based, value-oriented, private and public equity investor that focuses a portion of its investment capital on the consumer sector. The firm has a history of taking an active role in companies it deems as undervalued by pushing them to add and/or replace board members and consider strategic alternatives, including divestitures and outright selling of the entire company. On occasion, Vintage will offer to acquire the targeted company. Visit Vintage's website for more information about the company.

Vintage has had success with its strategy in the past. For example, in 2014, Vintage took an approximately 10 percent stake in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN). At the time, AAN’s operation was struggling along with the stock price. Vintage entered and submitted a non-binding proposal to AAN’s Board of Directors for $30.50 a share in cash (AAN was trading in the mid-$20s at the time leading up to the proposal). A proxy contest subsequently ensued. In the end, an agreement was reached between Vintage and AAN where AAN expanded its board size and gave Vintage the right to install two new directors to the board. In exchange, Vintage dropped its proposal to acquire the company. See Aaron's May 30, 2014 press release for more information.

Reason why Vintage made an offer for RRGB

Vintage’s non-binding proposal comes at a time when RRGB, a fast-casual burger restaurant, struggles to grow sales and keep costs in check. The company performed exceptionally well for the first half of this decade but since then the franchise has experienced declining restaurant guest traffic and higher COGS and SG&A as a % of sales. As a result, the stock took a beating in the market, falling from last year's high of $64 per share to a recent low of $24 per share. In April, Denny Post, RRGB’s longtime CEO, decided to retire due, in part, to the company's poor performance. RRGB's Board of Directors ("BoD") appointed BoD Chairman Pattye Moore as interim CEO as the company searches for a replacement, but to-date the search remains ongoing.

As it stands, RRGB is vulnerable to outside activism not only because of the firm's depressed stock price, but also because RRGB lacks a permanent management team with a forward strategy for the company.

This makes the current situation at RRGB an interesting one for Vintage. While RRGB struggles to turn around the business, the company is still generating fairly strong gross profit and cash flow margins.

Source: Seeking Alpha RRGB Financial Data

RRG would benefit from outside expertise to assist in creating new ways to increase sales while reducing expenses across the business. Vintage believes it can offer this expertise.

Likelihood BoD and Vintage enter into a definitive agreement at $40 or higher

The author believes there is a 60/40 shot RRGB shareholders see a definitive agreement where RRGB sells to Vintage. This estimate is based on the sequence of events that transpired over the 2 months leading up to Vintage's July 18 non-binding proposal, as well as Vintage's previously mentioned reputation in shareholder activism. Below is a narrative of the events leading up to the non-binding proposal.

Vintage started purchasing shares of RRGB in April 2019 and publicly disclosed an 8.5 percent ownership stake in May. Vintage continued buying more shares through May, and on June 4 Vintage publicly disclosed that it had amassed an 11.6% ownership stake at an average cost of $30.62 per share.

BoD did not take long to put its takeover defenses in place. Only a day later, on June 5, the company announced the adoption of a poison pill, effectively preventing Vintage from purchasing a majority stake in the company. A week later, Vintage reacted to BoD's poison pill adoption by calling out BoD as wasteful and self-interested and suggested BoD should consider strategic alternatives. Vintage also put forth the idea that it would be prepared to buy the company at $40 per share in cash. See Vintage's June 13 Letter to BoD.

Less than a week went by when Vintage sent a follow-up letter rebuking BoD for not responding to its previous June 13 letter and also demanded BoD to call a special meeting in order to remove and replace current board members with "highly qualified directors." See Vintage's June 19 Letter to BoD. Later that day, BoD responded that it would address Vintage's request for a special meeting in due course. Subsequently, BoD denied Vintage's request for a special meeting on the grounds that Vintage's request was too vague. See BoD's June 26 Special Meeting Denial Letter. It appeared that a proxy contest would be underway.

But then silence fell and nothing was heard from either party for the better part of a month. Then, on July 18, Vintage broke the silence by publicly announcing a non-binding proposal that would take RRGB private for $40 per share in cash. The tone in the July 18 letter was much more amicable towards management, sharing that Vintage and the company had been in constructive conversation with one another and that Vintage is confident its acquisition proposal is in the best interest of all RRGB shareholders. See Vintage's July 18 Non-Binding Proposal Letter.

To the author, the adoption of a poison pill suggests management and the board would rather keep their current jobs at the helm of the business than relinquish control to an outsider. But the subsequent events including the July 18 letter imply BoD may be softening up to Vintage's acquisition proposal. Based on this information, the author believes there is a 60/40 chance the parties agree to merge at or above the $40 per share offer.

The offer

The $40 per share offer implies a 10.7x transaction EV/LTM EBITDA multiple; a multiple slightly lower than precedent transactions but expected given Vintage's scrimping playbook. A few notable transactions from the last year and a half are:

Source: Sonic Corporation DEFM14; Bojangles DEFM14

The Sonic and Zoe's Kitchen acquisitions were made by strategic buyers, thereby skewing the average a bit higher than if transactions captured only financial buyers, as is the case with the Vintage proposal. With that said, RRGB may have some room for negotiation. If they are able to fetch the average multiple of 11.5x, RRGB shareholders would get $47 per share, 18 percent higher than Vintage's current offer.

Conclusion

Opening a position in RRGB based on Vintage's current proposed offer of $40 per share is a highly speculative play. If the parties do agree to an acquisition, then a double-digit return is likely. But if the parties will not come to terms, expect a prolonged proxy contest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RRGB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.