Brookfield Series, Part III: Is Brookfield Business Partners Byzantine Or Brilliant?

We include several case studies detailing the mechanics of how Brookfield Business Services creates value for its portfolio companies and investors and finish with a multi-faceted valuation.

Though this stock yields only 0.65%, it's worth discussing for those interested in a compelling and unarguably unique capital gains opportunity.

Brookfield Business services grew FFO in Q1 2019 by 48.5% year over year. Other metrics vary but are also trending in the right direction.

Unlike other Brookfield stocks, Brookfield Business Services pays BAM a portion of its unit price's gain. That threshold is 7% higher than where the stock trades today.

After focusing on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in Part I and the Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)/Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) combination in Part II of the series, we move to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) which has been highly requested by followers and subscribers alike.

The publicly traded components of the Brookfield empire consist of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Property REIT, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), and Brookfield Business Partners. The total capitalization as of the end of last quarter for the listed partnerships was $64 billion while private funds totaled $71 billion. BAM receives management and performance fees on the distributions of BPY, BIP and BEP and unit price of BBU when certain thresholds are met. Brookfield owns approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding interests of BBU through Special LP Units and redemption-exchange units. Brookfield has the potential to own up to 68% of BBU's outstanding units due to the arrangement. This is how BAM is linked to BBU and the other Brookfield entities.

Reiterating Our Philosophy

As we've done our best to exemplify in the first two articles in this series, our approach is this: perform institutional level due diligence and through it provide comprehensive yet succinct and understandable information to our readers. This seems straightforward but it is challenging to balance. Even if we think of all possible concerns (I wouldn't bet on it), we can't include every element without creating gaps in the discussion or writing a novel even our mothers wouldn't read. With that, please do not hesitate to ask for our thoughts on a particular subject as we strive to strike a happy medium between enough but not an overwhelming amount of information.

What Do They Mean By Business Services?

Each division of Brookfield has an element of private equity style investing. BPY and BPR, for instance, have a much higher rate of capital recycling and a more opportunistic, hands-on approach versus traditional triple-net lease REITs. BPY even has 20% of its asset base in private Brookfield sponsored funds. Brookfield Business Services embodies the private equity discipline more than any other Brookfield entity.

BBU's current focus spans the three segments described below.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile

Brookfield Business Partners acquires high quality businesses and applies its global investing and operational expertise to create value, with a focus on profitability, sustainable margins and sustainable cash flows. It partners closely with management teams to enable business success over the long term, targeting both market leaders and businesses poised for growth through operational and other improvements. These are generally businesses with high barriers to entry, low production costs and the potential to benefit from Brookfield’s global expertise as an owner and operator of real assets.

Brookfield also provides information on their primary areas of expertise and BBU's return target at the asset level. This is also the larger Brookfield's return target as they are usually co-investors with BBU.

Brookfield Business Partners has the flexibility to invest across multiple industries and through many forms. Its current operations are primarily in business services, construction, energy and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners' investment objective is to generate long-term returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

It's important to critically review the tools and strategies a firm uses to generate returns. Let's face it; any large company can have marketing create compelling bullet points. We are a little tougher sell, however, as we'll soon demonstrate.

• Broad investment mandate with flexibility to invest across multiple industries and through many forms • Leverage Brookfield’s global expertise as an owner and operator of real assets • Acquire market leaders and businesses with high barriers to entry and/or low production costs, add value through operational and other improvements • Closely partnering with management teams for long term business success focused on profitability and sustainability of margins and cash flows • Opportunistically recycle capital, selling interests in businesses when value is maximized • Global sourcing capability and a proven track record over 30+ years of investing and managing businesses

We'll be reviewing the merit of each of these claims.

Starting With Brookfield

Since its founding in 1899, Brookfield has raised well over $110 billion in private equity commitments of which approximately one third has been the firm's own money. It's the largest alternative asset manager by most sources with over $365 billion in AUM. There are very few alternative asset managers with the depth of experience and scale of Brookfield. The net IRR of the firm's private equity offerings has averaged approximately 20% based on publicly available information and includes assets spread across five continents.

Source: Brookfield 2018 Investor Day Presentation

That same skill set is applied to the array of publicly traded companies BAM manages and owns substantial equity stakes in.

• Global sourcing capability and a proven track record over 30+ years of investing and managing businesses

One bullet point down.

Asking The Right Questions

Here are several: Does the firm have the human and financial capital necessary to achieve their goals? What demonstrable track record supports their claims and is it verified by a qualified third party? Are the market, political, and geopolitical environments associated with prior periods of potentially strong returns reasonably reflective of current times?

Let's take the time to tackle each of their stated core tenets. In terms of third parties, most if not all deals of any size that BBU engages in has layers of auditors involved. Why?

The institutional partner that co-invests in the deal, which may be a specific firm, another asset manager, or more likely a Brookfield sponsored private fund, has its own board and auditor monitoring its activities. The due diligence teams at each institution making an investment (e.g. sovereign wealth or pension fund) is also going to go over every major transaction, distribution, and asset value with a fine-toothed comb at least annually if not quarterly. BAM, as a publicly traded company, will also have an auditor reviewing the valuation, performance, and associated cash flows with any investments on its balance sheet. Last but not least, BBU has an auditor responsible for reviewing its transactions and owned operating company values at least annually. This is the paradox: although BBU's activities and holdings are potentially more complex and difficult to understand, one can argue there is more professional oversight and checks and balances associated with each of BBU's deals than almost any other company publicly traded or not.

Brookfield's private equity business is divided into Business Services, Residential, and Industrials. Brookfield's Business Services division has completed over 1,000 construction projects including many landmark real estate and infrastructure assets. The firm's business acquisition and redevelopment strategy is undoubtedly global. In addition to owning and operating the largest private water company in Brazil, BRK Ambiental, for instance, BAM has considerable exposure to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific as shown below. Brookfield was founded just before the turn of the last century as an infrastructure company in Brazil. Note: We can state Brookfield Asset Management and or Brookfield Business Services has a stake in BRK and be correct as both have equity stakes. This is why it is acceptable to use the more generic "Brookfield" in some cases for brevity's sake.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

A further review of case studies involving offshore oil and gas, mining, battery, plastic packaging, nuclear energy, and gaming companies supports the claim of operating experience in multiple industries across the globe.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

• Broad investment mandate with flexibility to invest across multiple industries and through many forms

Two down.

The next pillar provided by Brookfield focuses on adding value. While each individual project analysis indicates a return profile in line with their 15%-20% internal rate of return ("IRR") target, the real question is how these translate into BBU's bottom line. The easiest component to measure is growth.

BBU's assets have increased to $17.0 billion as of Q1 2019 versus $8.0 billion when it was spun out of Brookfield Asset Management in mid-2016. More importantly, FFO has risen proportionately from $200 million to over $800 million annually based on Q1 2019 numbers. EBITDA has risen similarly from $240 million to a $1.1 billion run rate over the same period. Full year 2018 (the last audited reporting period) recognized over $800 million and $700 million in company EBTIDA and FFO, respectively. The consistency across multiple accounting metrics suggests quality earnings alongside the high level of asset growth. Those assets are much more diversified than they were in 2016 (Note the increase from $1.1 billion to $5.1 billion in Europe, for example).

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

With many decades of global investing under Brookfield's belt, BBU's progression toward diversification across several continents is unsurprising despite its rapidity.

• Leverage Brookfield’s global expertise as an owner and operator of real assets

Three of the original bullet points down.

Capital Recycling = Active Management

This is a term we've used frequently in the Brookfield series as it is the cornerstone of the firm's approach. Let us consider a portfolio of stocks to illustrate what this means. Investors tend to own stocks that align with their philosophy and level of engagement. The investments for a "buy and hold" or "passive" investor are more likely to be less volatile large cap stocks that pay a yield. This theoretically results in minimal ongoing valuation work and position management (investors in General Electric (GE) might disagree).

A more active, opportunistic focus would look through a broader lens and consider investments of many shapes and sizes. This style requires more effort, resources, and expertise. Brookfield and BBU take the latter approach in part because it is the only way to consistently achieve the 15%+ IRR they seek across and throughout economic cycles. Keep in mind that the type of assets BBU purchases are not like stocks in terms of their liquidity or pricing efficiency. Rather, there is a very wide dispersion in the "fair value" of a large European manufacturer of returnable plastic packaging, for instance. That's the actual profile of BBU's latest European acquisition.

Let's go over the key results of Brookfield's "active management" strategy for BBU. During Q1, progress was made on three fronts generating approximately $450 million in cash in the coming months. An agreement to sell BGIS, a facilities management company, was executed in late Q1 for approximately $1.0 billion of which 18% are net proceeds to BBU. This is not the only time BBU has received profits from this investment; Brookfield managed a 3.5x return on invested capital ("ROIC") and 45% IRR at the asset level.

• Closely partnering with management teams for long term business success focused on profitability and sustainability of margins and cash flows

Four of the original six down.

Another agreement was made to sell BGRS, an executive relocation business, generating net proceeds to BBU of $230 million. Though the business has performed well throughout its many years on Brookfield's balance sheet, it is small and Brookfield's commentary suggests they can find better IRRs elsewhere.

One of Brookfield Business Service's more interesting holdings is North American Palladium (NAP). This mining company is the only pure-play in the palladium space and is unsurprisingly located in resource-rich Canada producing approximately 240,000 ounces annually.

Source

Brookfield took control four years ago and has followed the typical private equity turnaround strategy: replace senior management, reduce operating costs, increase revenues, and in NAP's case, doubling its ore reserves. Palladium pricing improvements and strong market appetite enabled Brookfield to sell $55 million in shares at favorable prices $15 million of which goes to BBU. BBU's remaining stake is worth $120 million at the same offering price.

These are only a few of the major transactions BBU has been involved with since its IPO.

• Opportunistically recycle capital, selling interests in businesses when value is maximized

Five down and one more to go.

Evolution & Direction

Let's take a look at how the portfolio has evolved since its IPO not only geographically but by industry.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

Keep in mind that EBITDA has increased by 137.5% over the period so a decrease in percentage does not necessarily translate into a lower figure on an absolute basis. Energy, for example, grew overall but not in proportion to the other segments. Infrastructure services and industrial operations represent the bulk of the growth in EBITDA with Brookfield expecting to add at least one or two other major new business divisions to BBU's portfolio over the next three to five years. We'll discuss some of the progress already made on that front in the next sections.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

Based on our research on not only Brookfield but its various publicly traded stocks, we have a decent grasp on how management's statements have aligned with actual results over time (they've been more consistent than not). We also note trends in management commentary in quarterly calls as well as within SEC filings. Toward the end of 2018, we expected Brookfield to add a healthcare sleeve to its portfolio which was announced in Q1. Our internal notes read as follows:

We expect Brookfield to cite the non-cyclical nature of healthcare and focus in an area that benefits from scale. They'll target a company considered an essential rather than optional service provider and has substantial operational intensity. These are the areas Brookfield has a strong competitive advantage. This is contrary to the areas of research and development of devices or drugs which we would not expect them to engage in and would not view as positive if they do.

The language we've seen from Brookfield on its Healthscope acquisition mirrors that thus far.

Technology services is another area BBU's management has cited as compelling for many of the same reasons. A theoretical application provided by Brookfield was an independent broadband provider launching a national wireless network to underserved rural areas. We believe high scalability, operationally intense applications in healthcare and technology service will represent two of those three new business segments going forward. Based on their broader private equity track record, Brookfield is well positioned to perform in the sectors we expect them to allocate to going forward.

Source

GrafTech is a good case study of what works for Brookfield. In terms of what makes the firm unique, GrafTech is the only fully vertically integrated producer of its kind. The firm's graphite electrodes have no known substitutes and are technically challenging to make resulting in a stable competitive environment. Brookfield acquired the manufacturer in 2015 after years of declining results as shown a couple diagrams down from here. BBU's 34% stake was worth $295 million at the time of the acquisition and has grown to $1.0 billion as of 3/31/2019. That doesn't include another $200 million in proceeds to BBU to date.

• Acquire market leaders and businesses with high barriers to entry and/or low production costs, add value through operational and other improvements

All six check marked.

Understanding The Mechanics

You can't invest responsibly if you don't understand how a firm generates profits. Let's continue to walk through the action Brookfield took with GrafTech to ensure we cover this thoroughly.

First, Brookfield sold GrafTech's non-core business and concentrated operations in the three lowest cost facilities rather than try to keep all nine operational. Product quality had been waning so Brookfield focused on that next. After reducing operational and management personnel costs coupled with improving product quality, Brookfield developed a new sales strategy never before used in the industry. The multi-year take-or-pay contracts enabled GrafTech to secure revenue in advance on 65% of its production. This permits investments and cost management practices that were previously impossible.

Source: Brookfield

Brookfield not only increased production from 34,000 metric tons in 2015 to 67,000 in 2018, but more than tripled the average price reversing a sustained deterioration in GrafTech's business as shown below.

Source: Brookfield

As impressive as these results are, the scenario is not unusual for Brookfield. We suggest reading this piece for another independent assessment of how Brookfield managed and improved GrafTech. Let's move from strategy and asset level performance to a deeper dive on BBU's financial trends.

Seeing The Forest For The Trees

Among the first lessons learned when performing due diligence on investment opportunities designed for institutional investors is how every manager seems performs great at the asset level. Let's walk through an actual example .

Real estate companies bought massive portfolios of Class B- multi-family buildings (think 1990s and 1980s vintage with little upkeep performed over the years) in strong urban core markets of high growth cities such as Denver and Seattle starting in about 2011. This is consistent with the piece we published on Investors Real Estate Trust. As an aside, that article is a solid introduction to the multi-family REIT dynamics (in our humble opinion) for those interested.

The amount of institutional capital going into this sector is still strong but has declined significantly in recent quarters leading to these managers targeting individual investors instead. At the top level, the strategy involves buying shipping containers worth of upgraded appliances and counter-top materials directly from China and renovating to Class B+. This relatively simple strategy saw rents increase 20-33% over a 12 month period with $6,000 to $12,000 per unit in expense.

This is the benefit of scale; managed correctly a large real estate firm could redo hundreds of units over a couple quarters. I made a co-investment for my previous employer alongside a company that bought all brand new stainless steel appliances (fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher) for $2,000 per unit including duties and freight. They lost less than a week of rent on average and made up the total renovation costs in 18 months on a cash basis. Given how real estate is valued, this increased the valued of the individual properties tremendously.

Source. This is an example of a typical Class B apartment complex.

On a portfolio level, however, many of their peers were generating less than a 12% IRR for investors despite the tailwind of a booming real estate market. Many investors were dumbfounded. While performance was spectacular on an asset level (broadly speaking : [sales price + rents received - (initial purchase price + cost of upgrades + project financing cost)]) portfolio level performance was only decent.

Asset level performance was not translating into portfolio level performance. The operational and personnel costs to execute the strategy were too high and there were layers of fees and revenue splits at the property and portfolio level that were eroding investor returns. We always carefully review the compensation structures and agreements between external manages like BAM and the complex entities they manage such as BBU. Always verify that strong asset level returns are making their way back to investors and not just management. In the next section we'll do just that.

The Forest's Financials

We know BBU's business activities are on a multi-year timeline meaning a single quarter-by-quarter analysis is insufficient. There is also the variable of compensation paid to BAM. BAM's incentive distribution rights ("IDR"), which are categorized as a distribution in equity from BBU to BAM, apply when a new high water mark in the stock price is sustained on a volume weighted basis and can have a significant impact on quarterly net income attributable to BBU's LP units.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

Q4 2018 versus Q1 2019 is a prime example. Net income was down from $0.57 to $0.48 per unit but the $1.10 per unit IDR in Q1 2018 means net income at the LP level "increased" year over year. At first glance, the large payment to BAM may be irritating and understandably so. That IDR, however, will be exactly zero (you'll see "nil" in the reports which you can thank the British for) until the volume weighted share price exceeds $41.96 for a given quarter. Brookfield is not receiving material compensation unless the share price continues to rise. Period.

Source: Brookfield Corporate Profile June 2019

These charts tell us several things starting with the distribution of earnings across the divisions. Business services, infrastructure services, and industrials remain highly profitable.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

Total equity and segment allocations were relatively unchanged since the end of 2018. Let's look back a little further.

Source SEC.gov 20-F

I'll start by giving a couple suggestions to those reviewing BBU's financials themselves. First, the reporting for some foreign companies is different than domestic ones with annual rather than quarterly financials required. The 10-K equivalent applicable to some foreign issuers is SEC Form 20-F but is only required to be produced within six months of the end of the company's fiscal year. Another issue is BBU's SEC filings show data going back several years prior to its IPO; I suggest ignoring data prior to June 2016 as it is not representative of BBU in its current form.

Revenue has increased by well over 300% compared to full-year 2016. 2016's gross margin was 7.8% which has improved to 9-10% in recent quarters. Impairments and significant non-cash expenses, such as depreciation and amortization, result in considerable volatility in net income though the direction is certainly positive. Total equity has risen more modestly from $4.0 billion in 2016 to $5.5 billion (+37.5%) at the end of last year. This is partly responsible for the 46% increase in BBU's share price since inception.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

Notice how consistent units outstanding are over the trailing 12 months. This is always something to be cognizant of; changes in FFO, net income, or the asset base are meaningless unless the per unit or share figure is evaluated.

Don't kid yourself, management will cherry pick statistics to paint the prettiest picture they can so always follow this rule. Annualizing Q1's figures results in FFO and EBITDA of $6.35 and $8.24 per unit, respectively. Given BBU's closing price on 7/22/2019 of $39.11, it has an FFO multiple of 6.15x, EBITDA multiple of only 4.75x, and highly attractive forward earnings per share ("EPS") multiple of 8.98. Those are compelling but let's look at liquidity and debt to determine if those low multiples are deserved.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

Liquidity is important given BBU's dynamic strategy and remains healthy at over $2.2 billion. That's against a total market capitalization of ~$5.8 billion for context.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

BBU maintains healthy levels of cash on hand for each division. On the topic of liquidity, let's talk about BBU's debt. We may remember from Part II of the series that BPY and BPR maintain significant levels of leverage which is not unusual for REIT-like businesses but nonetheless a concern. BBU has no corporate debt and operating segment borrowings have no recourse to BBU.

In other words, BBU can walk away from most obligations at the individual company level if it needs to take advantage of that flexibility. BBU structures borrowings at the operating company level appropriate for what that specific firm can handle. In general, BBU is able to do so with minimal, and in some cases no financial maintenance covenants. This will absolutely result in higher interest expense as compared to debt at the parent company but is a much more durable and risk mitigating financing strategy long-term. Don't expect BBU to shatter 52 week highs if and when a portfolio company defaults, however.

In the case of Westinghouse, BBU levered up the firm as it was able to obtain seven year debt with no recourse or guarantees to BBU with an interest rate of 6.9%. The cost of the debt is somewhat high but came with zero financial maintenance covenants. This setup permitted Brookfield to implement its long-term plan of creating value at Westinghouse without any risk to BBU. The result? BBU received one third of its entire investment in Westinghouse only six months after making the capital commitment. In contrast, Brookfield paid down debt at GrafTech with additional equity and didn't use additional leverage until cash flows were healthy again.

Source: Brookfield Q1 Supplemental

The average segment debt is fairly long-dated with an average maturity of 5.6 years. Liquid holdings represent about a third of each segment's debt including BBU's share. In terms of credit ratings, this is more complicated than usual. For its Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc., the entity representing Westinghouse Electric Company, Moody's assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B2 rating to the $2.6 billion first lien term loan. This company specific loan makes sense because the debt is non-recourse to BBU - it's at the individual asset level as we've already discussed. In REIT terms, we call this an encumbered rather than unencumbered asset base. The asset level loan enables BBU to walk away from a given project but results in higher interest costs. Per the firm's 20-F SEC filing, liabilities totaled $20.8 billion (aggregate of the company level) against assets of $27.3 billion. The firm produced $733 million in FFO in 2018 but it's clear that interest expense is high when looked at from the individual company level. We should consider BBU and its operating companies in the upper end of junk territory. Brookfield has been executing well but its effective leverage when aggregating its portfolio company interests is high and in line with what we've seen with BPY and BPR.

Valuation & Conclusion

Source SEC.gov 20-F. A reminder of the web of companies behind BBU.

There is no standard way to value a firm like BBU and it is important to state that upfront. An investment in the company is effectively an interest in a publicly traded perpetual Brookfield private equity fund. In fact, Cyrus Madon, BBU's CEO, joined Brookfield in 1998 and leads its global private equity group. The distribution is very modest (0.7%) compared to the yields of the other Brookfield partnerships and BPR.

BBU earned $5.67 per unit in FFO for 2018 and annualizing Q1 2019 results in $7.67 per share. A 5.1x FFO multiple is extremely attractive even after considering operating company level debt. In terms of growth, 2017's FFO per unit was $2.22 meaning BBU more than doubled per unit FFO over a single 12 month period. Remember, that's per unit.

There is an important caveat to these results: they exclude IDRs. In terms of evaluating BBU's financial performance, we should analyze the results without compensating for the IDRs to BAM. For an analysis of an investment in BBU's units, however, we should include the impact of the IDRs. Fortunately, the math is not complex with approximately 20% of the increase in BBU's units being paid to BAM over time. The farther from the current high water mark the investment is made (it's currently just under $42.0), the lower the percentage of an investor's gain will be paid to BAM in the form of an equity distribution.

GrafTech operations per Brookfield.

Net income is more volatile and less meaningful but we'll cover it as well. 2018's net income per unit of $1.11 was much improved compared to 2017's loss but only half the annualized rate of Q1 2019's $0.48 per unit. 2019's net income per unit estimates range from $3.94 to $4.32 with the narrow range attributable to several already announced large transactions with known impacts to BBU's bottom line. The mid-point of this results in a forward EPS multiple of only 9.75 which is also very attractive.

Brookfield's own estimates suggest BBU's value should be 8X-10X EBITDA for business services, 6X-7X EBITDA for energy, and 7X-8X EBITDA for industrials. Applying the midpoints of each multiple equate to a total capitalization of approximately $8.0 billion which is 40% higher than the current value. This is obviously a rough estimate but every reasonable analysis we conducted results in a unit value 27.5-40% higher than current levels including IDRs. Brookfield's own analysis from data through mid-2018 assigned a value of $46 per share. Given the significant financial improvement since that time, Brookfield's analysis is likely in the $55-$65 range though we of course take that with a "grain" of salt.

Source

These EBITDA values are about right versus what we see in the market place if not a bit conservative though they can change abruptly. The long-term attractiveness of this valuation is reduced by the 1.25% of BBU's total market capitalization and 20% of the increase in the price of BBU units (with a high water mark applied) paid to BAM annually. Note that the 1.25% is higher in the context of the percentage of equity. BAM also receives 0.2% of total distributions but that's immaterial for now due to how BBU operates. Although the fee structure applied to BBU is unique compared to the other Brookfield entities managed by BAM, a chief reason of BPY and BPR's steep 25% discount to net asset value are the fees paid to BAM.

A question naturally arises after an in-depth review of BBU: Why not just buy BAM instead? After all, they are both growth plays with no yield to speak of with essentially the same captain in charge. BBU is effectively a perpetual publicly traded private equity fund. Only a fraction of BAM's activities truly mimic BBU's as BAM is primarily the asset manager of the other Brookfield publicly traded entities and private institutional funds. The real comparison would be BBU against a Brookfield sponsored private equity fund - the fee structure, holdings, capital recycling, industry exposures, and strategies would be nearly identical. In fact, BBU co-invests alongside Brookfield private equity funds on most of its purchases. Don't think of BBU as a direct competitor to the parent company but rather as a way for a retail investor to invest alongside the Brookfield private equity funds.

BBU's lifespan is too short to reliably assign a growth rate based on it alone though its growth since its mid-2016 IPO has been exceptional. On the other hand, Brookfield's private equity track record is over 100 years old with tens of billions of capital invested and harvested with average IRRs in the high teens. The opportunity set is massive and most of the sourcing and execution is already being done by BAM for its institutional clients. We can't totally discount Brookfield's track record nor can we ignore the negative impact to the other Brookfield entities' value due to the heavy fees paid to BAM and unease surrounding affiliated transactions.

Source: Bloomberg & WER

The valuation must incorporate the previous high water mark near $42.0. Investors that get in around $35, for example, uniquely benefit from obtaining the first ~20% of their capital gains without having to pay Brookfield anything more than the 1.25% management fee (for all intents and purposes). If you were to buy at $42, for example, a weighted average share price of $50 at the end of the next quarter would result in BBU paying out ~$1.6 in an equity distribution to BAM (it's not exactly $1.6 because it is calculated after other fees are subtracted). If investing at the high water mark, another way to estimate BBU's long-term performance is to start with the 15-20% asset level performance target and deduct the approximately 22-24% paid to BAM or ~12-16% annually.

While we reserve specific entry points and recommendations for subscribers, we hope this information provides a good starting point to gauge if BBU makes sense for your objectives and how the partnership is valued by the market. There are certainly many positives and negatives to consider. Lastly, as covered in detail in Part II of the series, consider the implications of the K-1 unit-holders receive including which account type is suitable.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting - WER Portfolio Managers

