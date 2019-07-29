Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings, GDP Point To 3 Fed Rate Cuts As S&P 500 Reaches New High

The fourth week of July 2019 was far less noisy than previous weeks, thanks largely to the muzzling of the Fed's minions as they entered a communications blackout period in the week before they are set to reset short-term interest rates onto a downward trajectory.
The following screenshot of the CME Group's FedWatch Tool's estimated probabilities of various potential rate cuts being announced at the Fed's upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meetings indicates that investors are now expecting just three quarter point rate cuts, with the first announced next week, the second before the end of 2019-Q3, and better than even odds of a third rate cut being announced in 2020-Q1.
In the welcome silence from Fed officials, investors focused instead upon stronger-than-expected earnings being reported during the week, and the better than expected GDP reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis for the second quarter of 2019.
The combination of news kept investors focused on 2020-Q1 in setting stock prices, as they lifted the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) to a new record high closing value.
Here are the headlines that stood out to us during the week that was the fourth week of July 2019:
Monday, July 22, 2019
- Oil prices strengthen more than 1% on Iran risk
- Trump pick for Fed calls for sharp interest rate cut: report
- Trump, Congress leaders reach deal on debt limit, spending caps
- S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
- Oil rises near $64/bbl on second downed Iranian drone
- Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St. toward record high
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
- Oil falls 1% despite large U.S. stockpile decline
- Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy
- Japan July manufacturing contracts a third straight month though at slower pace: flash PMI
- French business activity cools unexpectedly in July: PMI
- IMF lowers global growth forecasts amid trade, Brexit uncertainties
- Exclusive: Bearing brunt of trade war, Singapore chipmakers cut jobs
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs; euro drops on soft data
Thursday, July 25, 2019
- Oil climbs on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
- Wall Street gives up record high following weak results, Draghi
Friday, July 26, 2019
- Oil gains on U.S. economic data, Gulf crude tanker dispute
- Alphabet, Starbucks drive Wall Street to record high
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz found the negatives outweighed the positives in the week's news flow, identifying 6 positives and 8 negatives.
This upcoming week will hopefully be mostly quiet, but once we get past the FOMC's end-of-July meeting, we expect the news will return to higher noise levels. How that might affect how far forward in time investors cast their attention remains to be seen.