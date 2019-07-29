Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of July 29

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Welcome back! It has been about a month since the last update as it has been a quiet summer thus far. Not surprisingly, July is one of the slowest months of the year for dividend growth. With no surprises to be had, we look forward to the coming week when a lone Canadian Dividend All-Star is expected to raise its dividend. Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

In my last update, Empire Company (OTCPK:EMLAF)[TSX:EMP.A] was the only company expected to raise earnings. It came through with a surprise raise to the upside.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Empire Company 4.55% $0.005 $0.01 9.10% $0.12

Breaking from historical averages, Empire’s raise was double that of last year’s raise and well above the 5% it has averaged over the past five 10 years. The penny per share raise extends its dividend streak to 25-years, one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the country.

Expected Increases

Capital Power Corp (OTCPK:CPXWF)[TSX:CPX]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 5.92%

5.92% Earnings: Monday, July 29

What can investors expect: Capital Power is a new addition to the All-Star list. It is a power producing company with generating assets across Canada and the United States. Since its dividend growth streak began, it has consistently raised along with second quarter results.

In its short history, it has averaged 6-7% dividend growth over the past three and five years. Last year the company raised its annual dividend by 7% to $1.79 per share, up from $1.67 in the year prior.

How much will the raise be this year? Expect much of the same. Capital Power has guided to 7% dividend growth through 2020.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 7.26% $0.0325 $0.48

As a bonus, I've included a F.A.S.T. Graph (see below) of Capital Power. The company has had a decent year with returns of 13.88% thus far. At current prices, the company looks fairly valued when comparing historical valuations against expected growth.

As such, investors can expect the company's share price to grow inline with earnings. Analysts expect average earnings growth of 13% annually over the next five years. They have a one-year price target of $33.41 which implies 10.35% upside.

If you would like to receive further articles on Canadian-based equities, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.