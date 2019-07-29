Alphabet: Strong Q2, But Ignore The Headlines

The stock still trades at an EV of about 15x '20 EPS estimates leaving our price target up at $1,560.

Once excluding equity gains reported in Other income, the EPS number wasn't nearly as impressive as reported.

As predicted, investors had a huge over reaction to the Q1 results from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). The Q2 results confirm a strong tech company with consistent currency revenue growth in the 20+% range that the market isn't fully appreciating. Some of the headlines from the financial media overplay the quarter numbers so investors might look for a dip from the initial after-hours trading in the $1,225 range.

Image Source: Google website

Misleading Headlines

My research has been bullish on Alphabet as just about anybody else, but the Q2 headlines have been highly misleading. The tech giant is listed as reporting a $14.21 EPS for a $2.75 EPS beat. The numbers are very influenced by a $2.7 billion gain on equity securities reported in the Other income line. The gain is a roughly $1.6 billion increase from last Q2 and provides an after-tax boost on 700 million shares of close to $3 and roughly $2 above the 2018 levels.

Source: Alphabet Q2'19 earnings release

These headlines have GOOGL surging to $1,226 in initial after-hours trading.

Source: Seeking Alpha quote page

Of course, the market is obsessed with revenue growth so the quarterly numbers help resolve some of the concerns that sent the stock down below $1,050 in June. For Q1, the reported revenue growth was down to 17% while constant currency was a solid 19%. Last quarter, the numbers rebounded to 19% as reported and 22% on a constant currency basis.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet has a history of somewhat volatile revenue numbers due to ad trends, new business lines and currency impacts. The growth just isn't as consistent on a quarter to quarter basis so investors need to sit back and relax.

Proper Focus

With revenue questions put to rest, the market can return to looking at the actual cash generation and cash distribution of the tech giant. Alphabet announced a $25 billion stock buyback plan and investors have probably missed that the company spent $3.6 billion on buybacks YTD helping to actually reduce the share count back below 700 million shares.

Unpacking the quarterly earnings is highly difficult due to the inclusion of the Other income from unrealized equity gains and the inclusion of stock-based compensation. The company reported Q2'19 net income of $9.95 billion, up from $8.3 billion last year. Anybody doing simple math can see that the Other income gain accounted for a large portion of the net income growth.

A quick addition of the SBC costs adds back $2.76 billion to Q2'19 results and $2.41 billion to Q2'18 results. The SBC last quarter roughly offsets the OI&E gain. The Q2'18 SBC exceeds the OI&E gain by $1.35 billion. The after tax benefit was about $1.1 billion.

The reality is that the non-GAAP EPS numbers were closer to $14.00 last quarter and up to $13.25 last Q2. The Q2 numbers aren't nearly as impressive as the market thinks with the gross margin hit.

Source: Alphabet Q2'19 earnings release

Alphabet saw gross margins dip from 57.5% last Q2 to 55.6% in the last quarter. This large dip in gross margins was hidden by the big headline EPS beat. Note that TAC dipped as a percentage of Google advertising revenues to only 22% so the margin issue is related to Other Bets or Google Cloud that isn't presented in the earnings release.

Regardless, the stock remains cheap. Analysts have EPS estimates up at $49 for this year and $54 for next year. The estimates include SBC that need to be excluded for actual non-GAAP estimates.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet ended the quarter with about $116 billion in net cash or about $166 per share in cash. Even using the $1,225 after-hours price, the EV is only $1,059 following the 7% initial gain.

The stock trades at about 19.6x '20 GAAP EPS estimates. When adding back $10 to $15 in EPS for SBC expense not excluded from the numbers, the Alphabet EPS target for '20 is closer to $70. At the current stock price, Alphabet only trades at an EV of about 15.1x Non-GAAP EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that some of the excitement surrounding Q2 numbers will disappear over the next week or month. The market will still love that revenue growth reaccelerated, but the questions will add up regarding the bottom line.

The investment thesis continues to support owning the stock up to $1,560 based on trading at an EV of 20x '20 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.