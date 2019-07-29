Looking At Signs That The Market Is Stalling Out. Sell Before Powell's Interest Rate Cut News

Barron's piece says that the software sector is in a bubble. I think the bubble talk is too much, but 20 times revenue is pretty spendy.

To my eye, the market is stalling out. Last week, it was Microsoft with a Key Reversal, and then this Friday, SMH; the same with a possible double-top.

Last week, I highlighted Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) "Key Reversal" on the previous Friday. I did get a strong reaction of disbelief. Now there are other signs piling up. I mention my concern for the chip sector in my previous piece. This Friday, the Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) had a key reversal, opening at all-time highs and then closing in the red. Red flag number 2, and before you dish off Chips as not that important, realize that the Chip sector has assumed a lot of leadership in the current movement to new highs in the S&P 500.

Looking at the chart above, you see a "V" bottom and a sharp rise in SMH. If we see a continued drop in SMH continue this week, you will have a double top. This is not a good formation whatsoever.

Software Bubble Talk

Then we have a Barron's piece on how the software sector looks bubbly "Sky-High Software Stocks Look Bubbly". I generally like to use Barron's for a confirmation of something I noted a week or two before. In other words, it's more like the content gets out a tiny bit before consensus. They focus on the fact that many of the great names in the IGV (North American Software) ETF are not making any profits. This doesn't bother me; they did point out however that many of these names are now trading at TWENTY times sales. That is "no bueno", and hats off to Barron's for that piece of data. You can bet that the talking heads will repeat that all day Monday.

Don't get me wrong. I love these names, Okta (OKTA), ServiceNow (NOW), Zoom Video (ZM), Zscaler (ZS), Twilio (TWLO), etc. I recognize that they are growing by leaps and bounds, but above 20 times revenue is pretty spendy. Of course, if we do get a sell-off, you can bet that I will push to pick up these names at a discount. I want to finally say that you really don't know something is a bubble until it bursts. The market might be looking to 2020, and 20 times revenue might very well be justified as long as the revenue catches up. To me, this is an excellent set-up for the savvy trader or speculator (as I define it) to get ready to go shopping. As it stands, the chart for IGV looks fine right now. It will be interesting to see how the software sector reacts to this. This piece may just signify a top for this sector. Again, I am pointing out that the market is starting to plateau and this makes it vulnerable to any new additional data - like Barron's. Just don't fall for the bubble talk.

Powell's Big Pronouncement

Powell will announce a 25 basis points rate cut on Wednesday. This is a certitude the market has already celebrated this 25 BPS reduction. The market is modeling another 25 BPs cut in each of September and December in succession. I guess this is going to be the hill I die on, but I expect that the market will not get what it wants. I think Powell will reconfirm that he will be objective and data-dependent going forward. With the data showing that the economy remains resilient and strengthening, I believe it will conclude that it won't get further cuts.

As I believe the upward momentum of the market is capped, and the fuel for market participants is rate cuts and not stronger earnings, we may well see the market sell off. Do I see a big drop ahead? I can't imagine it going deeper than what we had in May, maybe a 7% dip or even just a 3-5% drop. What I really think will get hit will be the high-beta names like the components of IGV like Chips, maybe the FANGs + MSFT. Maybe the Apple (AAPL) earnings come out to be not perfect like everyone expects, which could hammer a lot of ETFs. This is my final call; please trim your positions, take profits, and look very strongly at names that are not performing.

If they are not performing now, when will they? This message is not for long-term investors. In fact, I look for underperforming big-cap names with growing dividends as a great investment opportunity. Traders and speculators, generate cash now so you can go shopping later. If you are comfortable with hedging, let me remind you that the VIX is super-low. Take on some insurance.

Just so we understand each other when I say sell, I don't want anyone to go to 100% cash

I want you to have sufficient cash to use when and if we sell off. To me, that is having a cash cushion of 25% to 35%. If Powell gives everything that the market wants, that he says there will be additional interest rate cuts, what did you lose? You will have the cash to redeploy in a market that to my eye is flattening out. In situations like that, you will have mispricings; there always are new opportunities. What if Powell doesn't give the market everything it wants? A trader trades; taking profits is what we do. Best to do it when the market is on the up.

Earnings Reports for this coming week

Again, I am listing the names that interest me. As traders, you should make sure to know when stocks you own are reporting. BMO = Before Market Opens and AMC = After Market Closes

July 29

PerkinElmer (PKI) AMC

My take: PKI is on our med-tech list, in a similar space as Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). It will be interesting to see how it fares.

Illumina: No data

My take: ILMN already gave a disappointing preview of its earnings. I can't imagine that it will have any new news to help change its current vulnerability. I am looking to have you accumulate more of this name as it falls further.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) AMC

My take: NXPI is an industrial chip name. I think that the company will have something to tell us where the economy is going overall.

July 30

Electronic Arts (EA) AMC

My take: I got behind this name with its new competitive e-game Apex Legends that competes with Fortnite. It hasn't panned out. Though I believe that the e-game makers Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) are under-followed. Still, EA has been a disappointment.

Apple AMC

My take: The overall market has a lot riding on this name. AAPL is hugely influential, with a presence in all the major indexes - Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq. Will it stall? Will it fall? Will it soar? I think it imitates Microsoft and goes nowhere. We'll see.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AMC

My take: I expect AMD to continue to take share from Intel (INTC). INTC's performance was helped by the growth of PC sales globally. If AMD does not show strong performance, it could call its rally into questions.

Akamai (AKAM) AMC

My take: This is an unappreciated name. It would not surprise me if it's on Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) takeover list. In fact, there was some talk of a sale in 2017

Corning (GLW) BMO

My take: I see the real 5G opportunity in the "backhaul" infrastructure buildout. If GLW says it is selling more fiber cable and gives stronger forward guidance, I want to see.

ConocoPhillips (COP) BMO

D.R. Horton (DHI) BMO

My take: I want to see strong performance and good forward guidance since I have just highlighted the housing sector as an area for growth. I also want to see color about lower-cost homes.

July 31

General Electric (GE) BMO

My take: Most industrial sectors are not doing all that well. I want to see GE break out on good news, but the company has not moved at all for months. There is an old truism - never short a dull market. The longer a name or market consolidates and takes bad news in stride, the more likely it moves higher at some point. I suspect GE stays in this $10 area.

Lam Research (LRCX) AMC

My take: LRCX was the one chip manufacturing maker that I have gotten behind. I hope and expect that LRCX talks about future growth, and I hope it reveals good Q2 performance.

DexCom (DXCM) AMC

My take: DXCM is on my med-tech list. I expect good results. I want to hear about how it is competing with Abbott Labs (ABT).

Teladoc (TDOC) AMC

My take: Another member of the med-tech list. Teladoc is the largest doctor at a distance medical service. I would be interested to hear about growth.

Qualcomm (QCOM) AMC

Twilio (TWLO) AMC

Arista Network (ANET) AMC

August 1

SolarWinds (SWI) AMC. I am interested in this name and how it is doing in revenue growth.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) AMC

Square (SQ) AMC

Pinterest (PINS) AMC

August 2

Nil

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.