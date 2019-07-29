S&P 500 Technicals Suggest Top At 3048

A Momentum Market Run By Price Algos

Many old-time investors like us have been scratching our collective heads as U.S. equity indexes has swelled to levels that seem to be disconnected from the underlying economic strength and company earnings growth since 2011. U.S. equities rise when the Fed tightens rates and U.S. equities rise when the Fed eases rates. U.S. equities rise when oil prices fall and U.S. equities rise when oil prices rise. U.S. equities rise dollar strength and U.S. equities rise with dollar weakness. U.S. equities rise with geopolitical tensions and U.S. equities rise as geopolitical risks ease.

Readers get our point. Especially readers still lured by low stock valuations. Ironically, investors should have looked at valuations over the past five years or so and selected the least attractive (most expensive) stocks!

Market themes run in long secular cycles. While consideration for stock valuation and risk has been (if we may boldly say) irrelevant as an investment tool over the past year, the tide will eventually turn. It will likely take a recession or crisis to end the hegemony of price driven algos, which continue to make money by piling into a handful of growth Tech stocks. The market is what it is -- buy shallow dips and don’t sell just because indexes are hitting record highs.

Market observers will note that, since the run-up to the January 2018 peak, the uptrend in U.S. equities is much less fluid compared to the period from Trump’s election to January 2018 or the period from August 2011 to August 2015. Bulls will say that the market has been consolidating in 2018-2019 before the next leg higher. Bears will argue that the market is forming a complex top.

Our opinion is that the market was extended a long time ago. The only thing we can be sure of is that being dogmatic about the direction of the S&P 500 is a costly error. In theory, there is no upside limit for a stock’s price. And theory has seemingly been playing out.

That said, the buy-the-dip algos must eventually sell to lock in profits. These algos are running off price momentum and don’t stop until price runs into “something”. Of course, it is convenient to have a real-world news event to “explain” or justify selling. We saw this at the beginning of May, when the S&P 500 just arrived at the prior October high around 2940 at the same time Trump tweeted that more China tariffs were coming. We are convinced that the presence of the S&P 500 at prior October highs was more responsible for the selling in May than the Trump tweet. Traders don’t know what is important anymore (certainly not valuation!) and are therefore essentially just trading off price and reacting at key technical levels.

Writing an article looking at daily technical patterns is not very prescient for investors. Daily chart patterns may change so rapidly that daily technical recommendations could be out-dated before the week’s end. That said, we often like to step back and take a big picture approach with chart analysis. We find that looking at multi-year charts allows us to see the proverbial forest through the trees. To keep this commentary short, we are just reporting our analysis of the most important index used in by traders in determining market direction, the S&P 500 (SPY).

We share two charts that corroborate one another and may even give the bulls some pause. The first chart is a weekly S&P 500 with Fibonacci levels traced from the prior 2007 bull market high down to the 2009 low on the index at 666. This reason that this chart caught our eyes is that the S&P 500 ran into the important Fibonacci extension level of 161.8%, which corresponded to 2137 on the index, in 2015. This level effectively blocked the index and created rolling bear markets in S&P 500 sectors. The overall S&P 500 index never attained a –20% bear market, even though numerous sector indexes did fall -20% in 2015. So, as the S&P 500 now approaches the 261.8% Fibonacci extension off the 2008-2009 bear market, we are taking note. This 261.8% Fib level corresponds to an S&P 500 cash index at 3048.

The second chart is simpler. Trading is not rocket science, and over-thinking is often detrimental to decision making. We simply traced the tops on our weekly S&P 500 chart from the October 2007 highs. Surprisingly, the resistance line connects the January 2018 and October 2018 peaks! If we extend this major resistance line to the present, we estimate that the S&P 500 would hit the line again at…..3048.

Our work at WMA uses company fundamental and earnings estimates to build Watch Lists and equity allocation models, which we will share in a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace service to be launched in August. But sometimes, relatively unsophisticated chart analysis, as presented above, can provide valuable complementary information to improve allocation choices. Perhaps this is a moment for asset allocators to think like traders?

Conclusion

The equity bull run may have several more years to run or the bull market may be coming to an end this year. Whatever readers long-term conviction, one must recognize that profit-taking is likely to occur more frequently going forward as nervous investors will likely pull the trigger faster when down-turns develop. Our message here is that the S&P 500 is sitting about 1% below a confluence of two technical barriers. Any news event in the coming weeks could combine with technical traders looking to sell against the 3048 level and produce another equity correction. Our choice is to remain light in our equity allocation and hold plenty of cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.