Selecting The Best 20 DGI Companies - Part 4

For some sectors like energy, where there are only a few Champions and Contenders, we will also include the Dividend Challengers who have five to 10 years of dividend growth history.

In part 4 of this series, we will cover the energy sector, one of the 11 sectors of the economy. Previously, we covered the Communications, Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples.

We will sort through more than 369 Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders to select the best DGI companies from each sector.

In this series of articles, our goal is to select 20 best DGI stocks for a new all-weather and safe dividend-growth portfolio.

Why DGI?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you may re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend income becomes bigger and bigger. If you are in the accumulation phase, the portfolio should be heavy on stocks that have a high rate of growth (of earnings and dividends).

However, if you are in the withdrawal phase already, you should select a greater number of stocks that have a high current yield. So, how you mix the two would depend on the individual's goals and needs. It's also important to pay attention to diversify among various sectors and industries, and we should not get overweight in any one sector. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs: decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, one drawback with this strategy is that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of accumulated savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably. That's why it's recommended that one starts such a portfolio many years before retirement or the withdrawal phase.

Author's Note: This article is part of an 11-articles series, covering one sector at a time, over an extended period of time. Certain parts of the introduction, definitions, and the section describing selection criteria may have some commonality and repetitiveness with our previous articles. This is unavoidable as well as intentional to keep the entire series consistent and easy to follow for the new readers. In this series of articles, there is more emphasis on the safety and growth of the dividend and less on the current valuation, because the valuation could change with time, sometimes very quickly. In this Part 4 of the series, we will cover the energy sector. You could check out the previous articles in this series below:

How Many Stocks Should We Have in a DGI Portfolio?

There's no right or wrong answer to this. We think the answer depends on the level of diversification you need and your personal situation should be factored in. Generally speaking, anything between 20 to 40 stocks should provide a decent level of diversification for most people. There would be exceptions on both sides, though. You may go for less than 20 stocks if you know what you are doing and have a very high level of conviction on the stocks that you invest in. Anything more than 40 stocks may become over-diversification and unmanageable for the vast majority of folks. However, if you are managing multiple portfolios or strategies with different goals, more than 40 may still be appropriate for highly active investors.

For this series of articles, we will go with 20 stocks for our DGI portfolio.

How to Structure a New DGI Portfolio:

We want to have 20 (or more) stocks in this portfolio to provide a decent level of diversification. But that alone is not enough. We want these stocks to represent different sectors and industry segments that make up the economy. There are 11 broad sectors that make up the US economy and the stock market. Each sector is then made up of many sub-sectors or industry segments. So, we want our collection of stocks to represent all the 11 sectors and as many industry segments as possible. Sure, not all sectors are equal. Some sectors will have a larger number of companies as compared with some others. Also, some sectors tend to take a bigger share of the economy, especially if the valuations in the sector have become too rich. For example, the financial sector made up about 20% of the stock market just prior to the 2008 recession, but today after a decade, it only makes up about 16%.

Current Composition of Various Sectors:

In the table below, we list all 11 sectors and their approximate share of the US stock market. We also show the number of stocks in the CCC list (Dividend Champions and Contenders) for each sector. The CCC list was originally created by David Fish and is currently maintained by Justin Law. Dividend Champions are stocks that have 25 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, whereas Dividend Contenders have 10 or more years of dividend growth history. The last column shows the likely number of stocks that we intend to select from each sector for our 20-stock DGI portfolio.

Sector Industry Segment Market Value (as of March 2019) (In $Trillions) %age of Total (US M kt) No of Stocks In the CCC-list** Likely number of stocks to be selected Communications Services Entertainment Media, Interactive Media & Services Telecommunication Diversified Wireless Telecommunication $4.49 T 10.05% 8 2 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and components Distributors Diversified Consumer Services Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry Household Durables Multiline Retail Specialty Retail Textile, Apparel, Luxury and Leisure Products $4.98T 11.15% 31 2 Consumer Staples Beverages Food & Staples Retailing Food-Products Household Products Personal Products Tobacco $3.56T 7.97% 36 2 Energy Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas & Consumable Fuels $3.44T 7.70% 12 2 Financial Banking Capital Markets Consumer Finance Diversified Financial Services Insurance Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs) Mortgage and Thrifts Finance $6.99T 15.64% 96 2 Healthcare Biotechnology Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care Providers Health Care Technology Life Sciences & Services Pharmaceuticals $5.35T 11.97% 17 2 Industrial Aerospace & Defense Air Freight & Logistics Airlines Building Products Commercial Services/ Supplies Construction & Engineering Electrical Equipment Industrial and Conglomerates Machinery Marine Professional Services Road & Rail Industry and Transportation Infrastructure Trading Companies and Distributors $3.94T 8.82% 65 2 Materials Chemicals Construction Materials Containers & Packaging Forest and Paper Products Metals & Mining $1.82T 4.07% 25 1 REITs Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Real Estate Development and Management $1.26T 2.82% 17 1 Technology (Information) Communications Equipment Electronic Components & Equipment, and Instruments IT Services Semiconductors Software Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals $7.54T 16.88% 17 3 Utilities Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Water Utilities Other Utilities $1.31T 2.93% 45 1

Source: Sector Data from Fidelity.com

** The number of stocks from CCC List, including the dividend champions (25 or more years of dividend growth) and dividend contenders (10 or more years of dividend growth) only. However, mostly, we leave out the dividend challengers who have between five and 10 years of dividend record. We will make exceptions for some sectors (like energy sector) and include challengers when the list of Champions and Contenders is too small in a sector.

Our Selection Process

In our selection criteria for the DGI portfolio, we would consider the following factors:

The safety and reliability of the dividends. Dividend history Payout ratio Past dividend growth Expected future dividend growth The current yield is greater or equal to the average yield. The likely future growth The future prospects for EPS and dividend growth.

As stated above, we believe the CCC list would be a good place to start. Let's assume that we want companies that have a minimum dividend growth history of 10 years, so we will take all the stocks that are listed as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders on the CCC list. As of this month, there are 136 dividend champions and 233 dividend contenders in the list, making a total of 369 stocks on our consideration list.

However, we may like to eliminate companies that yield too low, for example, less than 1.5%. After removing such stocks, we are left with 281 companies. Also, for this portfolio, we want to include companies that are reasonably large, so we may like to exclude any company that has the market capitalization of less than $5 billion, except for REIT sector, where the companies tend to be smaller. We may need to remove some companies where we may have insufficient data to use for our selection process.

Final Selection Criteria

We will use the data available in the CCC list and some additional data to filter out the companies that stand out in each sector. We will consider the following data and derive weights for each factor.

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout Ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by earnings per share (EPS). For REIT sector, we will use the funds from operations (FFO) instead of EPS.

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by earnings per share (EPS). For REIT sector, we will use the funds from operations (FFO) instead of EPS. Chowder number: This is a data point that is available in the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number is named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that is available in the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number is named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Past 10 years of dividend growth: The dividend growth from the previous five years and 10 years can indicate how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. The Chowder number (described above) already takes into account the past five-year dividend growth; however, it does not take into account the long-term growth, so we will also consider the previous 10-year dividend growth rate (if available) as a separate weighting factor.

The dividend growth from the previous five years and 10 years can indicate how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. The Chowder number (described above) already takes into account the past five-year dividend growth; however, it does not take into account the long-term growth, so we will also consider the previous 10-year dividend growth rate (if available) as a separate weighting factor. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Debt/Equity Ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. The lower this ratio is, the better it is. Sometimes we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and is not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. The lower this ratio is, the better it is. Sometimes we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and is not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/Asset Ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's Credit Rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): Return on invested capital is used to measure a company's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to profitable investments. ROIC is the amount of return a company makes above the average cost it pays for its debt and equity capital.

We will consider the above criteria/factors and assign weights to represent them on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best). We will combine some of the factors (into one criterion), for example, debt/equity and debt/asset will be combined into one factor. We also combine the five-year and 10-year dividend growth into one factor. We will add all the individual weights to get the total weight.

We will then sort the companies on our consideration-list by "total weight" (descending order) within each sector.

In this Part 4 of the series, we will cover the energy sector.

Sector: Energy

Here's the original list that we got from the CCC list (Champions and Contenders) for this sector. However, there are only 12 companies that qualify as dividend champions and contenders. Since the list is too small, we go ahead and include the 17 challengers from the energy sector (companies that have more than five years but less than 10 years of increasing dividend history). This makes our list 29 stocks long that we are going to analyze. These 29 stocks are presented below, sorted by market cap.

Company Name Symbol Sector Industry No of Div. Yrs 6/28/ 19 Div Yield DGR 1-yr DGR 3-yr DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr Payout Ratio TTM P/E Mkt Cap ($Mil) ExxonMobil Corp. XOM Energy Oil & Gas - Integrated 37 76.63 4.54 5.6 3.9 5.6 7.6 80.18 17.66 327,210 Chevron Corp. CVX Energy Oil & Gas - Integrated 32 124.44 3.83 3.7 1.5 2.8 5.9 65.93 17.24 235,790 Enbridge Inc. ENB Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 23 36.08 6.05 11.4 12.2 10.9 12.8 136.50 22.55 73,520 Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 22 28.87 6.06 2.9 4.4 4.9 5.3 84.95 14.01 62,680 Phillips 66 PSX Energy Oil & Gas - Refining & Marketing 8 93.54 3.85 13.6 12.5 18.5 n/a 31.72 8.24 42,540 Occidental Petroleum OXY Energy Oil & Gas – E&P 15 50.28 6.21 1.3 1.7 5.4 10.2 59.20 9.54 38,120 Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Energy Oil & Gas - Refining & Marketing 9 55.88 3.79 21.1 17.3 19.0 n/a 40.61 10.70 37,610 Energy Transfer LP ET Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 13 14.08 8.66 6.1 6.1 13.4 9.6 101.67 11.73 36,450 Valero Energy Corp. VLO Energy Oil & Gas - Refining & Marketing 9 85.61 4.21 14.3 23.5 30.9 19.9 55.38 13.17 35,610 ONEOK Inc. OKE Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 17 68.81 5.03 19.3 10.1 20.2 16.9 117.29 23.33 28,410 MPLX LP MPLX Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 7 32.19 8.17 12.7 13.5 19.3 n/a 114.85 14.06 25,090 Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 19 64.00 6.28 7.7 9.2 12.6 10.8 69.07 11.00 14,630 Western Midstream Partners LP WES Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 7 30.77 7.93 13.7 17.9 41.0 n/a 159.48 20.11 14,050 EQT Midstream Partners LP EQM Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 8 44.68 10.25 17.5 19.7 22.6 n/a 197.41 19.26 9,120 Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 8 36.33 11.34 7.1 12.9 15.1 n/a 164.14 14.47 8,810 Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL Energy Land/ Real Estate Trust (with oil, mineral, water rights) 15 786.99 0.22 200.0 53.6 33.2 19.3 4.45 19.99 6,300 Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 7 49.35 6.85 9.6 19.7 76.2 n/a 82.44 12.04 6,030 Tallgrass Energy LP TGE Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 5 21.11 10.04 47.5 104.7 n/a n/a 196.30 19.55 5,940 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP Energy Energy Equipment & Services 46 50.62 5.61 0.7 0.8 16.8 31.0 436.92 77.88 5,530 Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 5 20.72 8.01 21.3 28.4 n/a n/a 93.26 11.64 4,610 Holly Energy Partners LP HEP Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 15 27.50 9.75 5.0 6.7 6.4 5.9 154.02 15.80 2,930 PBF Logistics LP PBFX Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 6 21.14 9.65 5.9 11.0 n/a n/a 126.71 13.13 1,260 Enviva Partners LP EVA Energy Energy – Renewables, Wood Pallets 5 31.42 8.21 10.3 52.8 n/a n/a 661.54 80.56 1,060 GasLog Partners LP GLOP Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 6 21.23 10.36 4.8 5.9 n/a n/a 108.91 10.51 959 Delek Logistics Partners LP DKL Energy Oil & Gas - Midstream 7 32.00 10.25 8.8 12.0 16.6 n/a 127.63 12.45 797 Hoegh LNG Partners LP HMLP Energy Oil & Gas – Shipping/Ports 5 17.30 10.17 2.8 9.0 n/a n/a 89.34 8.78 578 Sprague Resources LP SRLP Energy Oil & Gas - Refining & Marketing 5 17.73 15.06 9.4 11.0 n/a n/a 197.78 13.13 389 NACCO Industries NC Energy Energy – Misc. 34 51.94 1.46 56.7 26.1 15.9 12.4 12.75 8.71 354 USD Partners LP USDP Energy Energy - Railroads 5 11.29 12.84 4.8 8.3 n/a n/a 237.70 18.51 304

However, we will eliminate companies that have market capitalization of less than $5 billion. We also will eliminate any company that yields less than 1.5%. After applying these two additional criteria/filters, we are left with 18 companies. However, we only need to select two companies from this list. So, we will rank these 18 companies against each other based on our 10 ranking criteria described above.

Here is the raw data that is being used to calculate the "total weight," sorted on symbol/ticker:

Symbol No of Yrs Div Grth Div Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr Payout Ratio TTM EPS PEG Past 5-yr Growth Est. Growth Mkt Cap ($Mil) Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Rule Credit Rating ROIC % ANDX 8 11.34 15.1 n/a 164.14 2.51 1.59 3.50 9.10 8,810 1.28 0.49 26.4 BBB- 9.71 CVX 32 3.83 2.8 5.9 65.93 7.22 0.64 -7.00 27.00 235,790 0.21 0.13 6.6 AA 5.55 ENB 23 6.05 10.9 12.8 136.50 1.60 3.61 21.90 6.23 73,520 1.05 0.40 17.0 BBB+ 5.89 EPD 22 6.06 4.9 5.3 84.95 2.06 1.46 6.10 9.58 62,680 1.12 0.46 11.0 BBB+ 10.69 EQM 8 10.25 22.6 n/a 197.41 2.32 6.55 -15.40 2.95 9,120 2.00 0.46 32.9 BBB- 13.05 ET 13 8.66 13.4 9.6 101.67 1.20 0.79 55.90 14.80 36,450 2.25 0.52 22.0 BBB- 8.59 HP 46 5.61 16.8 31.0 436.92 0.65 n/a -15.10 0.00 5,530 0.11 0.08 22.4 BBB+ 5.46 MMP 19 6.28 12.6 10.8 69.07 5.82 7.71 17.90 1.43 14,630 1.64 0.55 18.9 BBB+ 14.73 MPC 9 3.79 19.0 n/a 40.61 5.22 1.63 9.70 6.56 37,610 0.83 0.29 22.8 BBB 8.56 MPLX 7 8.17 19.3 n/a 114.85 2.29 1.41 17.30 9.94 25,090 2.22 0.59 27.4 BBB 11.48 OKE 17 5.03 20.2 16.9 117.29 2.95 1.69 15.90 13.77 28,410 1.61 0.55 25.2 BBB 9.29 OXY 15 6.21 5.4 10.2 59.20 5.27 2.62 -2.60 3.65 38,120 0.49 0.23 11.6 A 12.73 PSX 8 3.85 18.5 n/a 31.72 11.35 n/a 14.90 -8.72 42,540 0.47 0.20 22.3 BBB+ 10.56 PSXP 7 6.85 76.2 n/a 82.44 4.10 1.13 58.40 10.63 6,030 1.02 0.50 83.1 BBB 8.86 TGE 5 10.04 0.0 n/a 196.30 1.08 28.55 165.00 0.68 5,940 1.76 0.55 10.0 BB+ 5.74 VLO 9 4.21 30.9 19.9 55.38 6.50 1.41 7.90 9.35 35,610 0.47 0.19 35.1 BBB 11.42 WES 7 7.93 41.0 n/a 159.48 1.53 0.89 18.90 22.73 14,050 2.10 0.61 48.9 BBB- 9.17 XOM 37 4.54 5.6 7.6 80.18 4.34 1.44 -8.20 12.28 327,210 0.21 0.12 10.1 AA+ 5.85

Below is the same data as in the above table but sorted on calculated "total weight," followed by another table with scores and "total weight":

Symbol No. Yrs Div.Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr EPS Payout PEG Past 5yrGrowth Est Growth Mkt Cap($Mil) Debt/Equity Debt/Asset ChowderRule S&P CreditRating ROIC % TOTALWeight VLO 9 4.21 30.9 19.9 55.38 1.41 7.90 9.35 35,610 0.47 0.19 35.1 BBB 11.42 57.16 ET 13 8.66 13.4 9.6 101.67 0.79 55.90 14.80 36,450 2.25 0.52 22.0 BBB- 8.59 56.33 PSXP 7 6.85 76.2 n/a 82.44 1.13 58.40 10.63 6,030 1.02 0.50 83.1 BBB 8.86 54.27 CVX 32 3.83 2.8 5.9 65.93 0.64 -7.00 27.00 235,790 0.21 0.13 6.6 AA 5.55 53.96 OXY 15 6.21 5.4 10.2 59.20 2.62 -2.60 3.65 38,120 0.49 0.23 11.6 A 12.73 53.82 XOM 37 4.54 5.6 7.6 80.18 1.44 -8.20 12.28 327,210 0.21 0.12 10.1 AA+ 5.85 52.83 MMP 19 6.28 12.6 10.8 69.07 7.71 17.90 1.43 14,630 1.64 0.55 18.9 BBB+ 14.73 51.62 MPC 9 3.79 19.0 n/a 40.61 1.63 9.70 6.56 37,610 0.83 0.29 22.8 BBB 8.56 51.21 PSX 8 3.85 18.5 n/a 31.72 n/a 14.90 -8.72 42,540 0.47 0.20 22.3 BBB+ 10.56 50.69 OKE 17 5.03 20.2 16.9 117.29 1.69 15.90 13.77 28,410 1.61 0.55 25.2 BBB 9.29 50.67 ENB 23 6.05 10.9 12.8 136.50 3.61 21.90 6.23 73,520 1.05 0.40 17.0 BBB+ 5.89 48.59 EPD 22 6.06 4.9 5.3 84.95 1.46 6.10 9.58 62,680 1.12 0.46 11.0 BBB+ 10.69 47.94 MPLX 7 8.17 19.3 n/a 114.85 1.41 17.30 9.94 25,090 2.22 0.59 27.4 BBB 11.48 46.49 WES 7 7.93 41.0 n/a 159.48 0.89 18.90 22.73 14,050 2.10 0.61 48.9 BBB- 9.17 42.59 HP 46 5.61 16.8 31.0 436.92 n/a -15.10 0.00 5,530 0.11 0.08 22.4 BBB+ 5.46 40.16 ANDX 8 11.34 15.1 n/a 164.14 1.59 3.50 9.10 8,810 1.28 0.49 26.4 BBB- 9.71 38.60 EQM 8 10.25 22.6 n/a 197.41 6.55 -15.40 2.95 9,120 2.00 0.46 32.9 BBB- 13.05 25.02 TGE 5 10.04 0.0 n/a 196.30 28.55 165.00 0.68 5,940 1.76 0.55 10.0 BB+ 5.74 19.90

Below, we present the calculated weights for each criterion and the "Total Weight," sorted in order of total-weight, highest at the top:

Symbol Wt. History Wt. Yield Wt. Ratio Wt. Chowder No Wt. Div Grth Wt. Ratio Wt. Grth Wt. Debt/ Equity, Asset Wt. Credit rating Wt. ROIC Total Weight Symbol VLO 1.80 4.21 5.58 10.00 10.00 5.59 4.31 6.68 5 4 57.16 VLO ET 2.60 8.66 -0.21 10.00 9.61 6.21 10.00 2.46 4 3 56.33 ET PSXP 1.40 6.85 2.20 10.00 5.00 5.87 10.00 4.96 5 3 54.27 PSXP CVX 6.40 3.83 4.26 3.32 5.88 6.36 5.00 7.32 9.6 2 53.96 CVX OXY 3.00 6.21 5.10 5.81 10.00 4.38 0.26 6.56 8.5 4 53.82 OXY XOM 7.40 4.54 2.48 5.07 7.62 5.56 1.02 7.34 9.8 2 52.83 XOM MMP 3.80 6.28 3.87 9.43 10.00 -0.71 4.83 3.62 6.5 4 51.62 MMP MPC 1.80 3.79 7.42 10.00 5.00 5.37 4.07 5.76 5 3 51.21 MPC PSX 1.60 3.85 8.54 10.00 5.00 3.00 1.55 6.66 6.5 4 50.69 PSX OKE 3.40 5.03 -2.16 10.00 10.00 5.31 7.42 3.68 5 3 50.67 OKE ENB 4.60 6.05 -4.56 8.48 10.00 3.39 7.03 5.10 6.5 2 48.59 ENB EPD 4.40 6.06 1.88 5.49 5.31 5.54 3.92 4.84 6.5 4 47.94 EPD MPLX 1.40 8.17 -1.86 10.00 5.00 5.59 6.81 2.38 5 4 46.49 MPLX WES 1.40 7.93 -7.43 10.00 5.00 6.11 10.00 2.58 4 3 42.59 WES HP 9.20 5.61 -10.00 10.00 10.00 3.00 -3.78 7.62 6.5 2 40.16 HP ANDX 1.60 10.00 -8.02 10.00 5.00 5.41 3.15 4.46 4 3 38.60 ANDX EQM 1.60 10.00 -10.00 10.00 5.00 0.45 -3.11 3.08 4 4 25.02 EQM TGE 1.00 10.00 -10.00 5.02 0.00 -5.00 10.00 3.38 3.5 2 19.90 TGE

However, please note that in our list of companies, there is a large number of “partnerships” (nine out of 18), the business model of which is quite different from a regular corporation. Since it will be not an apples-to-apples comparison, we have separated them out into two tables.

List of Corporations in order of Total Weight:

Symbol Wt. History Wt. Div.Yield Wt. Ratio Wt. Chowder No Wt. Div Grth Wt. PEG Ratio Wt. Grth Debt/ Equity, Asset Wt. Credit rating Wt. ROIC Total Weight Symbol (VLO) 1.80 4.21 5.58 10.00 10.00 5.59 4.31 6.68 5 4 57.16 VLO (CVX) 6.40 3.83 4.26 3.32 5.88 6.36 5.00 7.32 9.6 2 53.96 CVX (OXY) 3.00 6.21 5.10 5.81 10.00 4.38 0.26 6.56 8.5 4 53.82 OXY (XOM) 7.40 4.54 2.48 5.07 7.62 5.56 1.02 7.34 9.8 2 52.83 XOM (MPC) 1.80 3.79 7.42 10.00 5.00 5.37 4.07 5.76 5 3 51.21 MPC (PSX) 1.60 3.85 8.54 10.00 5.00 3.00 1.55 6.66 6.5 4 50.69 PSX (OKE) 3.40 5.03 -2.16 10.00 10.00 5.31 7.42 3.68 5 3 50.67 OKE (ENB) 4.60 6.05 -4.56 8.48 10.00 3.39 7.03 5.10 6.5 2 48.59 ENB (HP) 9.20 5.61 -10.00 10.00 10.00 3.00 -3.78 7.62 6.5 2 40.16 HP

List of Partnerships in order of Total Weight:

Symbol Wt. History Wt. Yield Wt. payout Ratio Wt. Chowder No Wt. Div Grth Wt. PEG Ratio Wt. Grth Wt. Debt/ Equity, Asset Wt. Credit rating Wt. ROIC Total Weight Symbol (ET) 2.60 8.66 -0.21 10.00 9.61 6.21 10.00 2.46 4 3 56.33 ET (PSXP) 1.40 6.85 2.20 10.00 5.00 5.87 10.00 4.96 5 3 54.27 PSXP (MMP) 3.80 6.28 3.87 9.43 10.00 -0.71 4.83 3.62 6.5 4 51.62 MMP (EPD) 4.40 6.06 1.88 5.49 5.31 5.54 3.92 4.84 6.5 4 47.94 EPD (MPLX) 1.40 8.17 -1.86 10.00 5.00 5.59 6.81 2.38 5 4 46.49 MPLX (WES) 1.40 7.93 -7.43 10.00 5.00 6.11 10.00 2.58 4 3 42.59 WES (ANDX) 1.60 10.00 -8.02 10.00 5.00 5.41 3.15 4.46 4 3 38.60 ANDX (EQM) 1.60 10.00 -10.00 10.00 5.00 0.45 -3.11 3.08 4 4 25.02 EQM (TGE) 1.00 10.00 -10.00 5.02 0.00 -5.00 10.00 3.38 3.5 2 19.90 TGE

From the above tables, the few companies at the top stand out, but let’s consider just top two from each table.

Symbol Company Name Industry-segment Total Weight (VLO) Valero Energy Corp. Refinery 57.16 (CVX) Chevron Corp. Oil & Gas Major - Integrated 53.96 (ET) Energy Transfer LP Partnership – Midstream/Pipelines 56.33 (PSXP) Phillips 66 Partners LP Partnership – Midstream/Pipelines 54.27

All of these companies could be excellent choices. Which ones you choose would really depend upon your personal situation and preferences. For example, Valero is an excellent choice but has much lower credit-rating than a company like Chevron. So, it is okay if you were to choose Chevron over Valero because you want to be more conservative. Also, please note that due to the tax-related issues emanating from LLPs, these investments do not suit everyone. LLPs issue K-1s (partnership income) instead of 1099-div at tax time. Folks who need to avoid LLPs, could choose companies like Occidental, Chevron or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), all of which are appearing in our first list near the top.

However, for the purpose of this article, we will select a particular three companies from our list, whereas readers could choose any two depending upon their risk tolerance. These are Valero Energy (refiner), Chevron (Integrated Energy Major), and Energy Transfer (a midstream partnership/LLP).

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):

Valero Energy is the largest independent petroleum refiner in the United States. It operates 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with a total throughput capacity of 3.1 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.73 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

The company markets its products via 7,000 outlets in the US, Canada, the U.K., as well as Latin America. It owns brands like Valero, Beacon, Shamrock, and Diamond Shamrock in the U.S.; the Ultramar brand in Canada; and the Texaco brand in the U.K. and Ireland.

Pros:

Valero is one of the largest independent and global refining companies with refining capacity in the US, Canada, and the UK. It also owns or operates 14 ethanol plants in the US. In addition, it sells petroleum products via more than 7,000 outlets.

Even though the company operates in the cyclical oil industry, but refiners benefit greatly due to improved margins during any downturn in oil prices.

Besides a very healthy rate of dividend (currently forward dividend at 4.25%), the company has continually reduced the outstanding shares, from 540 million shares in 2010 to less than 425 million shares currently.

The company has a reasonable level of debt. It maintains an investment-grade credit rating of BBB. For the trailing 12-month (TTM) period, financial leverage stands at 2.44x, interest coverage ratio at 9.07x, and the return on invested capital is 10.15%.

The company is a cash guzzler and produces nearly $5 billion of cash from operations. In the last five years, the average capex has been only about 33% of the operating cash flow, leaving the rest as free cash flow for dividends and shares buy-backs.

The dividend growth during the last five- and 10-year periods have been excellent at 30.9% and 19.9% respectively. Also, VLO has increased dividends continuously for the last nine years.

Valero is well-positioned to benefit from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) rulings on sulfur content reductions that will take effect from January 2020. Valero’s refineries are capable of removing sulfur content to the desired levels.

Cons:

Valero’s operating performance in the recent quarters has been disappointing due to poor refining margins and lower production output. Second-quarter 2019 earnings came out to $1.51 per share (though beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 a share); however, this is lower than $2.15 a share from a year ago. First-quarter net income fell to $141 million from $469 million the same quarter a year ago. Operating income from ethanol operations also has been falling due to lower ethanol prices. However, one or two quarters are not indicative of the company’s long-term prospects.

The company’s business is highly sensitive to recessionary periods when the demand for refined products declines. This was evident in 2008-2009 when most refiners reported huge losses. That said, the company is well-positioned to manage temporary periods of tight margins and lower demand.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is an integrated energy company with worldwide operations in exploration, production, and refining. Chevron is the second-largest oil company in the United States and produces over 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 6.9 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Chevron has production facilities in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the United States, South Africa, and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil a day. At the end of the year 2018, the company had proven reserves of 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.8 billion barrels of liquids and 31.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Pros:

Permian Basin in West Texas is the biggest growth driver for Chevron. The company enjoys almost no-cost (or very low cost) leases for 75% of its production. Moreover, the company's drilling operations in the Permian have discovered vast amounts of oil under its 2.2 million acres in the Permian, and its reserves have been up significantly in the last few years.

The company controls the vast amounts of oil reserves, with proven reserves of over 12 billion barrels, but potentially much more.

Chevron's cost of production is among the lowest. At $51 a barrel, the company generates enough operating cash flow to cover all expenses, plus CAPEX and dividend payments.

Despite low oil and natural gas prices, the financials of Chevron are solid. Company’s net debt continues to come down, and it maintains the least leveraged position amongst all of oil-and-gas majors, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.49x. For the trailing 12-month period, financial leverage stands at 1.66x, interest coverage ratio at nearly 25x. CVX has the healthiest balance sheet amongst its peers, making it a sound investment in the oil-and-gas segment for a long-term holding.

Oil prices have been tightening in recent months for various reasons, including OPEC quotas and ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Moreover, earnings from its downstream operations have been improving.

Cons:

If not overvalued, share prices of Chevron are not cheap, either, given the volatile oil price environment and low natural-gas prices. Especially when compared with its European competitors, the company is overvalued. The 52-week price range is $100.22-$128.55, and the current price is very close to the 52-week high.

The dividend yield of the company is at a lower range compared with the industry average. The current forward yield of Chevron is 3.78% against 4.62% for XOM and 6.23% for BP.

Energy Transfer LLP (ET):

Energy Transfer owns a large network of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid pipelines and other assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. mid-continent region. It combined its two former partnerships in October 2018. Its pipeline network transports about 22 trillion British thermal units (BTUs) per day of natural gas and 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, including one of the largest fractionation facilities, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility, which it plans to convert into LNG export facilities.

Pros:

There is a lot to like about Energy Transfer's asset base and its growth story. The firm has grown its assets, revenues, and operating cash flows tremendously over the last few years.

Energy Transfer has a massive network of midstream assets including 86,000 miles of oil & gas pipelines (runs through 38 states), gathering, storage, export, transportation, and NGL production facilities. It is also one of the companies that serve all of America's largest oil-and-gas shale formations.

The company has a vertically integrated network that moves roughly 30% of all US oil and natural gas. This, combined with a highly diversified customer base and long-term and mostly volume-committed fee-based contracts, create a significant moat for the company.

It is worth noting that ET's cash flow remained relatively stable during the oil crash of 2014-2016.

Besides very high growth in recent years, there remains a very strong outlook for future growth. The growth backlog includes expansions of the Permian Express pipeline, a joint venture with Exxon Mobil. ET is well-positioned to benefit from the Permian Basin, which is now believed to hold potentially the second or third largest reserves in the world.

It does appear that ET’s financials are improving. In the first quarter of 2019, both adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (DCF) increased nearly 40% YOY. The distribution coverage for the first quarter was 2.07x and excess distributable cash flow after distributions were $856 million. The guidance from ET is that the company will generate $2.5-3.0 billion per year in distribution coverage and will be able to sustain a 1.7–1.9x long-term coverage ratio. ET’s management believes that in 2019, the company should generate between $10.6 billion and $10.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA and will be able to fund organic growth projects to the tune of roughly $5 billion without additional debt.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), America's oil and gas exports are expected to grow through at least until 2030. This long-term energy boom is expected to require very large investments, including midstream infrastructure. Energy Transfer, as one of the largest companies in the industry, is well positioned to capture ample growth opportunities.

Cons:

The biggest concern with Energy Transfer is the company’s debt load, which is quite burdensome. This is also reflected in its credit rating of BBB, which is just one notch above non-investment grade. At the end of 2018, the company had a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of nearly 5.0x, which shows that the firm is highly leveraged.

Energy Transfer's distribution/payout appears quite safe at the present time as it is currently well covered. It still carries a moderate degree of risk due to the hefty debt load of over $43 billion. However, as the interest rate environment has taken a 180-degree turn recently and the markets expect multiple rate cuts from the Fed, Energy Transfer should benefit significantly if these cuts materialize. The company will be able to refinance its maturing debts at lower rates in the future.

Prior to the 2014-2016 oil price crash, the common belief was that any downturn in commodity prices would not impact the midstream firm significantly since their revenues were "fee-based." But the experience of 2014-2016 showed a different picture. It is likely that Energy Transfer will be exposed moderate to significant downside risks in the event of a future downturn or recession.

Conclusion

As stated in the introduction, this is the fourth article from a multi-part series that will try to highlight the top DGI stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the US economy and the stock market. We will aim to select a total of 20 stocks by the time we are finished. So, please stay tuned.

In this article, we have covered the energy sector. Based on our filtering and weighting criteria, we ranked and highlighted stocks from two categories, corporations, and partnerships. Some of the companies at the top came with rather close rankings. However, we finally selected and highlight three stocks, Valero, Chevron, and Energy Transfer. These stocks have gotten high marks due to their excellent dividend growth rate, long dividend history, sustainable dividends, manageable levels of debt, high ROIC, and investment-grade credit ratings (only Chevron has excellent AA credit rating). Please note that they are not the cheapest stocks since we did not use too many valuation metrics in our comparison.

However, finally, what you choose should be based on your personal goals and needs.





