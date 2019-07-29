Strong Growth In New Drugs Propelling Roche

Lack of solid efficacy data makes the HTT-ASO Huntington's program more of a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, but the possibility of early filing is still there.

Diagnostics remains under-trend, but the business seems to be improving and management expects a return to business as usual in the second half.

Roche delivered better than expected second quarter results, with the company's portfolio of newer drugs really shining in terms of growth.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) needed a good second quarter and management delivered, with the company’s portfolio of new pharmaceuticals helping drive double-digit growth for the drug business and high single-digit growth for the business overall. Better still, the pipeline remains stocked with opportunities, and the company should average about one major read-out a month for the next 18 months.

Valuation remains attractive, particularly in light of upgraded near-term expectations. Fair value remains in the mid-$30’s, and management indicated that a higher dividend should be on the way.

Exceeding A Higher Bar In Q2

Roche did what it needed to do, and a little more, in the second quarter, as revenue beat by more than 1%, highlighted by better than 2% outperformance in the pharmaceutical business. With margins in the drug business also a little better than expected, Roche delivered a better than 3% operating profit beat for the pharmaceutical business and a 4% beat overall, leading management to raise guidance for the remainder of the year.

Revenue rose 9% in constant currency, with 11% growth in the pharmaceutical business that beat Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Glaxo (GSK) and only modestly lagged AstraZeneca (AZN). I think it’s quite significant that Roche managed double-digit growth in pharma despite two of its legacy giants (Rituxan and Herceptin) turning negative, though sales deterioration will accelerate from here on biosimilar competition.

Growth was strong across the portfolio of newer medicines, led by 59% growth in Ocrevus (a 3% beat) and 29% growth in Perjeta (a 1% miss). Actemra grew 10% (a 4% beat) and Xolair delivered in-line 2% growth, while Tecentriq and Gazyva were up 146% and 38%, respectively. Hemlibra delivered a strong result as well, beating expectations by 23% (the year-ago comp isn’t relevant).

The story wasn’t nearly so strong on the diagnostics side, though management has largely pushed past most of the issues that have recently hurt revenue performance. Revenue was up 4% in constant currency, missing expectations by about 2%. Core lab/POC revenue was up 5% (though up only 2% in North America), lagging Abbott (ABT) and more or less matching Danaher (DHR). Molecular diagnostics was okay with 6% growth, while tissue diagnostics remained weak at negative 4%.

Core operating earnings rose 11% in the first half of the year, 4% better than expected and outperforming by 140bp on margins. Pharmaceuticals drove that beat (up 12%), though the 1% decline in Diagnostics was actually a slight beat.

With a strong first half and good momentum in the portfolio of newer drugs, management boosted revenue growth guidance from “up mid-single-digits” to “up mid-to-high single-digits”, with core EPS growth expected to be broadly inline with revenue growth. Management also said it expects to increase the dividend.

Plenty Going On In The Pipeline

The main highlight from Roche’s pipeline update was that the company expects 18 “major” clinical trial read-outs over the next 18 months, with Tecentriq, ipatsertib, and etrolizumab featuring prominently among them. Ipatsertib will see multiple reads in breast and prostate cancer, with a Q4 read-out in first-line triple-neg breast cancer probably the most significant. With etrolizumab, investors should expect Phase III data in Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis in 2020.

There will be multiple pivotal reads on Tecentriq, though I don’t believe read-outs for opportunities like front-line melanoma will be all that significant (Roche is way behind Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers in melanoma, with Bristol’s Opdivo-Yervoy combo a very high bar to beat). I do, however, think the read-out in liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) could be more significant in terms of incremental revenue potential to Roche.

Beyond this, there is still an early filing possibility for the company’s Huntington’s candidate HTT-ASO (licensed from Ionis (IONS) ). Management has been a little cagey about its plans here, as the drug has demonstrated encouraging reductions in the level of mutant protein in the brain, but with an as-of-yet uncertain and unproven impact on the clinical progression of the disease. With the possibility of filing on the basis of open-label extension data, an earlier filing would, I believe, be quite encouraging with respect to efficacy (in other words, I can’t imagine Roche trying to file early without evidence of meaningful real-world improvement in outcomes). While not every Huntington’s patient will be a good candidate for this drug, successful outcomes could nevertheless support a multibillion-dollar opportunity worth in excess of $5 billion a year.

The Outlook

Most of my modeling changes are of the “tweaking” variety. The portfolio of new drugs is generally performing better than expected, and there is still upside for Tecentriq depending upon how these upcoming read-outs go. At the same time, I’ve trimmed back some of my expectations in diagnostics. All told, though, I’m still looking for low single-digit long-term revenue growth, mid-single-digit FCF growth, and five-year core EPS growth of more than 5% (in Big Pharma, there’s a fairly strong correlation between EPS growth and P/E ratios).

The Bottom Line

A better near-term EPS outlook boosts that side of my fair value a bit, but I still maintain my general view that Roche shares should trade in the mid-$30’s. I believe the worries about biosimilars are factored into the share price now, and I see more room for outperformance in the pharmaceutical business. A few big clinical wins would of course help the story, and I believe Roche continues to offer one of the strongest pipelines in the business.

