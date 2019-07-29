Under Armour Earnings Preview: Ultimately, The Sportswear Giant Needs Revenue Growth

UAA does now have a 3%-4% free cash flow (FCF) yield and has been improving the cash flow statement after its wild distortion from hyper growth.

The valuation is elevated but the EPS and revenue estimate revisions are positive.

Last quarter the upside surprise was all driven by expense control and SG&A containment.

Under Armour (UAA) the upstart sports apparel and footwear company, reports its 2nd quarter '19 financial results before the opening bell on July 30th, 2019, (confirmed by Briefing.com).

Analyst consensus is expecting a loss of $0.05 per share (versus the $0.08 loss a year ago) on $1.19 billion in revenue for expected y/y revenue growth of 2%.

And that's an issue: the stock has performed nicely this year, +54% YTD per Morningstar data and all of it is pretty much on results being "less bad" and on better expense and SG&A control, which drove all of the upside in Q1 '19.

Better margins and expense control is not a bad thing, in fact, it shows that Under Armour management is making the hard decisions and rationalizing expenses, but my own opinion is that eventually revenue growth needs to materialize from better product offerings, particularly in the North American market.

Table 1:

Total and North American Revenue Growth for UAA:

Total y/y rev growth Total NA rev growth q1 '19 2% -3% q4 '18 2% -6% q3 '18 3% -2% q2 '18 8% 2% q1 '18 6% 0% q4 '17 4% -4% q3 '17 -4% -12% q2 '17 9% 0% q1 '17 7% -1%

Source: Valuation and financial modeling s/sheet from earnings reports

NA = North American market

In the halcyon days of 2015-2016, when overall revenue growth was 25%-30% per year, North American revenues also grew 25%-30% per year. As readers can see, while non-US is doing better for UAA, North American revenue is still weak.

North American revenue has not seen positive year-over-year growth since the 6% y/y growth generated in Q4 '16.

Table 2:

Trends in UAA earnings and revenue estimates:

Q2 '19 (estimate) q1 '19 q4' 18 q3 '18 2021 EPS est $0.74 $0.69 $0.66 $0.77 2020 EPS est $0.51 $0.48 $0.48 $0.49 2019 EPS est $0.35 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 2021 est EPS gro 45% 44% 35% 57% 2020 est EPS gro 46% 41% 41% 44% 2019 est EPS gro 94% 89% 55% 55% 2021 PE 36x 32x 31x 29x 2020 PE 53x 46x 42x 45x 2019 PE 77x 65x 59x 65x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $6.07 $6.07 $6.07 $6.34 2020 rev est $5.7 $5.66 $5.68 $5.84 2019 rev est $5.38 $5.36 $5.36 $5.48 2021 est rev gro 7% 7% 7% 9% 2020 est rev gro 6% 6% 6% 6% 2019 est rev gro 4% 3% 3% 6%

Source: Consensus estimates from IBES by Refinitiv

Rest of data from financial modeling and valuation spreadsheet

Under Armour earnings are still looking at heady and well-above-average earnings growth over the next three years (albeit it from a low base) but revenue growth is slower.

Table 3:

Let's look at Under Armour's valuation:

3-yr avg EPS gro 62% 3-yr avg rev gro 5% 3-yr avg PE 56x Price-to-sales 2.14x Price-to-book 4.9x Price-cash-flow 19x Price-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) 27x FCF yield 4% (last qtr) Morningstar moat none (from narrow) Peak operating margin 14% - 16% Current operating margin 2% - 10% ROIC 6.5% (down from high teens)

While the PE looks obscene, the biggest fundamental improvement in the stock has been the free-cash-flow generation improvement in the last 18 months.

Table 4:

4-quarter trailing free cash was $365 million as of March '19 and what may be more important, cash flow and free cash flow are covering net income at high levels as this table will show:

Cash-flow CFO % net inc Free-cash-flow FCF % net inc q1 '19 $516 ml 362% $366 ml 357% q4 '18 $628 520% $458 279% q3 '18 $382 488% $200 256% q2 '18 $443 669% $233 352% q1 '18 $290 329% $45 51% q4 '17 $234 276% ($47) -56%

CFO per share as of Q1 '19 was $1.14 and FCF per share was almost $1.00 so valuing UAA at cash flow per share, rather than its earnings per share, leaves the multiple looking a bit more reasonable.

Technical analysis:

Readers can see that UAA is bumping against the overhead 200-week moving average, so if the number and guidance isn't a blowout on Tuesday, the stock might need to consolidate more in the $20s.

There is a breakdown gap for UAA left over from January '17 at $28.75 when the stock dropped 25% that day.

If and when that gap is filled, that could be reason #2 for the stock to tread water and wait and see how the company fundamentals develop.

UAA vs. SP 500 over various time frames:

1-year compare:

3-year compare:

5-year compare:

Under Armour has really outperformed the S&P 500 the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 by 22%, but continues to lag badly for the 3 and 5-year periods.

The stock is down from an all-time high near $52 in Sept '15.

Summary/Conclusion:

When Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) turned up the heat in the North American market two years ago, it resulted in severe pain for Under Armour, the #3 player in the sports apparel market and Kevin Plank and his team are just starting to grow again and reestablish the reputation of the brand.

The big issue is revenue growth and in particular North American revenue growth, and I think that some of the innovative work they are doing with Duane "The Rock" Johnson will help. I'm surprised that Under Armour hasn't targeted the NHL more - the culture of the NHL would be a perfect fit for Plank and his team since hockey is trying to improve its ranking in the North American sports profile and the guys would be great reps for the brand. (My own opinion is that the NFL and the NBA are loaded with egotistical idiots who know nothing of "team" despite the sports, and that the NHL and guys like Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and Jordan Binnington or Ryan O'Reilly would be fantastic reps for the brand. )

Just as Adidas was putting pressure on Under Armour, Jordan Speith the PGA star who was white hot, went south in terms of his game, and then Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warrior perennial All-Pro and the best player in the game (arguably) and Kevin Plank got into a public discussion on the 2016 Presidential election, both of which didn't help the brand at the worst possible time in its history.

But fortunately, these things are in the past.

North America is 70% of Under Armour's revenue although the Asia-Pacific and Europe are growing. The stock is a 2% position within client accounts, and given its YTD return versus the S&P 500, don't be surprised if the stock continues to consolidate in the $20s for a while.

Being the #3 competitor in any market is very tough, particularly when you are competing against the likes of juggernaut's like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas, but don't underestimate Kevin Plank and the team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.