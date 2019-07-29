Regional Portfolio Update - Small Banks On The Rise

I now have five community banks in my portfolio. Between tweaking my analysis calculations and several quarterly reports, I feel a discussion of the performance and updated estimates is in order.
In late June, Katahdin Bancshares (OTCQX:KTHN) announced a $2 million share buyback program to run through December 2020. I have mixed emotions on whether this is better than a special dividend or retention in shareholder equity but it does say that the board believes the share price is undervalued.
Also in June, KTHN completed the private placement of $14.5 million in fixed rate senior notes due 2026. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be utilized to redeem approximately $10 million of Series D Preferred Stock and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will bear interest at 5.375% per annum, beginning December 15, 2019, payable semi-annually. The Preferred Stock was yielding 8.75% so the company is saving 3.375%, or $375,000, per year. Obviously this is a good deal for the bank.
As for the KTHN quarterly report , the bank earned 56 cents per share, the best quarter in its history. The stock price saw a good bump the next day but retreated somewhat as one would expect. Table 1 presents the figures through sixth months of 2019.
Table 1: KTHN Second Quarter Results
|
KTHN (Thousands)
|
2019 (Half)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Assets
|
$838,175
|
$803,119
|
$794,638
|
$754,012
|
$702,289
|
Intangible Assets
|
$5,559
|
$5,559
|
$5,559
|
$5,559
|
$5,559
|
Liabilities
|
$762,539
|
$732,062
|
$727,839
|
$689,597
|
$639,932
|
Shareholder Equity (Minus PF Stock and Intangible Assets)
|
$60,097
|
$55,545
|
$51,381
|
$49,090
|
$47,125
|
Shareholder Equity (Total)
|
$75,656
|
$71,057
|
$66,799
|
$64,415
|
$62,357
|
Total Loans Outstanding
|
$698,498
|
$660,475
|
$661,636
|
$623,279
|
$586,238
|
Deposits
|
$676,399
|
$657,074
|
$647,752
|
$652,969
|
$606,205
|
Shares Outstanding
|
3,404,367
|
3,404,367
|
3,404,367
|
3,404,367
|
3,404,367
|
Net Interest Income
|
$13,660
|
$26,266
|
$25,462
|
$25,069
|
$23,651
|
Provisions for Loan Losses
|
$190
|
$180
|
$1,225
|
$1,316
|
$50
|
Non Interest Expense
|
$10,899
|
$21,520
|
$21,529
|
$21,535
|
$20,372
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$2,411
|
$4,408
|
$4,416
|
$4,460
|
$3,882
|
Income Taxes
|
$1,017
|
$1,777
|
$2,771
|
$1,864
|
$2,301
|
Net Income (Total)
|
$3,965
|
$7,197
|
$4,353
|
$4,814
|
$4,810
|
Net Income (Minus PF Stock)
|
$3,527
|
$6,322
|
$3,478
|
$3,939
|
$3,900
|
Earnings/Share
|
$1.04
|
$1.86
|
$1.02
|
$1.16
|
$1.15
|
Dividends/ Share
|
$0.23
|
$0.43
|
$0.40
|
$0.40
|
$0.40
|
Share Price at Close of Period
|
$17.15
|
$16.50
|
$16.25
|
$13.00
|
$11.22
|
Yield
|
2.62%*
|
2.61%
|
2.46%
|
3.08%
|
3.57%
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Shareholder Equity/ Assets
|
7.17%
|
6.92%
|
6.47%
|
6.51%
|
6.71%
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$17.65
|
$16.32
|
$15.09
|
$14.42
|
$13.84
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
68%
|
70%
|
72%
|
73%
|
74%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.26%*
|
3.27%
|
3.20%
|
3.32%
|
3.37%
|
Price/Earnings
|
8.28*
|
8.89
|
15.91
|
11.24
|
9.79
|
Price/TBV
|
0.97
|
1.01
|
1.08
|
0.90
|
0.81
|
Dividend Payout
|
21.72%
|
23.16%
|
39.15%
|
34.57%
|
34.92%
|
Return on Equity
|
10.67%*
|
10.44%
|
5.30%
|
8.19%
|
8.47%
|
Return on Assets
|
0.97%*
|
0.90%
|
0.56%
|
0.66%
|
0.70%
|
% of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans
|
1.08%
|
0.96%
|
1.08%
|
2.45%
|
1.47%
|
Stock Valuation
|
P/B
|
$21.71
|
P/E
|
$23.97
|
$22.90
|
$12.60
|
$14.27
|
$14.13
|
Buyout Valuation
|
P/B
|
$29.13
|
$20.07
|
$18.56
|
$17.74
|
$17.03
*Annualized
Loans grew an impressive $34 million dollars year to year, pushing assets to an all-time high. ROA, ROE, and TBV continued to increase and the Dividend Payout percentage is only 21%, thus indicating a nice increase for next year.
You may notice I have added a valuation metric to my spreadsheet. The new metric, in gray, is the P/B value under the Stock Valuation tab. This is the current TBV times the average regional bank P/B (1.23). The P/E, which is the earnings times the average regional bank P/E ratio (11.57), has been used throughout all of my analyses. So, in a perfect world, these two metrics located under Stock Valuation should represent the prices of an average regional bank with these credentials and the stock value should be somewhere between the two calculations.
The P/B located under the Buyout Valuation, which is the TBV times the average buyout P/B, is also the same metric as before but updated. In 2017, this value was dependent on the ROA and ROE of the bank but the 2018 data indicates the buyout ratio is around 1.65 regardless of the bank performance, except out West where it is noticeably higher.
Per the metrics, the value of KTHN is in a range of $21.71-23.97 with a buyout value of $29.13. The buyout value has increased significantly from last year because, as stated above, the 2018 data indicates that buyout premiums are no longer based as much on ROE and ROA as before, and this has upped the value of KTHN significantly.
Parke Bancorp (PKBK) paid a 16 cent dividend on July 26 and released second quarter earnings. Data for the first six months of the year is show in Table 2.
Table 2: PKBK Second Quarter Results
|
PKBK (Thousands)
|
2019 (Half)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Assets
|
$1,549,794
|
$1,467,398
|
$1,137,452
|
$1,016,185
|
Liabilities
|
$1,382,538
|
$1,312,402
|
$1,002,672
|
$889,051
|
Shareholder Equity (Total)
|
$167,256
|
$154,996
|
$134,780
|
$127,134
|
Total Loans Outstanding
|
$1,309,139
|
$1,241,157
|
$1,011,717
|
$851,953
|
Non Performing Loans
|
$8,429
|
$3,100
|
$4,500
|
$11,300
|
Deposits
|
$1,249,587
|
$1,183,873
|
$866,383
|
$788,694
|
Shares Outstanding
|
10,915,533
|
10,911,344
|
10,515,599
|
8,964,700
|
Net Interest Income
|
$27,723
|
$48,093
|
$40,375
|
$35,438
|
Provisions for Loan Losses
|
$1,150
|
$1,800
|
$2,500
|
$1,462
|
Non Interest Expense
|
$8,677
|
$16,295
|
$15,293
|
$16,628
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$1,685
|
$3,417
|
$1,645
|
$10,290
|
Income Taxes
|
$4,797
|
$8,377
|
$12,389
|
$8,695
|
Other Expenses
|
$264
|
$660
|
$1,087
|
$1,633
|
Net Income (Total)
|
$14,520
|
$24,378
|
$10,751
|
$17,310
|
Earnings/Share
|
$1.33
|
$2.23
|
$1.02
|
$1.93
|
Dividends/ Share
|
$0.30
|
$0.52
|
$0.44
|
$0.31
|
Share Price at Close of Period
|
$23.95
|
$20.44
|
$20.15
|
$17.82
|
Yield
|
2.51%*
|
2.54%
|
2.18%
|
1.74%
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Shareholder Equity/ Assets
|
10.79%
|
10.56%
|
11.85%
|
12.51%
|
Book Value
|
$15.32
|
$14.21
|
$12.82
|
$14.18
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
30%
|
32%
|
36%
|
36%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.57%*
|
3.69%
|
3.75%
|
3.73%
|
Price/Earnings
|
9.00*
|
9.15
|
19.71
|
9.23
|
Price/Book
|
1.56
|
1.44
|
1.57
|
1.26
|
Dividend Payout
|
22.55%
|
23.27%
|
43.04%
|
16.05%
|
Return on Equity
|
17.77%*
|
16.83%
|
8.21%
|
14.47%
|
Return on Assets
|
1.87%*
|
1.87%
|
1.00%
|
1.82%
|
% of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans
|
0.64%
|
0.25%
|
0.44%
|
1.33%
|
Non-Performing Assets/Total Assets
|
0.81%
|
0.60%
|
1.00%
|
2.15%
|
Stock Valuation
|
P/B
|
$18.85
|
P/E
|
$30.78
|
$27.55
|
$12.61
|
$23.81
|
Buyout Valuation
|
P/B
|
$25.28
|
$26.42
|
$23.84
|
$26.38
*Annualized
For the quarter, earnings increased year to year and all other metrics went the right way except non-performing assets, which increased a troubling amount. From the quarterly report:
Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019 increased to $8.4 million, representing 0.64% of total loans, an increase of $5.4 million, or 175.0%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.8% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $20.3 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.55% at June 30, 2019, and 1.54% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 240.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018.
This was a substantial increase, but the ratios are still close to the regional bank averages. Nonperforming loans at PKBK represent .64% of total loans which is below the industry average of .95%. The nonperforming asset ratio of .8% is slightly above the industry average of .68% while the allowance for loan losses to total loans is at 1.55% compared to an industry average of 1.21%. Also, I contacted Investor Relations and was told the entire $5.4 million increase was due to one loan that they believe can be resolved. So I think we give them a pass this quarter and maintain a watch on their loan quality.
Using the P/E valuation metric and Buyout estimate, I believe the value of PKBK to currently be between $25 and $30. But one of our valuations has it as an $18.85 stock so there is some downside.
Auburn Bank (AUBN), our newest entry, released second quarter earnings as well. For the quarter, their net earnings were flat; a slight increase in loans and non-interest income was offset by administrative expenses. The EPS increased by 2 cents, however, as over 70,000 shares have been repurchased since the beginning of the year. But, on the whole it appeared to be a positive quarter as deposits are ticking back up, shareholder equity is increasing, and the six month earnings were up about 8%. For whatever reason (or maybe a short squeeze), investors really liked the results as shares popped $4 immediately after the release of the earnings ($32.50-$36.45) and have continued to north of $38 as of the writing of article. Detailed data is shown in Table 3.
Table 3: AUBN Second Quarter Results
|
AUBN (Thousands)
|
2019 (Half)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Assets
|
$839,178
|
$818,077
|
$853,381
|
$831,943
|
$817,189
|
Intangible Assets
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
Liabilities
|
$745,113
|
$729,022
|
$766,475
|
$749,766
|
$737,240
|
Shareholder Equity
|
$94,065
|
$89,055
|
$86,906
|
$82,177
|
$79,949
|
Total Loans Outstanding
|
$476,061
|
$476,908
|
$453,651
|
$430,946
|
$426,410
|
Provisions for Loan Losses
|
$4,851
|
$4,790
|
$4,757
|
$4,643
|
$4,289
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
$434
|
$350
|
$2,972
|
$2,522
|
$2,966
|
Deposits
|
$740,501
|
$724,193
|
$757,659
|
$739,143
|
$723,627
|
Shares Repurchased
|
72,205
|
Shares Outstanding
|
3,571,828
|
3,643,780
|
3,643,616
|
3,643,504
|
3,643,428
|
Net Interest Income
|
$13,217
|
$25,570
|
$24,826
|
$23,217
|
$22,518
|
Non Interest Expense
|
$9,240
|
$17,874
|
$16,784
|
$15,348
|
$16,372
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$2,045
|
$3,325
|
$3,441
|
$3,383
|
$4,532
|
Net Income (Total)
|
$6,022
|
$11,021
|
$11,483
|
$11,252
|
$10,678
|
Income Tax Expense
|
$1,172
|
$2,187
|
$3,637
|
$3,102
|
$2,820
|
Net Earnings
|
$4,850
|
$8,834
|
$7,846
|
$8,150
|
$7,858
|
Earnings/Share
|
$1.36
|
$2.42
|
$2.15
|
$2.24
|
$2.16
|
Dividends/ Share
|
$0.50
|
$0.96
|
$0.92
|
$0.90
|
$0.88
|
Share Price at Close of Period
|
$33.50
|
$31.66
|
$38.90
|
$31.31
|
$29.62
|
Yield
|
2.99%*
|
3.03%
|
2.37%
|
2.87%
|
2.97%
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Shareholder Equity/ Assets
|
11.21%
|
10.89%
|
10.18%
|
9.88%
|
9.78%
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$26.34
|
$24.44
|
$23.85
|
$22.55
|
$21.94
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
61%
|
62%
|
59%
|
58%
|
61%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.15%*
|
3.13%
|
2.91%
|
2.79%
|
2.76%
|
Price/Earnings
|
12.34*
|
13.06
|
18.06
|
14.00
|
13.73
|
Price/TBV
|
1.27
|
1.30
|
1.63
|
1.39
|
1.35
|
Dividend Payout
|
36.82%
|
39.60%
|
42.72%
|
40.24%
|
40.80%
|
Return on Equity
|
10.59%*
|
10.04%
|
9.28%
|
10.05%
|
Return on Assets
|
1.17%*
|
1.06%
|
0.93%
|
0.99%
|
Stock Valuation
|
P/B
|
$32.39
|
P/E
|
$31.42
|
$29.89
|
$26.55
|
$27.58
|
$26.59
|
Buyout Valuation
|
P/B
|
$43.45
|
$45.46
|
$44.36
|
$41.95
|
$40.81
*Annualized
Although AUBN is now selling around $38 per share, both valuations have the bank value in a tight $31-32 range. Possibly we are heading toward the buyout value over $40.
So we will now consider the entire portfolio. Table 4 has some pertinent statistics for each bank. The ones in bold have been updated since the last report.
Table 4: Portfolio Statistics
|
Symbol
|
ROA
|
ROE
|
Price
|
Earnings
|
P/E
|
TBV
|
P/TB
|
KHTN
|
0.92%
|
10.27%
|
$17.50
|
2.08*
|
8.41
|
$17.65
|
0.99
|
NASB
|
1.41%
|
13.33%
|
$40.10
|
4.28
|
9.37
|
$31.72
|
1.26
|
PKBK
|
1.87%
|
17.77%
|
$23.96
|
2.66*
|
9.01
|
$15.32
|
1.56
|
PBBI
|
0.88%
|
5.46%
|
$11.45
|
0.64
|
17.89
|
$10.97
|
1.04
|
AUBN
|
1.23%
|
11.30%
|
$38.37
|
2.72*
|
14.11
|
$26.34
|
1.46
*Annualized
Table 5 lists the updated valuations compared to the previous valuations for each bank. As you may notice, the buyout value for some have changed significantly. Due to the new buyout data, ROA and ROE values don’t matter as much so those with values below 10% and 1%, respectively, have increased in value while the ones with values above those numbers have decreased.
Table 5: New versus Previous Bank Valuations
|
Stock Value (NEW)
|
Buyout (NEW)
|
Stock Value (Prev)
|
Buyout (Prev)
|
Symbol
|
P/E Price
|
TBV Price
|
TBV Buyout
|
P/E Price
|
TBV Price
|
TBV Buyout
|
KHTN
|
$24.07
|
$21.71
|
$29.12
|
$22.33
|
N/A
|
$20.74
|
NASB
|
$49.52
|
$39.02
|
$51.39
|
$49.78
|
N/A
|
$57.89
|
PKBK
|
$30.78
|
$18.84
|
$25.28
|
$30.24
|
N/A
|
$26.68
|
PBBI
|
$7.40
|
$13.49
|
$18.10
|
$7.44
|
N/A
|
$13.49
|
AUBN
|
$31.47
|
$32.40
|
$43.46
|
$32.73
|
N/A
|
$46.80
As far as performance, the following spreadsheet assumes one share of stock and one share of the Benchmark was purchased the day the article was published. The bank stock price I used is the one that Seeking Alpha lists beside my articles. All cumulative dividends up to August 1 are included. The benchmark is the First Trust NASDAQ Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) and I have thrown in the S&P data for kicks. The prices are as of COB July 23. As you can see, I am significantly outpacing the QABA performance, and am about one percentage point ahead of the S&P.
Table 6: Portfolio Performance versus Benchmark and S&P
|
Symbol
|
Date Purchased
|
Purchase Price
|
Current Price
|
Dividend
|
G/L
|
Gain (%)
|
KTHN
|
2/6/19
|
$16.73
|
$17.60
|
$0.23
|
$1.10
|
6.55%
|
NASB
|
5/6/19
|
$41.00
|
$40.10
|
$0.50
|
-$0.40
|
-0.98%
|
PKBK
|
2/14/19
|
$21.00
|
$23.82
|
$0.30
|
$3.12
|
14.86%
|
PBBI
|
3/22/19
|
$11.85
|
$11.45
|
$0.14
|
-$0.26
|
-2.19%
|
AUBN
|
7/8/09
|
$33.22
|
$38.10
|
$4.88
|
14.69%
|
$123.80
|
$131.07
|
$1.17
|
$8.44
|
6.81%
|
QABA
|
2/6/19
|
$48.34
|
$47.41
|
$0.41
|
-$0.52
|
-1.08%
|
QABA
|
2/14/19
|
$49.09
|
$47.41
|
$0.41
|
-$1.27
|
-2.59%
|
QABA
|
3/22/19
|
$44.38
|
$47.41
|
$0.22
|
$3.25
|
7.33%
|
QABA
|
5/6/19
|
$50.30
|
$47.41
|
$0.22
|
-$2.67
|
-5.30%
|
QABA
|
7/8/19
|
$47.84
|
$47.41
|
$0.00
|
-$0.43
|
-0.90%
|
$239.95
|
$237.05
|
$1.26
|
-$1.64
|
-0.68%
|
S&P 500
|
2/6/19
|
$2,732.00
|
$3,005.00
|
$0.00
|
$273.00
|
9.99%
|
S&P 500
|
2/14/19
|
$2,746.00
|
$3,005.00
|
$0.00
|
$259.00
|
9.43%
|
S&P 500
|
3/22/19
|
$2,801.00
|
$3,005.00
|
$0.00
|
$204.00
|
7.28%
|
S&P 500
|
5/6/19
|
$2,932.00
|
$3,005.00
|
$0.00
|
$73.00
|
2.49%
|
S&P 500
|
7/8/19
|
$2,976.00
|
$3,005.00
|
$0.00
|
$29.00
|
0.97%
|
$14,187.00
|
$12,020.00
|
$0.00
|
$838.00
|
5.91%
Based on the data, I am still upbeat on all my holdings. I will monitor AUBN and consider a sell if the price moves near its buyout value. I will also watch the loan quality of PKBK in the future and might look to sell in the high $20s. And I am looking forward to a quarterly report from NASB in mid-August and a yearly report from PBBI in early September.
Finally, I will add a bank from the West in the next article, which should be out in early August.
As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.
Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN, NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.