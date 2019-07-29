Regional Portfolio Update - Small Banks On The Rise

The small bank portfolio is currently beating the Benchmark by a significant margin, thereby enforcing the idea that you can make money with under-followed stocks.

The new earnings, along with the incorporation of new average P/E, P/B, and buyout values, have enabled me to update the worth of each bank.

Three banks released quarterly earnings; all which saw upticks in most of their relevant ratios.

I now have five community banks in my portfolio. Between tweaking my analysis calculations and several quarterly reports, I feel a discussion of the performance and updated estimates is in order.

In late June, Katahdin Bancshares (OTCQX:KTHN) announced a $2 million share buyback program to run through December 2020. I have mixed emotions on whether this is better than a special dividend or retention in shareholder equity but it does say that the board believes the share price is undervalued.

Also in June, KTHN completed the private placement of $14.5 million in fixed rate senior notes due 2026. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be utilized to redeem approximately $10 million of Series D Preferred Stock and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will bear interest at 5.375% per annum, beginning December 15, 2019, payable semi-annually. The Preferred Stock was yielding 8.75% so the company is saving 3.375%, or $375,000, per year. Obviously this is a good deal for the bank.

As for the KTHN quarterly report , the bank earned 56 cents per share, the best quarter in its history. The stock price saw a good bump the next day but retreated somewhat as one would expect. Table 1 presents the figures through sixth months of 2019.

Table 1: KTHN Second Quarter Results

KTHN (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $838,175 $803,119 $794,638 $754,012 $702,289 Intangible Assets $5,559 $5,559 $5,559 $5,559 $5,559 Liabilities $762,539 $732,062 $727,839 $689,597 $639,932 Shareholder Equity (Minus PF Stock and Intangible Assets) $60,097 $55,545 $51,381 $49,090 $47,125 Shareholder Equity (Total) $75,656 $71,057 $66,799 $64,415 $62,357 Total Loans Outstanding $698,498 $660,475 $661,636 $623,279 $586,238 Deposits $676,399 $657,074 $647,752 $652,969 $606,205 Shares Outstanding 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 Net Interest Income $13,660 $26,266 $25,462 $25,069 $23,651 Provisions for Loan Losses $190 $180 $1,225 $1,316 $50 Non Interest Expense $10,899 $21,520 $21,529 $21,535 $20,372 Total Noninterest Income $2,411 $4,408 $4,416 $4,460 $3,882 Income Taxes $1,017 $1,777 $2,771 $1,864 $2,301 Net Income (Total) $3,965 $7,197 $4,353 $4,814 $4,810 Net Income (Minus PF Stock) $3,527 $6,322 $3,478 $3,939 $3,900 Earnings/Share $1.04 $1.86 $1.02 $1.16 $1.15 Dividends/ Share $0.23 $0.43 $0.40 $0.40 $0.40 Share Price at Close of Period $17.15 $16.50 $16.25 $13.00 $11.22 Yield 2.62%* 2.61% 2.46% 3.08% 3.57% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 7.17% 6.92% 6.47% 6.51% 6.71% Tangible Book Value $17.65 $16.32 $15.09 $14.42 $13.84 Efficiency Ratio 68% 70% 72% 73% 74% Net Interest Margin 3.26%* 3.27% 3.20% 3.32% 3.37% Price/Earnings 8.28* 8.89 15.91 11.24 9.79 Price/TBV 0.97 1.01 1.08 0.90 0.81 Dividend Payout 21.72% 23.16% 39.15% 34.57% 34.92% Return on Equity 10.67%* 10.44% 5.30% 8.19% 8.47% Return on Assets 0.97%* 0.90% 0.56% 0.66% 0.70% % of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans 1.08% 0.96% 1.08% 2.45% 1.47% Stock Valuation P/B $21.71 P/E $23.97 $22.90 $12.60 $14.27 $14.13 Buyout Valuation P/B $29.13 $20.07 $18.56 $17.74 $17.03

*Annualized

Loans grew an impressive $34 million dollars year to year, pushing assets to an all-time high. ROA, ROE, and TBV continued to increase and the Dividend Payout percentage is only 21%, thus indicating a nice increase for next year.

You may notice I have added a valuation metric to my spreadsheet. The new metric, in gray, is the P/B value under the Stock Valuation tab. This is the current TBV times the average regional bank P/B (1.23). The P/E, which is the earnings times the average regional bank P/E ratio (11.57), has been used throughout all of my analyses. So, in a perfect world, these two metrics located under Stock Valuation should represent the prices of an average regional bank with these credentials and the stock value should be somewhere between the two calculations.

The P/B located under the Buyout Valuation, which is the TBV times the average buyout P/B, is also the same metric as before but updated. In 2017, this value was dependent on the ROA and ROE of the bank but the 2018 data indicates the buyout ratio is around 1.65 regardless of the bank performance, except out West where it is noticeably higher.

Per the metrics, the value of KTHN is in a range of $21.71-23.97 with a buyout value of $29.13. The buyout value has increased significantly from last year because, as stated above, the 2018 data indicates that buyout premiums are no longer based as much on ROE and ROA as before, and this has upped the value of KTHN significantly.

Parke Bancorp (PKBK) paid a 16 cent dividend on July 26 and released second quarter earnings. Data for the first six months of the year is show in Table 2.

Table 2: PKBK Second Quarter Results

PKBK (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $1,549,794 $1,467,398 $1,137,452 $1,016,185 Liabilities $1,382,538 $1,312,402 $1,002,672 $889,051 Shareholder Equity (Total) $167,256 $154,996 $134,780 $127,134 Total Loans Outstanding $1,309,139 $1,241,157 $1,011,717 $851,953 Non Performing Loans $8,429 $3,100 $4,500 $11,300 Deposits $1,249,587 $1,183,873 $866,383 $788,694 Shares Outstanding 10,915,533 10,911,344 10,515,599 8,964,700 Net Interest Income $27,723 $48,093 $40,375 $35,438 Provisions for Loan Losses $1,150 $1,800 $2,500 $1,462 Non Interest Expense $8,677 $16,295 $15,293 $16,628 Total Noninterest Income $1,685 $3,417 $1,645 $10,290 Income Taxes $4,797 $8,377 $12,389 $8,695 Other Expenses $264 $660 $1,087 $1,633 Net Income (Total) $14,520 $24,378 $10,751 $17,310 Earnings/Share $1.33 $2.23 $1.02 $1.93 Dividends/ Share $0.30 $0.52 $0.44 $0.31 Share Price at Close of Period $23.95 $20.44 $20.15 $17.82 Yield 2.51%* 2.54% 2.18% 1.74% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 10.79% 10.56% 11.85% 12.51% Book Value $15.32 $14.21 $12.82 $14.18 Efficiency Ratio 30% 32% 36% 36% Net Interest Margin 3.57%* 3.69% 3.75% 3.73% Price/Earnings 9.00* 9.15 19.71 9.23 Price/Book 1.56 1.44 1.57 1.26 Dividend Payout 22.55% 23.27% 43.04% 16.05% Return on Equity 17.77%* 16.83% 8.21% 14.47% Return on Assets 1.87%* 1.87% 1.00% 1.82% % of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans 0.64% 0.25% 0.44% 1.33% Non-Performing Assets/Total Assets 0.81% 0.60% 1.00% 2.15% Stock Valuation P/B $18.85 P/E $30.78 $27.55 $12.61 $23.81 Buyout Valuation P/B $25.28 $26.42 $23.84 $26.38

*Annualized

For the quarter, earnings increased year to year and all other metrics went the right way except non-performing assets, which increased a troubling amount. From the quarterly report:

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019 increased to $8.4 million, representing 0.64% of total loans, an increase of $5.4 million, or 175.0%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.8% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $20.3 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.55% at June 30, 2019, and 1.54% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 240.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018.

This was a substantial increase, but the ratios are still close to the regional bank averages. Nonperforming loans at PKBK represent .64% of total loans which is below the industry average of .95%. The nonperforming asset ratio of .8% is slightly above the industry average of .68% while the allowance for loan losses to total loans is at 1.55% compared to an industry average of 1.21%. Also, I contacted Investor Relations and was told the entire $5.4 million increase was due to one loan that they believe can be resolved. So I think we give them a pass this quarter and maintain a watch on their loan quality.

Using the P/E valuation metric and Buyout estimate, I believe the value of PKBK to currently be between $25 and $30. But one of our valuations has it as an $18.85 stock so there is some downside.

Auburn Bank (AUBN), our newest entry, released second quarter earnings as well. For the quarter, their net earnings were flat; a slight increase in loans and non-interest income was offset by administrative expenses. The EPS increased by 2 cents, however, as over 70,000 shares have been repurchased since the beginning of the year. But, on the whole it appeared to be a positive quarter as deposits are ticking back up, shareholder equity is increasing, and the six month earnings were up about 8%. For whatever reason (or maybe a short squeeze), investors really liked the results as shares popped $4 immediately after the release of the earnings ($32.50-$36.45) and have continued to north of $38 as of the writing of article. Detailed data is shown in Table 3.

Table 3: AUBN Second Quarter Results

AUBN (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $839,178 $818,077 $853,381 $831,943 $817,189 Intangible Assets $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Liabilities $745,113 $729,022 $766,475 $749,766 $737,240 Shareholder Equity $94,065 $89,055 $86,906 $82,177 $79,949 Total Loans Outstanding $476,061 $476,908 $453,651 $430,946 $426,410 Provisions for Loan Losses $4,851 $4,790 $4,757 $4,643 $4,289 Nonperforming Assets $434 $350 $2,972 $2,522 $2,966 Deposits $740,501 $724,193 $757,659 $739,143 $723,627 Shares Repurchased 72,205 Shares Outstanding 3,571,828 3,643,780 3,643,616 3,643,504 3,643,428 Net Interest Income $13,217 $25,570 $24,826 $23,217 $22,518 Non Interest Expense $9,240 $17,874 $16,784 $15,348 $16,372 Total Noninterest Income $2,045 $3,325 $3,441 $3,383 $4,532 Net Income (Total) $6,022 $11,021 $11,483 $11,252 $10,678 Income Tax Expense $1,172 $2,187 $3,637 $3,102 $2,820 Net Earnings $4,850 $8,834 $7,846 $8,150 $7,858 Earnings/Share $1.36 $2.42 $2.15 $2.24 $2.16 Dividends/ Share $0.50 $0.96 $0.92 $0.90 $0.88 Share Price at Close of Period $33.50 $31.66 $38.90 $31.31 $29.62 Yield 2.99%* 3.03% 2.37% 2.87% 2.97% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 11.21% 10.89% 10.18% 9.88% 9.78% Tangible Book Value $26.34 $24.44 $23.85 $22.55 $21.94 Efficiency Ratio 61% 62% 59% 58% 61% Net Interest Margin 3.15%* 3.13% 2.91% 2.79% 2.76% Price/Earnings 12.34* 13.06 18.06 14.00 13.73 Price/TBV 1.27 1.30 1.63 1.39 1.35 Dividend Payout 36.82% 39.60% 42.72% 40.24% 40.80% Return on Equity 10.59%* 10.04% 9.28% 10.05% Return on Assets 1.17%* 1.06% 0.93% 0.99% Stock Valuation P/B $32.39 P/E $31.42 $29.89 $26.55 $27.58 $26.59 Buyout Valuation P/B $43.45 $45.46 $44.36 $41.95 $40.81

*Annualized

Although AUBN is now selling around $38 per share, both valuations have the bank value in a tight $31-32 range. Possibly we are heading toward the buyout value over $40.

So we will now consider the entire portfolio. Table 4 has some pertinent statistics for each bank. The ones in bold have been updated since the last report.

Table 4: Portfolio Statistics

Symbol ROA ROE Price Earnings P/E TBV P/TB KHTN 0.92% 10.27% $17.50 2.08* 8.41 $17.65 0.99 NASB 1.41% 13.33% $40.10 4.28 9.37 $31.72 1.26 PKBK 1.87% 17.77% $23.96 2.66* 9.01 $15.32 1.56 PBBI 0.88% 5.46% $11.45 0.64 17.89 $10.97 1.04 AUBN 1.23% 11.30% $38.37 2.72* 14.11 $26.34 1.46

*Annualized

Table 5 lists the updated valuations compared to the previous valuations for each bank. As you may notice, the buyout value for some have changed significantly. Due to the new buyout data, ROA and ROE values don’t matter as much so those with values below 10% and 1%, respectively, have increased in value while the ones with values above those numbers have decreased.

Table 5: New versus Previous Bank Valuations

Stock Value (NEW) Buyout (NEW) Stock Value (Prev) Buyout (Prev) Symbol P/E Price TBV Price TBV Buyout P/E Price TBV Price TBV Buyout KHTN $24.07 $21.71 $29.12 $22.33 N/A $20.74 NASB $49.52 $39.02 $51.39 $49.78 N/A $57.89 PKBK $30.78 $18.84 $25.28 $30.24 N/A $26.68 PBBI $7.40 $13.49 $18.10 $7.44 N/A $13.49 AUBN $31.47 $32.40 $43.46 $32.73 N/A $46.80

As far as performance, the following spreadsheet assumes one share of stock and one share of the Benchmark was purchased the day the article was published. The bank stock price I used is the one that Seeking Alpha lists beside my articles. All cumulative dividends up to August 1 are included. The benchmark is the First Trust NASDAQ Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) and I have thrown in the S&P data for kicks. The prices are as of COB July 23. As you can see, I am significantly outpacing the QABA performance, and am about one percentage point ahead of the S&P.

Table 6: Portfolio Performance versus Benchmark and S&P

Symbol Date Purchased Purchase Price Current Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) KTHN 2/6/19 $16.73 $17.60 $0.23 $1.10 6.55% NASB 5/6/19 $41.00 $40.10 $0.50 -$0.40 -0.98% PKBK 2/14/19 $21.00 $23.82 $0.30 $3.12 14.86% PBBI 3/22/19 $11.85 $11.45 $0.14 -$0.26 -2.19% AUBN 7/8/09 $33.22 $38.10 $4.88 14.69% $123.80 $131.07 $1.17 $8.44 6.81% QABA 2/6/19 $48.34 $47.41 $0.41 -$0.52 -1.08% QABA 2/14/19 $49.09 $47.41 $0.41 -$1.27 -2.59% QABA 3/22/19 $44.38 $47.41 $0.22 $3.25 7.33% QABA 5/6/19 $50.30 $47.41 $0.22 -$2.67 -5.30% QABA 7/8/19 $47.84 $47.41 $0.00 -$0.43 -0.90% $239.95 $237.05 $1.26 -$1.64 -0.68% S&P 500 2/6/19 $2,732.00 $3,005.00 $0.00 $273.00 9.99% S&P 500 2/14/19 $2,746.00 $3,005.00 $0.00 $259.00 9.43% S&P 500 3/22/19 $2,801.00 $3,005.00 $0.00 $204.00 7.28% S&P 500 5/6/19 $2,932.00 $3,005.00 $0.00 $73.00 2.49% S&P 500 7/8/19 $2,976.00 $3,005.00 $0.00 $29.00 0.97% $14,187.00 $12,020.00 $0.00 $838.00 5.91%

Based on the data, I am still upbeat on all my holdings. I will monitor AUBN and consider a sell if the price moves near its buyout value. I will also watch the loan quality of PKBK in the future and might look to sell in the high $20s. And I am looking forward to a quarterly report from NASB in mid-August and a yearly report from PBBI in early September.

Finally, I will add a bank from the West in the next article, which should be out in early August.

As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN, NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.