Chaparral Energy: Stock Remains Risky Due To Significant Cash Burn And Increasing Leverage

Chaparral's bonds are also quite distressed (yielding 26% to maturity), while its stock appears to be trading relatively high given the state of the bonds.

Chaparral's bonds may offer a better value, although the cash burn means that there will be a fair amount of credit facility debt ahead of the unsecured bonds.

The market doesn't like upstream companies with significant leverage and rapid cash burn, and I think Chaparral will end up at $2 to $3 if oil stays in the mid-$50s.

Chaparral's leverage could end up at over 3.0x by the end of 2020 if it continues with its growth plans and is projected at 2.7x at the end of 2019.

Chaparral Energy (CHAP) has so far managed to avoid the severe financial troubles that have afflicted a number of the other shallow STACK focused companies such as Jones Energy (JONE), Gastar Exploration (OTCPK:GSTCQ), Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN). However, despite some promising well results, I believe that there is a good chance that it is going to run into similar challenges itself if oil stays in the mid-$50s due to its high rate of cash burn as it attempts to scale up, and its already higher than ideal leverage. Chaparral's high-yield unsecured bonds are quite distressed and point to a value for its stock that is considerably lower than its current price.

Chaparral In 2019

Chaparral's guidance for 2019 calls for it to average around 25,000 to 27,000 BOEPD in production. Due to its strong performance in Q2 2019, I am going to assume that it averages 26,500 BOEPD, with 33% of that production being oil, 27% NGLs, and 40% natural gas.

At current strip prices, Chaparral would be expected to deliver $280 million in revenue, including the slightly positive value of its hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,191,925 $55.00 $176 NGLs 2,611,575 $17.00 $44 Gas 23,214,000 $2.05 $49 Sublease Revenue $5 Hedge Value $6 Total $280

With a $275 million capital expenditure budget, Chaparral would have $426 million in cash expenditures. The company's guidance calls for capital expenditures to range from $275 million to $300 million, but that includes capitalised interest, which I have listed under interest instead.

For the purposes of modelling, I have counted transportation and processing costs as an expense, although Chaparral reports it as a deduction from revenue.

This results in a projection of $146 million in cash burn for Chaparral in 2019 at current strip prices. This does not include the impact of the $5 million to $10 million that it expects to receive from asset sales during 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $51 Transportation and Processing $24 Production Taxes $15 G&A $30 Interest $31 Capex $275 Total $426

Breakeven Point

If we assume that Chaparral wants to maintain production at around 28,500 BOEPD (potentially its late 2019 production levels), then it may need to spend around $160 million in capital expenditures according to my calculations.

That results in an estimate that Chaparral would need roughly $60 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas to reach neutral cash flow while maintaining production. In that scenario, Chaparral would generate $318 million in revenue.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,432,825 $59.00 $203 NGLs 2,808,675 $19.00 $53 Gas 24,966,000 $2.30 $57 Sublease Revenue $5 Total $318

Chaparral has a fairly high amount of cash G&A and interest costs, which combine to add up to around 19% of its projected revenue at $60 WTI oil. These significant fixed costs and its relatively gassy production mix push the company's estimated oil breakeven point out of the $50s.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $53 Transportation and Processing $26 Production Taxes $18 G&A $30 Interest $32 Capex $160 Total $319

Debt And Valuation

Chaparral is expected to end 2019 with approximately $420 million in net debt. This is around 2.7x its projected unhedged 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices. While this level of leverage is not completely hopeless, it is also higher than ideal (2.0x or lower). As well, its last reported plan was to continue burning cash (the market assumed $90 million in cash burn in 2020) to grow production until the second half of 2020. By the end of 2020, Chaparral may end up with over $500 million in net debt and leverage that is could be over 3.0x with mid-$50s oil.

The concern about Chaparral's potential to increase its debt and leverage (via tapping its credit facility) has resulted in its unsecured bonds trading at under 60 cents on the dollar.

Chaparral is valued at around 3.9x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDAX (based on its $180 million market cap (at around $3.87 per share)) plus its projected $420 million in year-end 2019 net debt. While this isn't a particularly high multiple, given Chaparral's $60 oil breakeven point and its increasing leverage, I believe the stock would be more reasonably priced at a bit under $3 per share. This would be a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple.

Chaparral's unsecured bonds represent a significantly better value and should outperform its stock, although the bonds still have some risk with the company's continuing cash burn adding more secured debt in front of those bonds. Unsecured bonds are yielding around 26% to maturity.

I also believe that it is unusual for a company to have bonds trading under 60 cents on the dollar, yet have its equity make up around 30% of its total enterprise value (based on current market cap and its projected year-end net debt, valued at par). Given where its bonds are, that would suggest that Chaparral's stock may be more fairly valued at closer to $2 than $3.

Hedges

While Chaparral's hedges appear to have slightly positive value in 2019 at current strip prices, its hedges aren't that good for 2020 and 2021 so far. At current strip prices of roughly $55 oil and $2.50 natural gas for 2020, Chaparral's hedges appear to have negative $5 million in value. If prices go up to the $60 oil and $2.75 natural gas unhedged breakeven point mentioned above, its 2020 hedges would have around negative $17 million in value.

Source: Chaparral Energy

While hedges will only have a modest impact on Chaparral's results, they are not helpful and would reduce its EBITDA by around 9% in 2020 in the breakeven scenario (28,500 BOEPD in production, $160 million capex and $60 oil) mentioned above.

Conclusion

Chaparral Energy's good recent well results may not be able to keep its stock from going down due to concerns over leverage and cash burn. Its leverage may reach over 3.0x in 2020 at mid-$50s oil if it continues attempting to ramp up growth. It is also spending around as much in capex in 2019 as it is projected to have in revenue.

Chaparral appears to have a breakeven point of around $60 WTI oil, which will make it somewhat challenging to deleverage with oil futures averaging less than that.

In any case, Chaparral's bonds are indicating significant concerns over the company's long-term future (trading at under 60 cents on the dollar), but at a nearly $4 per share, the stock hasn't priced in those concerns as much. I believe that the stock may fall to $2 to $3 if oil remains in the mid-$50s.

Chaparral's bonds offer some potential value, especially if it can continue to generate solid well results. Chaparral's high rate of cash burn means that there will likely be a significant amount (perhaps $200+ million) in credit facility debt ahead of the unsecured bonds by the end of next year though.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.