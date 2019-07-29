Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later

The valuation is rich, it exposes the price to pullback risks. There are examples which show that price can keep rising nevertheless.

Investment Thesis

We recommend buying a partial stake in Autodesk (ADSK) and holding some capital for a pullback. We like Autodesk’s story of a switch to a SaaS model and have confidence in its future given its leadership, lack of competition, stickiness of product, and large and untapped addressable market. We’re not happy about the valuation, we think that the price is exposed to a pullback in the event of a revenue miss, but still see upside potential.

Autodesk’s Products are the Industry Standard in Engineering Software

Autodesk is the leading software company serving the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. Architecture, engineering, and construction products of Autodesk, in particular, are the absolute leader in their respective fields and have been for a while. The Company has been the industry standard for decades.

It’s a Story of Rotation from Licensing to SaaS with a Twist of Organic Growth

Similar to other ex-software licensors out there (Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT)), the recent history of Autodesk has been one of switching to the SaaS model. This switch is highly valued by the market as it increases the stickiness of product as well as revenue visibility. By bringing confidence in future financials, recurring revenues lead to a higher multiple.

Autodesk is earlier in the switching cycle compared to its peers. Due to decades of licensed sales, and a recent switch to a subscription based model, most of Autodesk customers have not made the switch. Although subscription revenues currently make up 75% and recurring revenues (subscriptions + maintenance plan) 96% of total, the Company has 4.3 mn subscribers out of 18 mn active users. Most of Autodesk users haven’t made the switch to the new model. One can see hints of this in the financials with FY 2019 revenues below those of FY 2015. As licensors’ versions get outdated, they will have to subscribe and thus bring organic growth.

Ongoing Investments will Make Autodesk Products Even More Indispensable

Autodesk is looking to make its product even more of a staple than they already are. It is making smart investments in AR and VR. The Company has already rolled out some products and is looking to expand its capabilities using the technology. We view this as a very savvy investment as we think that a solid AR / VR product would significantly increase the Company’s products’ effectiveness. Imagine if an architect could get their client to stand in the room that she is designing or if a construction designer could get their client to see the product like in real life, how much of an improvement it’d be on the current visuals.

TAM is very Large and is Growing

Management calculates a very large and growing addressable market. They see their core market opportunity today at $48 bn and growing to $59 bn by 2023 and note that their calculation is conservative. The management cites infrastructure, global rising in middle class, and a push toward green design as reasons for growth. Given that the revenues for FY19 amounted to $2.4 bn, the room to grow is clearly very large

The Transition Phase is Nearing its End, Financials Will Begin Improving

The transition phase took its toll on Autodesk’s financials both in lost revenue and in investment. After years of showing solid growth, Autodesk revenue fell from $2.51 bn in 2015 all the way to $1.55 bn in 2017 before climbing back to the current $2.44 bn. Until late 2015 the company had been posting positive TTM net income since 1997 except for a brisk 6 month period during the GFC.

The transition phase is ending though as the company turns profitable once again. This year is expected to be the year in which Autodesk posts a positive EPS. Consensus estimates that the profitability of the company will grow fast however, reaching ~$10/share by 2024 boosted by accelerating revenue growth expectations.

Stock Based Compensation is High, but Capital Allocation Strategy Protects the Shareholder

Autodesk has been issuing $90-$120 mn worth of stock annually over the past 3 years. This is very high and should be watched going forward. But currently we see no risk regarding the issue thanks to the Company’s shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy. Within the same time frame, Autodesk has purchased between $300 - $700 mn of equity annually leading to a steady decrease in shares outstanding from 224.5 mn to 219.5 mn shares.

Valuation is Steep, but Stickiness of Product and High Revenue Visibility Justify. Similar Cases Shows that Price Can Keep Rising

Autodesk is trading at 61x forward P/E, 45x forward EV/EBITDA, and 12x forward P/S. This is very rich by any measure. However, the world we live in doesn’t work with the conventional value / price correlation, and many expensive companies keep showing price appreciation despite astronomic valuations.

We think that Adobe is a very appropriate example. It was also a legacy vendor of industry leading products and switched to an SaaS model recently. Below are price and fundamental charts of Adobe. We see an initial phase of very lofty valuations subsequently brought down considerably by the company growing into the said valuations. The process was accompanied by impeccable price performance.

In our view, Autodesk is in the phase of filling the valuation. Looking at the chart below, we see strong P/S (the appropriate multiple due to negative profit quarters) multiple expansion followed by stable multiples thanks to strong growth in revenue. This process was also accompanied by a steady increase in price. We think that Autodesk’s price will follow the path of Adobe’s, that is up and to the right.

Autodesk has multiple premium earning characteristics as well, similar to those of Adobe. Its leadership in its niche cannot be understated. Its products define the market. It isn’t easy to use its software either, customers need education to use design software. It’s very difficult for a designer to switch software. The high switching costs, combined with very high revenue visibility justifies a relatively high valuation premium.

We are in no way arguing that Autodesk is trading at an attractive valuation. But we do argue that Autodesk’s price will likely rise as long as it executes, and we see no reason for it not to. Its path to growth and profits are clear with a large untapped market and no competition. We do think, however, that the current valuation exposes the price to steep corrections.

We Recommend Buying Now and Saving Some Dry Powder for a Pull-Back

Based on our conviction in the attractive growth story of Autodesk, we are buyers of the stock at current levels. We think that continued execution will bring with it price appreciation. We do, however, recommend a unique strategy in purchasing to limit risk. We suggest identifying the portfolio allocation that will be dedicated to the name and buying half the allocation now. We recommend buying the other half during a potential pullback related to a revenue miss. Even if we don’t get the pullback, we are happy campers as the price will likely keep increasing since Autodesk will be executing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a Long position in ADSK over the next 72 hours.