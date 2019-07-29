Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming

In spite of cheap valuation metrics, Chesapeake’s momentum is clearly bearish and the company’s above-average leverage sustains the downward movement.

Despite improving net cash provided by operations and increasing oil mix, thanks to the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development, the financial form of Chesapeake is fragile.

Investment thesis

Since April 2019, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) market valuation halved and the stock is currently trading close to its historical low. Nevertheless, and in spite of CHK’s management prospects to increasing CHK’s oil exposition, the company is likely to witness additional bearishness in the short term, given that natural gas prices should remain depressed this summer, as strong supply offsets the storage shortage seen last winter. Besides, and even if CHK's shares remain relatively attractive, the momentum is clearly bearish, following above-average leverage and decreasing cash flows.

Source: TradingView

Natural gas markets are melting down, weighing on upcoming Chesapeake earnings

In the last few months, CHK’s share price was punished, following plummeting natural gas prices that impacted soundly operating results. While the company focuses on improving its year-end oil mix and reducing expenses to enhance its operating margin, the investor sentiment remains unresponsive, following the loss reported during the first quarter.

Yet, during the quarter, the company’s production remains on a positive trend, with a diversified portfolio of asset in core U.S. positions. The Marcellus and River Basin plays remained top performers, lifting output by more than 15% to respectively 158 and 36 mboe per day. Meanwhile, Haynesville and Eagle Ford Brazos post moderate increases, up approximately 4% to 126 and 110 mboe per day. Mid-Continent assets marginally counterbalanced these positive figures, down 4% (q/q) to 24 mboe per day.

Source: CHK June 2019 Update

In spite of that, the company is highly exposed to natural gas prices, with gas production representing 70% of CHK’s overall mix. Given that gas prices melted down since the last peak reached in December 2018, CHK is navigating on a difficult path, making it hard to deliver on its growth prospects.

That being said, CHK’s strategic plan consisting of lifting oil output is advancing well. While net oil equivalent production lifted slightly during the quarter, up 2% to 44 mmboe, oil output boosted 25% (q/q) to 10 mmbbl. Nevertheless, this has not offset CHK’s tragic performance during the quarter, with gas and NGL sales dipping by respectively 10% to $595m and 30% to $69m.

That is mainly attributable to the sturdy U.S. natural gas storage builds observed since the start of the injection period, driven by a robust acceleration of U.S. gas output, that is not ready to stop this summer, bringing bearish winds on natural gas pricing and CHK shares.

Source: EIA

In this difficult and volatile gas environment, CHK’s management seems to be disregarding the market, continuing to raise capital expenditures, up 11% (q/q) to $599m, indicating a lack of capital discipline, which might partly explain the poor performance for the stock.

Despite improving net cash provided by operations and increasing oil mix, thanks to the acquisition of WRD, the financial form of Chesapeake is fragile

During the quarter, top line growth decelerated considerably, with total revenues dipping 28% (q/q) to $2.19b, as commodity sales halved, down 48% (q/q) to $0.92b, and marketing revenues decelerated 8% (q/q) to $1.23b. Given that, CHK’s core business is in free fall and total cost reductions marginally counterbalanced that. Indeed, while oil, gas and NGL production costs rose 8% to $132m, total operating expenses declined by just 14% (q/q) to $2.37b.

Besides, the company’s long-term debt increased significantly over the quarter, reaching $9.16b, up 25% (q/q), whereas debt expense interests lifted 34.1% to $160m, in spite of management's strategic plan to deleverage the company, while lifting CHK’s oil mix.

Source: CHK June 2019 Update

To increase the company’s oil exposure, CHK is betting on the recent £4b acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development (WRD), comprised of 420K net acres and 47 mboe/d of production. WRD is mainly focused on oil extraction (73%) in the Eagle Ford play and should contribute to boosting CHK’s margins by increasing its oil weighting, accelerating FCF generation and hastening its deleveraging pace.

Concomitantly, CHK’s focus on execution within the Brazos Valley and Powder River Basin plays, characterized by reduced well costs, productivity improvements and successful delineation, contributed to the robust lift of net cash provided by operation activities, up 13% (q/q) to $456m, bringing some optimistic airstreams to CHK’s future revenues.

Source: CHK June 2019 Update

Nevertheless, the company still needs time to deliver on its prospects and the market is not ready yet to attribute an oil valuation to CHK. Besides, free cash flow generation continues to deteriorate over the quarter, plunging 17% (q/q) to $270.1m, as capital expenditures are on the rise.

Comparable analysis

Regarding CHK's valuation, the company is poorly valuated, given its above-average 2019e balance sheet leverage, which stands at 3.99x versus 1.57x for its peers. Indeed, since its latest high reached on April 8, CHK lost half of its market share and is now trading at a negative P/E ratio of 7.27x, amid latest loss published during the 1Q 2019.

Yet, in terms of 2019e EV/EBITDA, CHK is overpriced, with a ratio of 5.07x, compared to 2.86x for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (MGY) and 4.2x for EQT Corp. (EQT), its closest peers, given comparable cash flow/sales figures.

In addition, the profitability of company is the worst in our peer group, with a negative 2019 net margin of 8.05%, compared with 8.94% for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) and 8.35% for EQT.

Source: Marketscreener.com

In this context, CHK’s bearishness is likely to persist in the short term, given subdued natural gas markets, which still represents the bulk of CHK’s activity. Besides, the fragile balance sheet and negative cash flow generation are additional signs that shorts will continue to drive CHK’s price motion. That being said, we expect the shares to reach fresh lows in the short term, even if any positive news in upcoming quarterly release are likely to deliver a pullback on CHK's shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.