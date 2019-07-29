Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - July 28, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given. We also give a brief analysis and insight into our current approach to merger arbitrage investing.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Cypress semiconductor was up 2.69% this week following last week's significant decline. The stock now trades at $22.88. This gives a spread of 8.03% against an offer price from Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) of $23.85. The narrowing of the spread during the week was due to the better than expected results announced on Wednesday. With this is mind, we feel our downside becomes limited especially with the current optimism surrounding the broader market. From last weeks article,

"the company filed a Schedule 14A stating the special meeting for the stockholders vote will be held on August 27th."

We are happy to maintain our position for the time being until a further significant narrowing of the spread.

Mellanox (MLNX)

On Wednesday Mellanox posted worse than expected earnings. Despite this, the stock improved 1.93% for the week to $113.70. This leaves the spread at 9.94% against an offer price of $125 from NVIDIA (NVDA). No other deal news was released during the week and we view the increase as being an effect of the broader market. We maintain our position in this deal and await further developments.

Array BioPharma (ARRY)

Array Biopharma released an important piece of news during the week. An amendment was made to the closing date of the tender offer. European regulatory clearance had been expected to be received on or before July 29. The offer from Pfizer (PFE) of $48 per share however was slated to close July 26. These dates have now been harmonized to July 29. We take it as a hugely positive sign that the company has not chosen to extend the dates further. We therefore expect regulatory clearance to be received in due course. HSR clearance is expected on or before July 26.

We stated previously how we were looking to take a position in this stock and are now extremely glad that we did so. With the stock at $47.29, the spread is still 1.50%.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California continued its downward trend during the week. The stock dropped an additional 1.69% as the market further digested the CMA decision to launch a Phase 2 review.

As noted in an article by Stephen Simpson CFA

"In short, they (the CMA) believe that short-read and long-read sequencing technologies are not fundamentally or effectively different and that Illumina's acquisition, therefore, represents further consolidation of a market that it already dominates.

The spread now offers 52.67% with a potential closing date extremely difficult to judge, if indeed the deal were to be successful. We maintain our tentative floor price calculation of around $4.60 should the deal break. Illumina (ILMN) have previously offered $8 a share. Our active arbitrage strategy has served us well and although currently dormant, we continue to hold our position until further deal development clarification.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market once again made fresh new highs during the week. Better than forecasted earnings news and solid consumer spending have reinforced the validity of this current exploration into new market high territory. This, coupled with the expectation of an interest rate cut in the coming week has helped the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up an additional 1.61% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also put in a good performance. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.51%, one of its strongest performances in recent months. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 16 advances and 3 declines this week with 1 non-mover. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved by 0.69% and the standard deviation of returns was 1.09%. This is in-line with the levels experienced over the longer term but significantly below the levels recorded in the 3-month medium term average. The performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large broader increases in spreads, especially CIRCOR (now removed).

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 6.87% due to the aforementioned increases made during the week. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The advances made during the week have left the portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) less reliant on a handful of spreads as observed recently.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

On the surface, the attractiveness of cash merger arbitrage spreads has become less reliant on a handful of key deals this week. However, a significant reason for this was the removal of CIRCOR from the analysis. Positive performance of the majority of spreads has also caused the average to decline. However, the continuing decline of PACB is skewing the portfolio. The majority of simple spread returns are in the region of 1-10% whilst PACB is above 52%. Even when investing in a portfolio of spreads the arbitrageur is cautioned to investigate fully the reasons as to why a specific deal spread may be so wide. Too often, arbs will include a deal with a wide spread just to increase the expected average portfolio return without fully understanding the risks.

In this coming week we see a plethora of economic news, the most important being the FOMC decision on interest rates where a cut is expected by many. In addition to this, over one third of the S&P 500 will be reporting. Individual deals and stocks will take guidance from peers and sector sentiment if they are not yet reporting themselves. During this period, we advise our clients to re-evaluate the floor price associated with each individual deal. That is, following a significant corporate event (earnings) how does this effect the company and to what price would the stock return to should the deal fail? This is an extremely important part of risk management. We explore this and other merger arbitrage topics at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website.

We maintain a positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage and we will be keeping a close eye on all corporate and economic announcements made during the coming week.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, CY, MLNX, ARRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.