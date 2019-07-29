The Totality Of Voxelotor Phase 3 Data Increases My Conviction In Global Blood Therapeutics

The totality of phase 3 data increases my conviction in voxelotor's potential to be disease-modifying.

I take a closer look into Global Blood Therapeutic's voxelotor phase 3 data in sickle cell disease as detailed by a recent New England Journal of Medicine article.

Introduction

Published in June, The New England Journal of Medicine's article, titled "A Phase 3 Randomized Trial of Voxelotor in Sickle Cell Disease", provides detailed data and insights into Global Blood Therapeutic's (GBT) lead drug, voxelotor.

Below, I will posit three reasons why the totality of voxelotor phase 3 data increases my conviction in the drug going forward.

1. Voxelotor improves hemolysis without increasing blood viscosity

Terms:

Bilirubin is a byproduct of hemoglobin breakdown.

is a byproduct of hemoglobin breakdown. Reticulocytes are increased with "worsening anemia and increasing erythropoietin stimulation" (Source: SRU).

are increased with "worsening anemia and increasing erythropoietin stimulation" (Source: SRU). "When there is cell death or tissue destruction, LDH is released and is a marker of tissue damage and hemolysis" (emphasis added by author; Source: SRU).

As foreshadowed by preclinical work, voxelotor continues to prove its ability to improve anemia in sickle cell patients without increasing blood viscosity:

Once-daily oral administration of voxelotor has been shown to reduce red-cell sickling and blood viscosity and improve red-cell deformability in vitro and to extend red-cell half-life and reduce anemia and hemolysis in vivo. Source: NEJM

Unlike previous agents (e.g. senicapoc) tried for sickle cell anemia, voxelotor differs in that it is able to improve hemolytic anemia (as evidenced by increasing hemoglobin and improving bilirubin, reticulocyte counts, and LDH) WITHOUT increasing the viscosity of the blood (as evidenced by numerical reductions in vasoocclusive crises).

Senicapoc was also able to increase hemoglobin and improve markers of hemolysis (red blood cell breakdown), but because of its mechanism of action (increasing the hydration of the red blood cells), it actually increased viscosity, resulting in increases in pain crises.

The authors conclude of the above information,

The absence of an increased incidence rate of vaso-occlusive crisis with voxelotor despite significant increases in the hemoglobin level suggests that voxelotor raises hemoglobin levels without negatively affecting blood viscosity. This may be due to the upstream mechanism of action of voxelotor (inhibition of HbS polymerization), which results in improved red-cell deformability and reduced blood viscosity with voxelotor in vitro. Source: NEJM

2. Voxelotor does not appear to cause tissue hypoxia

A major safety concern of voxelotor is that the drug would be "too oxygen-hungry", resulting in tissue hypoxia. Theoretically, this would be overtly evidenced by increasing levels of erythropoietin [EPO], which is released in response to tissue hypoxia in order to stimulate the production of red blood cells (and, thus, oxygen). Voxelotor, however, has never been associated with increased levels of EPO. Furthermore, the totality of phase 3 data echoed this reality:

Although the median baseline erythropoietin levels were similar across the trial groups, a trend toward a lower median erythropoietin level was observed in the 1500-mg voxelotor group through week 24. No exposure-related increase in the erythropoietin level was observed in the two voxelotor dose groups, as compared with the placebo group. Source: NEJM

3. Voxelotor does what it was designed to do for all subsets of sickle-cell patients

Voxelotor's ability to increase hemoglobin by 1 g/dl is not by coincidence.

The hemoglobin occupancy target was based on the pancellular fetal hemoglobin level of approximately 30% observed in persons who are compound heterozygotes for HbS and hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin, who generally have no symptoms of sickle cell disease. This finding suggests that binding approximately 30% of HbS in all red cells with voxelotor to stabilize the oxygenated HbS state may be sufficient to inhibit polymerization, red-cell sickling, and clinical sequelae of sickle cell disease. The observed hemoglobin occupancy for the 1500-mg dose of voxelotor was 26.5%, which was therapeutically efficacious, with no evidence of impaired oxygen delivery. (...) We specifically chose to use an increase in hemoglobin level of more than 1 g per deciliter as a primary end point because validated natural history studies indicated that an increase in hemoglobin level significantly decreases the rate of multiorgan failure and death. Source: NEJM

Importantly, voxelotor's impact on hemoglobin is sustained:

Source: NEJM

While not statistically significant, voxelotor did result in numerical reductions in VOC for patients with ≥2 VOC episodes in the prior 12 months and patients with 1 VOC episode in the prior year (see pages 13 & 14 of Appendix). The more severe a patient's disease is (as evidenced by VOC events per year & patients with hemoglobin levels < 7), the more benefit they appear to get from voxelotor (decrease in VOC; increase in hemoglobin). Additionally, changes in hemoglobin are significant in patients with and without background hydroxyurea use.

Source: NEJM

The FDA granted voxelotor accelerated approval based on the belief that safely improving hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell disease is reasonably likely to result in long-term benefits. One of those benefits/potential endpoints, for which Global Blood Therapeutics is seeking approval upon, happens to be the reduction of stroke risk by means of TCD flow (basically, the endpoint is assessing voxelotor's ability to reduce blood viscosity).

Concerns

Obviously, whether or not voxelotor will prove actual benefit remains to be seen. I do believe the drug is disease-modifying and I believe this will become apparent with more data.

Although voxelotor, with the exception of diarrhea (which is dose-dependent) & headache, is well-tolerated (especially for a rare-disease drug). We do see numerical increases in SCD-related TEAEs:



Source: NEJM

Granted, it's worth mentioning that many of the SCD-related TEAEs are the result of chronic problems that accumulate over years (osteonecrosis, pneumonia, priapism). Voxelotor isn't a drug that is going to reverse the present damages of the disease. Its aim is to prevent accumulative damages.

Summary

Overall, the totality of data increases my conviction in Global Blood Therapeutics and voxelotor due to the following reasons:

Voxelotor safely and significantly improves hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell disease and is, therefore, reasonably likely to improve outcomes. Theoretical concerns over tissue hypoxia & increased VOC events are not evident. In fact, it's reasonable to believe the opposite may be true. Voxelotor appears to benefit many subsets of sickle cell patients - supporting its use as standard-of-care for one of the largest "rare" diseases out there.

Peripherals

Valuation

Global Blood Therapeutics recently raised $200M. As of March 31, the company had ~$450M in cash and investments with a cash burn rate of ~$55M/quarter. We can estimate, after the recent raise and another quarter of burn, that Global Blood has ~$600M in cash and investments. This should be sufficient to fund the company into 2021. With a market capitalization of ~$3.4B and no debt obligations, we can estimate that Global Blood is worth $2.8B (enterprise value). Analysts believe (best-case scenario) that voxelotor could pull in $2.5B in peak annual sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering that voxelotor is, really, a phase 4 asset and appears bound for accelerated approval with no relevant competition (gene therapy still has a ways to go and may not be cost-effective as voxelotor) on the horizon, Global Blood seems conservatively valued.

Chart

Source: Stock TA

The recent offering created volatility in shares of GBT, but they have since rebounded and are standing above key historical support.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.