MSC Industrial's Margin Pressure Can Alter In The Medium-Term

While the gross margin fell in Q3; adjusting the timing of the price hike with the cost inflation can improve margin in the medium-term.

MSM Can Improve In The Medium-To-Long-Term

MSC Industrial Direct Co., (MSM) distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States. It also operates in the U.K. and Canada. I think the stock can produce robust returns in the long-term. However, given that its valuation could be stretched, investors should wait for the price level to fall before investing in the stock.

The various indicators in the economy suggest the company lacks a growth impetus in the short-term. The timing of the input-cost-to-pricing response has been disadvantageous for the company over the past couple of quarters, which has also put its gross margin under pressure. It has made changes to its strategies, which involves changing the customer-mix to improve the margin and counter the current weakness. The recent round of dividend increase is a pointer to the management's confidence in the company's financial strength.

What Are The Economic Indicators Saying?

Low unemployment rate: The U.S. unemployment rate has kept low throughout the past year. From ~4% in January 2019, it fell even further to 3.7% in June. Low unemployment typically translates into higher demand for industrial products, which in turn, requires higher capital spending for services needed for construction and maintenance of plants and projects in various industries. Higher capex results in higher revenues and margin for industrial product providers like MSM.

GDP growth rate: Similarly, according to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP, when indexed to 1947, has increased from 34.4 in Q4 2018 to 48.4 in Q1 2019. The U.S. GDP has generally been growing since Q3 2015, which is typically a bullish indicator for MSM's growth.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 51.7 in June of 2019 from ~59 in January 2019. PMI provides information about current business conditions. The June expansion was the weakest pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector since October 2016.

MBI Index Is On A Decline: A better gauge of MSM's performance is the Metalworking Business Index (or MBI), which tracks the durable goods manufacturing from the U.S. metalworking industry. Similar to PMI, a value of MBI above 50 indicates activity expansion and vice versa. While MBI averaged 57.9 in 2018, it trended down in the past three months until May 2019, which suggests that durable goods manufacturing has not been highly encouraging in the most recently concluded quarter.

Energy Price And Rig count

The energy sector exhibited mixed signals in the recent period. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, on average, decreased by 7.5% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. However, it increased again, on average, by 9% in Q2. The volatility put the upstream energy companies' 2019 capex program at stake. According to this report by Drillinginfo, the E&P capex will likely drop by 20% in 2019. However, the WTI price has remained relatively steady since March-end. The U.S. rig count declined by 5% from the beginning of April until now. The more positive sentiment came out in the international rig count front which has moved up sharply from March until June.

Analyzing The Recent Drivers

From Q3 2018 to Q3 2019, MSM's revenues increased by 5%, while its gross profit margin deflated from 43.6% to 42.5% during the same period. Quarter-over-quarter, too, its revenues were resilient in Q3. Revenues added from the acquisitions significantly contributed to the yearly revenue growth. In April 2018, MSC completed the acquisition of All Integrated Solutions (or AIS). Also, revenues from the company's large account customers in AIS and MSC Mexico, which commenced operations in February 2019, accounted for the sales growth in Q3 2019.

Looking closely at the customer group, we note that the company's national account growth was mid-single digits, while core customers had growth rates in the low single digits. A large part of the industrial and service business continues to need MRO supplies. Many, except the large account customers, lack the necessary resources to manage the supplies effectively and depend on MRO solutions provider like MSM to consolidate and optimize services and product lines to remain competitive.

In this context, we should not overlook the increasing contribution of electronic portals and sales made from the company's websites directly. Sales from these channels accounted for represented ~60% of the total sales. The company uses Vendor Managed Inventory (or VMI) systems, Electronic Data Interchange (or EDI) systems, Extensible Markup Language ordering-based systems, and other electronic portals.

Growth headwinds

Sales to government sector fell: Despite the top-line growth, the company faced a few headwinds during the latest quarter, and has formulated strategies to beat the obstacles. Sales from the government accounts declined mid-teens. Sales to the government sector account for 7%-8% of the company's sales. We can expect the government sector to remain subdued in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. The other prominent difficulty it faced during the quarter was concerning pricing. The effect of the U.S.-China trade war and the effect of higher tariff affected the company's pricing decision adversely, and it seems to suffer from an uncertainty as to whether to move prices upward or to keep it steady.

Average daily sales growth fell: If you take the average daily sales percentage change, which is a crucial metric for MSM, we see that it was 4.6% in Q3 2019 versus 10.4% growth in FY2018 compared to the previous year. The decline in the average daily sales growth was more prominent for non-manufacturing customers than for the manufacturing customers in Q3 when compared to FY2018. Product-wise, the automotive and the energy sector sales were down, while geographically, the Midwest slowed down the most for the company. Export demand also softened during the quarter.

Aerospace sector sales were up, but the business sentiment remained uncertain. Although the company did add to the revenues from newer accounts, its rate of growth was slow due to the softness in the business environment, which can continue to affect the company in Q4.

Gross Margin Fall Is A Concern

The uncertainty has also adversely affected the gross margin. The company's Q3 2019 gross margin was 42.5%, which was more than a percentage point lower than a year ago. An adverse change in the customer mix and higher purchase cost led to the gross margin decline. In this context, let us look at MSM's price-cost relationship closely. Even if price and cost factors remain neutral, gross margin would still be affected by the negative effect of the sales mix. In 2018, the price-cost spread benefited because the price increased even before the cost run-up, which kept gross margin stable. However, in 2019, the company timing of the price-cost spread has been unfavorable. As a result, the company expects the FY2019 gross margin would be 0.8% lower than a year ago. Customer demand is unlikely to change much in Q4 won't affect gross margin in Q4. Regarding the company's lack of concrete decision to make rapid changes in pricing and its effects, the following is what the management discussed in the Q3 2019 earnings call:

As we look forward, our plan is to take our late summer increase as we usually do, although it will likely be slightly later than last year, to give ourselves more time to understand how the tariff situation is shaking out.

Growth Through Acquisitions

The industrial supply market is generally perceived to be fragmented. Therefore, one of the effective strategies the company of a size of MSM applies is an acquisition to expand its markets in North America. The company undertook a series of acquisitions in the past couple of years. In July 2017, the company acquired DECO Tool Supply to enhance the metalworking business. In March 2018, it acquired All Integrated Solutions - a distributor of industrial fasteners and components, MRO supplies and assembly tools. AIS provided a slid growth platform for expansion in the production fasteners market and complemented MSM's fastener and VMI solutions. We have already discussed how ASI has assisted its revenue growth in the past year. Going forward, MSM may acquire smaller MRO providers because it has sufficient liquidity to fund such acquisitions.

Q4 2019 Guidance

MSM's management expects Q4 2019 revenues to range between $835 million and $851 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 2.7% fall compared to Q3 2019. However, compared to Q4 2018, the average daily sales would be an increase of 2.2%. It also expects the Q4 EPS to be between $1.21 and 1.27. In comparison, in Q3 2019, the diluted earnings were $1.44.

The company's recent sales growth trend is weighed towards higher sales from vending and direct ships. But the change in sales mix has affected the gross margin adversely. This, plus the seasonality effect is likely to lead to a 0.8% decline in the gross margin in Q4 compared to Q3. On top of that, a slight delay in price increases and an escalating product cost will lead to the net earnings decline in Q4.

On the other hand, although the government sectors sales were the negative drivers in Q3, it is likely to improve in Q4. The performance is expected to recover from Q2 2020 as some of the government projects begin to take off.

Dividend Hike

On July 10, MSM increased its dividend per share 19%, from $0.63 to $0.75. The increase in the dividend, even when net earnings did not increase, demonstrates the company's confidence in its balance sheet and free cash flow generation.

FCF, Capex And Debt

In the first nine months of FY2019, MSM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 33 lower compared to a year ago. Although revenues increased by ~7% during the same period, the company's CFO decreased on account of higher inventories and lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Higher need for working capital reflects relating to a more significant decrease in the change in the payroll accrual. Capex did not change much in 9M 2019 compared to 9M 2018.

MSM has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.39x) compared to its peers. HD Supply Holdings' (HDS) leverage was 1.4x as of March 31, DXP Enterprises' (DXPE) leverage was 0.8x, while WESCO International's (WCC) leverage was 0.59x as of that date. Its liquidity, comprising of borrowings available under revolving credit facilities, cash, and cash flow from operations, was ~$757 million. In the next one to five years, it has $246 million in debt repayment under the contractual obligation. So, the company has ample liquidity to manage its capex, debt repayment, and dividend payment.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

MSM is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.0x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.3x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

MSM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the industry peers' average multiple compression because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline compared to a rise in peers' EBITDA in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than the peers' (HDS, DXPE, and WCC) average of 10.8x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at this level. I have used analysts' estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated MSM a "buy" in July (includes "outperform"), while 12 of them rated it a "hold". None of the analysts rated a "sell". The consensus target price is $76.6, which at the current price yields 7.7% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bearish" rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on profitability and value, while they are poor on EPS revisions, growth, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a high rating on profitability when compared with some of its peers. I would hold MSM's growth rating higher than Seeking Alpha's because its growth rate fall has been less sharp than many of its peers. However, I also think the very low rating on EPS revision is not justified because its earnings beat analysts' estimates at least twice out of the past four quarters. I would rate its value lower than Seeking Alpha's assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are stretched, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What's The Take On MSM?

While the U.S. unemployment rate is at a multi-year low, the GDP growth rate has been soft, and the PMI index and the energy sector activities are not bullish in 2019. More importantly, the MBI index, which is a key indicator to understand MSM's growth trajectory, was on a decline in the most recently concluded quarter. So, the company lacks a growth impetus in the short-term. The timing of the price-cost has been unfavorable over the past couple of quarters, which has also put its gross margin under pressure. The stock can be relatively overvalued at the current level. So, I do not think the stock will produce positive returns in the short-term.

However, none of the indicators has so far pointed to any depression. The company has undertaken a three-pronged strategy to counter the current weakness. The steps involve generating higher revenues from new accounts, deepening the relationship with the customers, and operating expense controls and improving productivity. It has a relatively strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to pursue growth through the acquisition route. In July, it increased the dividend, which signals the management's confidence in the company's financial strength. Unless the economic conditions turn south, I think the stock can produce robust returns in the long-term. Investors should wait for the price level to fall before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.