The Last Thing That ASML Has To Worry About Is Competition

The company's new “Extreme Ultraviolet” lithography will be the dominant means of fabricating the next generation of 10nm, 7nm, and 5nm nodes.

ASML is the leading manufacturer of semiconductor fabrication machines and metrology[1] equipment. Their bread-and-butter product line is photolithographic equipment for semiconductor manufacturing. Photolithography (i.e. printing with light) is the dominant means of high volume semiconductor manufacturing. In 2017, ASML’s dollar value share of the semiconductor lithography market was over 85%. The remaining 15% was split between Nikon and Canon[2]. Based on ASML’s latest SEC 20-F filing, ASML considers Nikon and Canon to be strong competitors only at the low end of the technology spectrum (or more specifically, dry deep-ultraviolet lithography). ASML’s dominance of this industry is based on their strength in photolithography. The company has recently pioneered a form of photolithography that uses “Extreme Ultraviolet” (EUV) light. EUV is a revolutionary process that will all but guarantee ASML’s continued dominance of the industry.

Before discussing EUV, I’d like to go over the basics of photolithography. Photolithography starts with a silicon-based wafer/substrate. Thin layers of different types of materials are then deposited on top of the substrate. Each layer will either be a metal conductor, an oxide-based insulator, or some type of dielectric[6] material. After each layer is deposited, it is then coated with a thin layer of photoresist. The photoresist is then exposed to a light source that is filtered by a pattern mask, and then it is subjected to an etching process. Depending on the type of photoresist that was used, the portion of the photoresist that was exposed to the light will either protect the layer directly beneath it from being removed by the etching process, or it will be dissolved along with the portion of the layer that it covers7.

The ability of photolithography to resolve fine features is limited by the frequency of the light that the photoresist is exposed to—the higher the frequency, the better the resolution. Currently, most lithography machines use a light frequency that is referred to as Deep Ultraviolet or (DUV). DUV technology has more or less reached its limits; and the next generation of logic chips (CPUs and GPUs) will require the use of a much higher light frequency that is known as Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV).

EUV is not an evolutionary advancement of DUV. It requires a very different set of technological tools. In EUV, focusing of the light beam cannot be achieved using traditional type lenses, nor does the mask resemble anything that people would normally think of as being a photomask. In EUV lithography both the focusing element and the

masking element have to be constructed using a very complex array of mirrors made from alternating silicon and molybdenum layers each of which are about a dozen atoms thick. In addition, to make matters worse, good EUV laser light sources don’t exist, all of this needs to be done in a vacuum, and the entire system requires large amounts of refrigeration to keep the heat that is generated from deforming the mirrors.

It has taken decades to develop the technology to make EUV work (and during those decades, EUV was always just around the corner). The technology has finally arrived. And the long wait has probably been well worth it. EUV can, in theory, etch structures (lines) that are fourteen times smaller than the ones produced by DUV. The obvious advantage here is that more densely packed chips can be manufactured. However, there is another advantage that may be just as important.

Today’s state-of-the-art microchips require a level of resolution that is difficult to achieve with current day high volume semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In order to achieve the required resolution, DUV manufacturing uses a “multi-patterning” process that requires multiple exposures with different masks. Since EUV is capable of achieving much higher resolutions, the need for multi-patterning can be greatly reduced or even completely eliminated. This will reduce both the time that it takes to produce the chips and the cost of production.

ASML started shipping EUV equipment in 2015. These early machines, however, were not yet cost effective for high volume production. The company is currently shipping their fifth generation EUV scanner, the NXE:3400B, and will soon start shipping their sixth generation scanner, the NXE:3400C. The first mass produced microchips produced by these machines will soon hit the market; in the third quarter of this year, Samsung will start producing their next generation DRAM chips using EUV technology. And in 2020 both Samsung and TSMC plan on using EUV technology to produce their 7nm and 5nm [3] logic circuits; while Intel plans on deploying EUV sometime in 2021.

So what is the competition up to? not much. As far as I can tell, Nikon is just working on developing technology (accessed 07/25/2019) that ASML has been marketing for several years [4]. Canon on the other hand seems to be a bit more aggressive in developing next generation chip manufacturing equipment. The company has started to market lithographic systems that are based on a technology known as “step-and-flash UV-nanoimprinting” [5] (or step-and-flash UV-NIL) which they call Jet and Flash. In nanoimprinting, an inkjet printer deposits resin on the semiconductor wafer. A UV transparent mold then imprints a circuit pattern, and ultraviolet light is then used to solidify the resin. The advantage of nanoimprinting lithography over photolithography is that it is cheaper and easier to install. The disadvantage is that it is slow, prone to defects, and not well suited for complex circuits such as CPUs and GPUs. The main niche for nanoimprinting lithography is in memory circuits, which have built-in redundancy and a greater tolerance for defects.

Canon’s first customer is Toshiba. Toshiba is planning on using Canon’s NIL in the manufacturing of their 3D NAND chips. Toshiba plans on using NIL as the primary manufacturing tool. There will however be a few steps in the manufacturing process that will need to be carried out with DUV lithography.

ASML may have a virtual monopoly on equipment for high volume semiconductor manufacturing, but as the table below shows, having a monopoly is not a guarantee of having strong revenue or income growth.

(The data below is from ASML’s investor relations website)

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 In millions EUR April 1,2018 July 1, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31,2019 June 30,2019 Net sales 2,285.0 2,740.4 2,776.1 3,142.5 2,229.1 2,567.9 Income before taxes 631.7 687.2 809.7 808.4 326.4 487.4

In ASML’s second quarter conference call they predicted that starting in the fourth quarter of this year, income and revenue will show strong growth and that the strength will continue through 2020.

ASML sales are very sensitive to the boom and bust cycles of the semiconductor industry and the overall state of the world economy.

If history is a guide then the time to buy shares of ASML is during a recession.

(The data below is from the company's 20-F SEC filings)

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 Net income In thousands of EUR 1,466,960 1,021,820 (150,925) 322,370 671,001 Stock price in USD High of just under $46 Traded between $36 and $25 High just under $35 Dropped below $13 High of over $37

In 2007 ASML had record profits. In 2008, when the world’s economy crashed so did ASML’s earnings and stock price. But by 2010 they were once again reporting record earnings. There are two takeaways here. The first is that the company is very sensitive to the overall state of the world’s economy. The second is that they recover quickly. They were in fact showing record profits long before the world’s economy had recovered.

Footnotes

1. Automated quality control machines used during the manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

2. ASML increases dominance of lithography market

3. Designitions like 10nm, 7nm, and 5nm are primarily marketing terms. They don’t correspond to any physical dimensions on the chip. For example, the component density of Intel's 10nm chips (which intel has been having problems mass producing) is equal to or greater than the component density of the 7nm chips produced by Samsung and TSMC.

4. There have been some apocryphal claims that Nikon is working on some kind of advanced maskless lithography system. But I have not been able to substantiate this.

5. Nanoimprinting lithography (NIL) is not a new technology. There are several companies that sell NIL equipment, but Canon is the only company that is targeting the semiconductor industry. ASML, based on their patent filings, has also looked into this technology.

6. Dielectrics are what make capacitors work.

7. There is actually another step involved here that is known as doping, but it's not really relevant to what is being discussed here.

