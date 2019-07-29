Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread

Bull/bear debates are focusing on whether Rockwell's core PLC offerings will still be relevant in the future, and whether its open software approach is inferior to proprietary offerings.

I don't believe there's much debate anymore about whether weakness in short-cycle industries is spreading, though longer-cycle industries have continued to hold up better (even if they're wobbling a bit) and some investors are still pinning their hopes on a second-half rebound. That's all bad news for Rockwell Automation (ROK), as this leading pure-play in industrial automation continues to see slowing markets that are sapping its growth and momentum.

The short-cycle slowdown is manageable; Rockwell has always been a cyclical business, and that's just part of the landscape. Beyond that, though, there are some interesting arguments about Rockwell's operating philosophy and its place in the future of industrial automation. I like buying proven operators when these sorts of questions crop up, but I'd rather hold off in the hope of getting another crack at the shares below $150.

Messy Results For Fiscal Q3

Rockwell's fiscal third quarter wasn't disastrous, but it wasn't a good outcome either. Revenue came in 4% below expectation, with the organic growth rate more than 1% lower than expected. Segment results relative to expectations were messy; third-party data sources suggest that Rockwell beat at the segment line by about $0.05/share, but some analysts have written about a $0.15/share beat, which leads me to believe there's a discrepancy in how some costs (incentive comp, etc.) were being treated and incorporated into "consensus" estimates.

Revenue fell 2% as reported, but rose about a half a point in organic terms. The Architecture and Software business saw a 2% decline, as Logix declined 3%, process rose 3%, and ISCS grew at a double-digit pace. Control Products & Services rose 3% in the quarter.

Benchmarking these results is a little challenging because of the differences in how companies report. That said, a 3% decline in Logix (controllers used in discrete/factory automation) fits with the 3% decline in ABB's (ABB) Robotics and Discrete Automation business, as well as the 1% decline in Schneider's (OTCPK:SBGSY) automation business. Process growth of 3% is consistent with the results seen at Honeywell (HON) and ABB in their process automation operations, and the 3% growth in CP&S would fit with ABB's 5% growth in Motion, as this is where Rockwell reports most of its revenue from drives, motor controls, and the like.

Gross margin increased a bit and reported operating income rose 5%, while segment operating income rose 3%, with margin expanding 130bp. The A&S business saw a 7% decline in segment earnings (and 60bp of margin erosion), while the CP&S saw a reported 20% improvement in segment earnings (and 320bp of margin improvement), spiked by a significant cut in incentive compensation. Sell-side analysts seem to have differing views on how to treat that compensation item; for my part, while Rockwell delivered a reported beat, the "core" segment profitability was weaker than expected and a net negative.

Short-Cycle End Markets Seem To Be Deteriorating

All told, I didn't find much to like in Rockwell's near-term guidance. The sub-1.0x book-to-bill is unusual for the third quarter of Rockwell's year and not a good sign relative to slowing end markets. Likewise, management's revised guidance suggests an organic revenue decline in Q4 around 3% and a 10%-plus downward revision to earnings net of the incentive compensation move. I'd also note that weak guidance from Rockwell's software partner PTC (PTC) sent those shares down sharply after its earnings report.

Looking at Rockwell's major served markets, auto remains very weak, though it "improved" from a negative 20% in the fiscal second quarter to negative 10% this quarter; ABB and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) have also pointed to weakness in automation spending in the auto sector.

Pulp/paper was up double digits for Rockwell, as were oil/gas, mining, and life sciences. ABB, too, noted strength in pulp/paper, and the relative strength for Rockwell in oil/gas and mining really makes me wonder again why ABB is having the problems it has in those markets (loss of market share is certainly a plausible explanation), but it does support the idea that Honeywell and Emerson (EMR) are both in solid shape with their petro-heavy process automation businesses. Semiconductors remain weak, and Rockwell also saw a decline in food/beverage, with fits with the commentary Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) made about some modest near-term weakness in that sector.

Long-Term Debates About Rockwell's Strategy Remain In Play

I have found the debates over Rockwell's future in automation to be interesting, particularly given the strong share the company has established in discrete automation in North American and its expansion into hybrid automation markets.

To make a complex debate simple, the central issues boil down to two primary talking points - will PLCs, where Rockwell enjoys strong share, still matter in the future? And, is Rockwell's "open" approach to software the right one?

With the PLC debate, companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Schneider have weighed in saying that they see more factory control moving to the edge and/or toward the top of the enterprise, effectively "hollowing out" that control layer in the middle where PLCs fit. I think that's premature, as PLCs will still have an important role to play in coordinating those systems. What's more, Rockwell is strong in manufacturing execution system software and is looking to its PTC partnership to improve its edge control capabilities.

As to the second debate, I can understand why Siemens and Schneider want to create doubt about the value of a more open software platform, given the amount of money they've spent creating proprietary software systems. Rockwell's argument is that, while Siemens and/or Schneider may have good software today, companies will be wary of locking themselves into proprietary systems that will be difficult to change and could be surpassed/out of date faster than expected. This is a more challenging argument for me to resolve; Rockwell's more open, partner-based approach has worked very well this far, but I can see how the proprietary systems of Siemens and Schneider, customized and fine-tuned for individual users, could ultimately be the better long-term approach.

The Outlook

With deteriorating short-cycle conditions (industrial sector year-over-year organic growth is down about half a point from Q1 at this point in the reporting cycle) and meaningful margin pressures, I'm lowering my earnings expectations for Rockwell over the next two years, but not changing the longer-term numbers to the same extent.

Revenue growth for this year and the next will basically stall out, but I do still expect long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, with only relatively modest incremental FCF margin leverage. I am also reducing my near-term margin and return assumptions, which lowers the "fair" forward EBITDA multiple in that model.

The Bottom Line

I believe Rockwell is trading pretty close to fair value, with an implied long-term annualized total return in the high single-digits that is better than what is on offer from the likes of Honeywell, but with a much rockier near-term outlook. Below $150, though, I'd consider adding shares - while the debates about whether Rockwell's strategy are out of step with the evolution of the automation markets are certainly worth considering, I don't think Rockwell is as out of step as the bears want to believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.