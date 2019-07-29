Ulta Beauty: Valuation Rich But Not Rich Enough

We recommend investors Buy Ulta as we think that the company will steadily appreciate in value over time.

Ulta is an exemplary omni-channel play in the attractive field. It combines the scale of online with the moat of brick and mortar.

Investment Summary

We recommend investors buy Ulta Beauty (ULTA). We have high conviction in the Company’s growth profile given its proven track record and the healthy U.S. consumer. We think it deserves its rich multiple and more. We believe continued execution will bring steady value accumulation.

It’s a Good Time to Invest in the Consumer

The U.S. consumer appears to be the last bastion of strength in the softening global macro picture. All central banks on the move to lift a weakening global economy. Consumer data, however, is still strong. With robust retail sales data and a low unemployment, experts say that the U.S. consumer is keeping the economy from tanking and that it will get boosted by further monetary easing. Discretionary spending by consumers should increase.

Special Beauty Captures the Strong Consumer

Special beauty has been a fast growing retail segment thanks to the health of the consumer. According to Euromonitor, special beauty saw the largest share gains of any channel in distributing beauty and personal care products in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017 increasing its share to 15% from 10%.

Special beauty category is not just fueled by increasing disposable income of the consumer but also by other socio-trends. With the rise of social media and influencer economy, people, especially women, are looking to differentiate themselves. From what they eat to what they wear, people want to create a vision for themselves. This trend has caused sprouting of many nascent brands and products along with a higher share of spending allocated to “being different”.

The Macro Trends Make Ulta Very Attractive and it's Apparent in its Growth Figures

Ulta is a play on the aforementioned trends. It appeals to people’s desire to differentiate themselves with a wide array of offerings. The Company states that “newness drives the business”. Ulta focuses on continuous evolution to meet its customers’ changing needs. It aims to drive exclusivity.

Ulta has a very interesting customer lifecycle, and one which is very beneficial to the investor. The Company uses established brands (like Estee Lauder or Lancome) almost as a source of recurring revenues and to lure customers and its unique digitally native brands (read likes of Kylie here) to drive growth. The model drives consumers to make impulse purchases and try new things. Apparently, 84% of sales are comprised of items not purchased in the previous twelve months.

The effectiveness of the model is reflected in its growth. Ulta achieved 20% CAGR growth over the past 5 years while simultaneously managing to grow its net margin 220 bps. Both the growth and profitability is expected to continue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Omni-Channel Approach Enables Better Customer Experience Compared to Peers

Ulta’s omni-channel approach is a fine balance between marketing, profitability and loyalty. The Company utilizes e-commerce to market itself and lure customers in and make purchasing easy. The online channel is very convenient customers who know what they want compared to high traffic department stores. The online customer is presented with a wide array of Ulta products which they can learn more about by visiting the store.

The physical store is not just a point of sale but an experience. The average Ulta store is a marvel of sales strategy. Ulta has beauty experts and makeup artists in their store not just walking the floor answering questions but also performing services like makeup or hair styling. Accordingly, guests who use Ulta’s various hair, skin and makeup services end up spending on average three times more and shop twice as frequently as guests who just goes in for retail.

The physical store experience, in addition to more frequent shopping and increasing ticket size, increases loyalty as well. Typical e-commerce customers are easy churners. The store creates a point of contact with the customer much above what any brand can achieve online. Ulta is an exemplary user of the omni-channel strategy.

Ulta has Definite Near and Long-Term Growth Drivers

The strong consumer backdrop will be the key near term driver. With its attractive categories and loyal customers, Ulta is sure to capitalize in the consumer boom. Product newness, brand additions, growth of e-commerce and special beauty stealing further share of the total beauty market will be longer term drivers. Ulta is a solid growth story in all time horizons.

Ulta Combines Attractive Capital Allocation with Rapid Growth

Ulta has managed to balance its investments in securing newness with shareholder friendliness. The company has been purchasing 1.8% of the equity annually on average for the past 3 years. This may not be a lot but, in our opinion, the Management’s attention to shareholder returns at a time when the Company is growing so well is very meaningful.

The Company has Impeccable Financials

Unlike a traditional growth company, Ulta has stellar financials. Its margins of 35% Gross, 17% EBITDA, and 10% net are very attractive for a retailer. For comparison, the margins of competitor Sally Beauty (SHB) are 49% gross, 14% EBITDA, and 6% net. Ulta has a best-in-class 37% ROE as well. The Company has a history of producing copious amounts of cash, generating $494 mn in the TTM. The robust cash generation of Ulta is even more apparent in cash conversion (operating cash flow / EBITDA), for the last three years it has managed 73%, 75%, and the most recent 84%. As one would expect, the balance sheet is pristine with more than $400 mn cash sitting on it.

Valuation Seems Expensive but isn’t. We are Buyers at Current Prices

The Company isn’t trading cheap by traditional metrics with 27x forward P/E, and 22x forward cash flow for a beauty retailer. But the current multiples are below what the market has been awarding Ulta in the past. We think that Ulta deserves the historic multiples and argue a case for multiple expansion. In our view, Ulta’s growth prospects are big as ever and the Company has proved its execution ability in the time since the premium has de-rated. We think that the industry backdrop is as perfect as ever for Ulta to succeed and have high conviction in the company. We believe that continued execution will bring with it price appreciation, focused around earnings days.

Source: Gurufocus

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.