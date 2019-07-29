Why Wayfair Is A Long-Term Buy Even After A 49% YTD Gain

Current losses are inevitable because the company has to spend more to fund growth and we believe that there is a strong path to profitability in the next few years.

Wayfair (W) stock has risen by more than 49% this year making it one of the best-performing retail companies in the US. Its market valuation has risen to more than $13 billion. Wayfair has some problems. For example, 17 years after being formed, the company has never made a profit. Its long-term margin targets are low, and it operates in an industry that is extremely expensive and fragmented. However, as we as we will explain below, the company has built a strong brand that makes it a good investment. First, the company will continue to do well even with the current competition. Second, while the company has continued to make losses, there is path to profitability in the near future as costs begin to decline. Finally, while the company is not cheap, we believe it is not ridiculously overvalued either.

Competition Issue Exaggerated

The furniture and home décor industry is indeed one of the most competitive in the United States. The low barriers to entry make the industry easy to penetrate, which leads to many local retail stores in the country. Further, with furniture, most people prefer buying from local physical stores. However, today, most millennial buyers are comfortable buying their home furniture online because it is more convenient. These are the customers that Wayfair is targeting and by the looks of data, the strategy is working. Annual revenue has grown by more than $389 million in 2012 to more than $6.79 billion in 2018. Investors expect the annual revenue to reach $9.1 billion this year and more than $11.9 billion and $14 billion in 2020 and 2021. This is impressive growth.

A common argument among analysts short the stock is that competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) will decimate the company. However, looking at the revenue and user data, evidence shows that Wayfair has not been affected by competition. Furthermore, Amazon and Walmart have been selling furniture and home décor for years.

There are three main reasons why Wayfair has continued to grow. These reasons could be the main reason why the company will continue to grow into the future. First, while Amazon and Walmart are indeed excellent companies, most people buying furniture prefer a vertical platform that specializes in furniture and home goods. That is the main reason why specialty furniture and home goods brands in the US like Bath Bed & Beyond and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) did great in the past. It is also a similar way in which companies like Etsy (ETSY) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) have continued to do well even though Amazon is in their space. In short, people still prefer shopping in specialty stores. In the furniture industry, Wayfair is the biggest specialty store.

Second, to achieve this growth, Wayfair has spent billions on sales and marketing. Since 2012, the company has spent more than $2.5 billion on sales and marketing. This is about 13% of the total revenue of the same period. While the increased spend in sales and marketing is not always a good sign, for a company like Wayfair, it is a good thing. There are two reasons for this. First, through the sales and marketing, the company is introducing the millions of people to its platform. Second, the company is educating people about the process of buying furniture online. Fortunately, we believe that the company will ultimately lower the marketing spend in the next few years. Further, this marketing spend is lower than those of other technology companies. While Wayfair spends about 11% of its revenue on sales and marketing, companies like Netflix, Shopify, and Etsy spend 15%, 35%, and 26%.

Third, we believe that the company's awareness among the millennials is a major asset. The company reports that most of its customers are between 24 and 34 years. Most of the other brands in the furniture space like Williams Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, and Bath Bed and Beyond tend to have relatively older clients. This awareness is partly because of how Wayfair has structured its company. Its brands such as Joss & Main, AllModern, Birchlane, and Perigold cover different types of clients. For example, while Perigold is designed for the luxury clients, the AllModern brand caters for the ordinary buyers. This segmentation is particularly essential for millennials, who want high quality products at a reasonable price.

Therefore, with all these, we believe that Wayfair is well positioned to deal with the competition from the traditional brands and the top threats like Amazon.

There is a Path to Profitability

Bears have warned about the losses made by the company. They are right. Since 2012, the company has lost more than $1.2 billion. The losses have grown from $21 million to more than $504 million in 2018. While investing in a loss-making company is always a risky thing, the reality is that for Wayfair, these losses are inevitable. They are inevitable because the company has to spend billions of dollars to build the infrastructure that will simplify the buying process. For example, if the company is not able to improve its delivery periods, customers can move to other platforms like Amazon that have faster and cheaper delivery costs. The company is also spending heavily as it enters newer markets of Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

While this spending has some near-term pressure, we believe that the company has a pathway to profitability. In the MRQ, the company announced that in the long-term, the EBITDA margin could increase to between 8% and 10%. This is from the current EBITDA margin of -5.83%. Therefore, assuming that in future, the company can sustain an annual revenue of $15 billion, it could have an EBITDA of more than $1.2 billion (going by the 8% EBITDA margin). Obviously, this process will take time but it shows that the company will be profitable in the next few years.

Source: Wayfair

Valuation

Finally, we believe that while the company is still making losses, its valuation is still reasonable. As of this writing, the company has a market capitalization of more than $13 billion, which is just 1.41x the estimated revenue for this year. This forward PS ratio is much below that of other technology companies like Shopify (SHOP), Amazon, eBay (EBAY), and Stitch Fix, which have a forward PS ratio of 24, 3.5, 3.0, and 1.7 respectively. This is despite the fact that the company has a better quarterly growth of 38% as shown below.

Source: YCharts

Using the previous example, it means that the company is trading at 13x the forward EBITDA. Assuming that the company will achieve the target in the next five years, it means that it is trading at 13x its 5-year estimated EBITDA. This is a reasonable valuation for a fast-growing e-commerce company.

Conclusion

Wayfair has been one of the best-performing retail stocks this year. The stock has gained by almost 300% in the past three years. While the company is not undervalued, we believe that the reasons explained above make it a good investment. As explained, the company has seen all this growth in spite of the intense competition in the industry. Second, its brand awareness among the millennials is an added advantage. Third, we believe that the company has a strong path to profitability in the next few years. As explained, the current losses are inevitable because the company has to spend more to fund growth. Finally, while the company is not cheap, it is not ridiculously overvalued either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.