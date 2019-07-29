Stock Returns After 1st Fed Cuts

Whether this is a mid or late cycle cut obviously matters to performance. This article list key takeaways on positioning.

This article looks at the beginning of the last four easing cycles and the performance of various components of the global equity markets over the next one year.

The Federal Reserve is likely to cut the Fed Funds rate this week for the first time since September 2007.

By the end of this week, the Federal Reserve will most likely have cut their key primary rate for the first time in almost twelve years. This article looks at what has happened to stock returns in the year after the Fed began easing policy. Below I have tabled the date of the first Fed cuts in the last four easing cycles, beginning in 2007, 2001, 1998, and 1995 respectively.

Here are my key takeaways for investors:

Mid-cycle versus late cycle matters. The cuts in 2001 and 2007 occurred when the U.S. economy was already in or close to being in an economic recession. The easing of policy occurred too late to keep the economy and stock markets from rolling over. In contrast, the mid-cycle cuts in 95 and 98 preceded strong rallies for the stock market. Will history view the 2019 cut as a mid-cycle or late cycle cut? That is the trillion dollar question for markets.

The U.S. might still win. Markets in the United States have strongly outperformed their global counterparts in the post-crisis era. When the U.S. is cutting rates in an attempt to ward off a slowing economy, it has still tended to outperform global markets. At times, the Fed has been called the world's central banker given its role in setting interest rates on the world's primary reserve currency. At the beginning of the last four easing cycles, the S&P 500 (SPY) has outperformed the All-Country World Index ex-US (ACWX).

Value (RPV) has tended to lag. With the exception of the 2001-2002 period when Value strongly outperformed given its underweight to tech stocks, Value tends to lag late in economic cycles, garnering its long-run outperformance early in economic recoveries. Of the factor tilts included in this examination, Value is the only domestic equity strategy that underperformed on average.

Defensive strategies like Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), and Quality (SPHQ) have tended to outperform in late cycle periods.

Interestingly, the S&P 500 Buyback Index (SPYB), which is composed of the 100 companies with the highest buyback percentage over the trailing year, has outperformed in the first year of each of the last four easing cycles.

Momentum (MTUM), which have pegged as more of a mid-cycle strategy, did well in the 95-96 and 98-99 episodes, but produced sharply negative returns in the 01-02 and 07-08 episodes. A strong view on the 2019 experience as mid-cycle could mean strong performance for Momentum.

It has been nearly twelve years since the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. I hope this article provides useful framing for Seeking Alpha readers as they position their portfolio for a shift in monetary policy.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,MTUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.