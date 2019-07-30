Revisiting Ingenico: 5 Months And Almost 100% Later

Elsewhere in Europe, Spanish banks aren't doing as great as expected. Santander, Caixabank and Sabadell had their own issues and the first two are slimming down their Spanish operations.

Introduction

About 5 months ago, we had a closer look at the performance of Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) in a previous edition of Focus on Europe. The company had just bounced off a low in the mid-40 EUR level after announcing a cut to its FY 2018 performance. I argued the sell-off was overdone, and now, just five months later, that appears to have been a correct assessment: Ingenico’s share price is now trading 40% higher and the company has just raised its full-year guidance on the back of a strong first semester.

As a French company, Ingenico’s listing on Euronext Paris offers superior liquidity. The ticker symbol in Paris is ING, and the average daily volume is around 300,000 shares (for an Euro volume of around 2.3M EUR).

A strong performance in the first half of the year…

Ingenico didn’t disappoint in the first half of this year, as it reported a 13% higher revenue (on a comparable basis) to just over 1.6B EUR as both the retail and banking divisions showed nice double-digit growth numbers. On a reported basis, the revenue increased by in excess of 30% while the gross profit increased by just over 16% while the operating income increased by roughly 30% to 124M EUR on the back of lower ‘other operating expenses’ and a lower increase of all other expenses such as R&D and G&A expenses. The bottom-line verdict? A net income of 80M EUR or 1.30 EUR per share, which compares very favorable to the 0.88 EUR per share generated in the first quarter of last year. This could partly be explained by a lower average tax rate (20% versus 27% in Q1 last year), but even if you’d apply a 27% tax rate on the Q1 2019 income, the end result would still be much better than last year’s Q1 performance.

So, a decent net income, although I’m sure there still are some non-recurring elements related to the integration of the Bambora acquisition in 2017. And as we need cash to reduce the net debt, I was also looking forward to see Ingenico’s cash flow statements.

The reported operating cash flow in the first semester was approximately 199M EUR before changes in the working capital. This includes a 25M EUR tax payment, although only 21M EUR was due on the pre-tax income in H1 2019. So on an adjusted and normalized basis, the operating cash flow of 203M EUR was most definitely sufficient to cover the 60M EUR in capex, and Ingenico reported a free cash flow result of 143M EUR (or in excess of 2 EUR per share).

The main reason for the substantial difference with the net income is the difference between the capex level (60M EUR) and the depreciation charges (111M EUR). So while the higher depreciation charges (which are non-cash elements) weigh on the income statement, they are irrelevant for the cash flow results.

… means Ingenico is raising its full-year guidance

Perhaps Ingenico’s strong performance surprised even its management team as just a few months after cutting the expectations for FY 2018 and reducing the 2019 guidance, Ingenico is raising its full-year expectations.

It now expects the full-year revenue to grow by in excess of 9% on an organic basis, predominantly due to a strong bank & acquirers performance which has been upgraded from an expected 2% revenue growth to 7%.

Unfortunately, the expected EBITDA result has been increased by just 2% to ‘in excess of 590M EUR’ which could indicate Ingenico is still expecting some margin pressure in the second half of the year (based on the previous guidance. Looking at the H1 performance and the updated full-year guidance, it looks like Ingenico will be fine), but on the positive side, the free cash flow conversion rate guidance has now also been updated: whereas Ingenico expected to convert 47% of its EBITDA into free cash flow, this target percentage has now been hiked to 50%.

When expressed in Euros, the free cash flow guidance hike is even more pronounced: 47% of a 580M EUR EBITDA would have indicated an expected free cash flow of 273M EUR. But applying the 50% on the 590M EUR EBITDA guidance has now hiked this target to 295M EUR, and as you can see above, Ingenico’s own target is to generate a free cash flow result of 300M EUR, but this could include changes in the working capital position as well.

The panic wasn’t necessary six months ago

I’m not even sure what the (irrational) market was panicking about when Ingenico was issuing a profit warning less than six months ago. Sure, it’s never nice to hear a company will be making less profit, but the market was behaving like Ingenico wouldn’t be profitable at all.

The results of the most recent first semester indicate Ingenico is doing really well and is surpassing the management’s expectations (perhaps the official guidance for this year was a bit too conservative in order to avoid future profit warnings?). The lower net debt and higher EBITDA result have now reduced the debt ratio to a more acceptable level (2.7 versus 3.6 as of the end of H1 2018), and I am expecting further improvements as the H2 free cash flow should continue to push the net debt down. Keep in mind the cash portion of the FY 2018 dividend (around 34M EUR) was only paid in July so this will weigh on the H2 free disposable post-dividend cash flows.

I would now expect the year-end net debt to be 1.35-1.375B EUR, and using the full-year EBITDA guidance of 590M EUR, the debt ratio should continue to decrease to around 2.3 by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

Based on Ingenico’s own free cash flow guidance, the full-year free cash flow would come in at 4.75 EUR per share, once again confirming the share price in the mid-40 EUR range earlier this year wasn’t based on fundamentals. Ingenico remained strongly profitable and the performance in the first semester confirms this.

At the current share price, the expected free cash flow yield still is a respectable 6% which makes this company a ‘hold’ for the moment. Being able to buy the stock in the mid-40s and mid-50s was like stealing candy from a baby, but I wouldn’t necessarily chase the stock right now as it could make more sense to wait for a pullback before adding to a position.

Other news from Europe

The earnings season is now in full swing in Europe as well, and we are looking forward to see a fresh batch of surprises (both in the positive and negative sense).

Banco Santander (SAN) reported a lower net income, but a virtually unchanged underlying income in the first semester (and a higher underlying income in the second quarter). The reported results were impacted by large restructuring charges including a 600M EUR provision in Spain where Santander plans to close in excess of 1,000 branches now the acquisition of Banco Popular has been completed and it needs to rationalize its branch network (in some cities and villages there were Popular and Santander branches in the same street). Closing the branches and letting people go will be a ‘short-term pain for a long-term gain’. Other Spanish banks also reported their financials this week and it looks like some of them also used Q2 to take some provisions. CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF), for instance, recorded a provision of 978M EUR to reduce its labor force in a move that should help the bank save 200M EUR per year in personnel expenses. Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) (OTCPK:BNDSY) also reported a net income of 273M EUR in the second quarter – in line with the expectations – but reduced its full-year net interest income by 0-1% compared to a 1-2% growth rate it used in its previous guidance. Needless to say, the market was not amused, but perhaps it’s better for a bank to say ‘okay, we will make less profit this year, but we think it’s a better option.'

AB InBev (BUD), the Belgian brewing company, reported a mixed set of results; the Q2 performance was excellent with a very good performance in Mexico, but the company is also warning for a tougher third quarter due to a more weighted marketing budget (which was front-loaded in 2018 for the world cup). BUD is guiding to reduce its debt ratio below 4 by the end of 2020.

Cobham (OTCPK:CBHMF) (OTCPK:CBHMY) has entered into an agreement whereby Advent International will be acquiring the company for a purchase price of 165 pence per share in cash, a 34% premium to the closing price of Cobham before the offer was made. The offer is supported by Cobham’s board of directors, and will very likely be approved by the shareholders as well. Unlike Amerisur Resources (OTC:ASUXF) which received a buyout offer from French competitor Maurel et Prom (OTC:MRELF) (OTC:EBLMY) as the latter would like to expand into Colombia and has identified Amerisur’s land package to be very prospective. Amerisur’s board had already rejected Maurel’s offer (consisting of 12.5 pence in cash and 4.5 pence in new Maurel shares for a total value of 17 pence per share), but Maurel went public anyway and I have the impression the Amerisur board is ‘not amused’.

And it was raining buyouts last week as Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) received an acquisition offer from Gazit Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF), its majority shareholder, to acquire the company for 3.75 EUR per share in cash. Atrium accepted the offer, and although it’s not a very generous offer, it is quite fair. Atrium will probably be delisted from the Amsterdam and Vienna exchanges in January 2020, when the transaction is expected to be executed.

