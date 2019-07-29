Cabot Miss: Are They Running Out Of Core Inventory?

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) announced its Q2 2019 results and gave guidance on Friday. It forecast higher capital expenditures and lower production than previous guidance. In response, the stock fell by 12% in one day.

Cabot had previously substantially outperformed oil and gas stocks (XOP) and Marcellus competitors in particular such as Range (RRC), Antero (AR), and EQT (EQT). It had outperformed because it had demonstrated better capital efficiency and had leveraged that to dedicate more money to debt repayment, share buybacks, and increasing dividends. The performance differential has been substantial - on a 3-year basis, Cabot was nearly flat until Friday's drop of 12% versus the index down 29% and Marcellus competitors down 65-88%:

On a 5-year basis, outperformance has been even more extreme, even with Friday's drop:

So, it becomes very relevant to understand the raise in Capex and drop in production guidance. This is indicative of worse capital efficiency, which could mean that Cabot is starting to drill less good inventory. They would likely only do so if they're running out of the best drilling inventory. This is a problem because Cabot's peers have performed substantially worse than Cabot - if Cabot catches up to the downside if its capital efficiency degrades to its peers, it's -41% 5-year stock performance could reach a decline of more than -90%; a devastating potential decline.

Even worse, oil services costs have fallen. We have heard this on conference calls and in reports from producers and service companies, from Halliburton (HAL) to EQT (EQT) to others. In the context of falling service prices, higher capital expenditures combined with lower production guidance is even more concerning. Further evidence of falling services costs is available from a quick look at oil services share prices. The index (OIH) is broadly down, along with the shares of pressure pumpers and drilling rig providers. These equity price movements are indicative of the market's view on their forward earnings (and thus margins and pricing). The stocks being down means there's confirmation of likely lower services pricing going forward for companies like Cabot.

Cabot, of course, is providing a different narrative to the market, "change in the operating plan resulting from "a unique opportunity" to acquire acreage adjacent to an eight-well pad". And that "this increase in lateral lengths will improve the capital efficiency and economics of the pad; however, the longer cycle time will result in a delay in the wells being placed on production, pushing out the production contribution from this pad to late December or early January."

While pad development can certainly affect the timing of capex and production, given Cabot's size, its history of beating guidance and improving capital efficiency, and the scale of recent service cost declines, this narrative is hard to believe. If capex was flat and production guidance was down slightly, perhaps that would make sense. And, the market agrees, with the stock down more than 12% in one day.

The discussion around Cabot's remaining inventory has been going on for years. Cabot has drilled many of the best natural gas wells anywhere in North America and has driven the cost of production down substantially. It has also provided a great example for its peers, moderating its production rate and returning capital while peers continued reckless growth. Cabot shareholders have benefited from that from much better share price performance than the oil and gas equity index and than Cabot's more aggressively growth-oriented peers.

However, with higher capex and lower production, Cabot starts to look more like those peers. Lower capital efficiency in a low natural gas price environment, with a share price that has substantially outperformed, is risky. Until Cabot proves, despite years of development on its land position, that it has enough core inventory to restore its improvements in capital efficiency, there is a risk that Cabot's stock continues to fall relative to its peers and the index.

