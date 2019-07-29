PayPal: Buy The Dip

Investors should focus, however, on continued strong TPV growth as well as operating margin expansion rather than on short-term delays that do little to affect PayPal's long term thesis.

The company cited a delay in deployment dates for two new key partnerships, Uber and MercadoLibre, as one of the primary drivers behind its revenue cut.

While PayPal boosted its EPS targets by about 6% for the year, it also slated its revenue forecast by nearly 2%.

Shares of PayPal have dipped about 5% after reporting mixed Q2 results as well as offering a mixed guidance update for FY19.

Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) rarely ever has a bad moment, but the company slipped after reporting Q2 results that beat on the bottom line but missed revenue estimates. The company's guidance update for the full year also mirrored this quarter's results - PayPal lifted its earnings forecast, while lowering its revenue outlook. Unsurprisingly, investors took rather poorly to the news, sending shares of PayPal down approximately 5% since reporting earnings.

That's not to say, of course, that PayPal hasn't already had a banner year. The stock crossed $100 for the first time this year and is up 34% year-to-date, handily outperforming the S&P 500's own 20% returns. In my view, the temporary dip in PayPal is an opportune time to keep on loading shares of a growth company with plenty of momentum.

PayPal's mixed Q2 and guidance slip alter very little about the company's long-term bullish thesis, which can be neatly summed up by the key points below:

Established payments giant that has forged a strong user base as well as acquired merchants at all scales across the U.S. and internationally

Digital payments have relatively low penetration in the U.S. compared to foreign markets like China, where apps like WePay and AliPay have become the norm. As the incumbent in the space, PayPal stands to benefit from a technological shift

Continued operating margin expansion alongside strong TPV (total payment volumes) growth ensures above-average earnings growth, as proven over the past several years

Stay long here and use any further dips to add to your position.

There's a silver lining to the guidance slip

Let's first dig deeper into PayPal's FY19 guidance update, which was the biggest factor causing investors to stir over this quarter's earnings release:

Figure 1. PayPal FY19 guidance update Source: PayPal 2Q19 earnings deck

PayPal cut its full-year revenue forecast to $17.6-$17.8 billion, representing a constant currency growth rate of 14-15% y/y (and 18-19% y/y after netting out the impact of PayPal's sale of Synchrony Financial receivables). This is about 1.5% lower than the company's prior guidance outlook of $17.85-$18.10 billion.

This revenue cut isn't due to fundamental business softness, however - which is the big red flag that has caused many other tech companies, particularly in the SaaS space like Docusign (DOCU) and Box (BOX), to disappoint on their full-year outlooks. Management backed up its revenue cut, with CFO John Rainey noting as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

Since we last provided guidance in April, a few key factors have contributed to revisions to our forecast. First, as Dan mentioned, we have a few big product integrations with partners that are experiencing delays in part because of their expanded scope. Second, our previous guidance contemplated the implementation of certain price changes that we are now delaying. While the timing has shifted out a few quarters, we still expect to realize the full benefits of our partnership and pricing initiatives. And finally, approximately 20% of our volume is cross-border and affected by changes in foreign exchange rates. We now anticipate that continued strength in the U.S. dollar will have a greater impact on our revenue in the second half of the year than we've previously expected. These changes to our 2019 revenue expectations are primarily related to the timing of initiatives. Our medium-term outlook for revenue and earnings, as provided in May 2018, has not changed."

The partnerships referenced above are with MercadoLibre and Uber (UBER), and PayPal's CEO Dan Schulman noted that a deeper scope than intended on these projects caused the delays. Our key takeaways from the above: first, PayPal is undergoing a timing shift from the expected contribution of its new partnerships, and second, a stronger U.S. dollar is weighing on revenue - which is the case for virtually every U.S.-based company with a significant presence overseas.

Neither of these drivers represent bona fide business weakness, so investors should view them less harshly. And on the bright side, this guidance update comes with a silver lining: PayPal's pro forma EPS forecast was lifted to $3.12-$3.17, which is 6% higher at the midpoint versus a prior range of $2.94-$3.01. Part of this guidance increase is associated with unrealized gains in investments (which is also not a material fundamental driver), but a portion is also due to the 100bps in operating margin expansion that PayPal expects to deliver through the end of FY19.

It should be noted that PayPal's new EPS range represents a whopping 30% y/y lift over FY18 pro forma EPS of $2.42. We also note that PayPal's EPS growth performance in the first half of FY19 has been even stronger than the projected growth for the full year - 1H19 pro forma EPS of $1.64 is up 43% y/y over 1H18 pro forma EPS of $1.15. Considering also that PayPal tends to generate more EPS in the back half of the year relative to the first half, the fact that PayPal has already earned 52% of its full-year high end EPS guidance also gives us comfort in PayPal overachieving in FY19.

PayPal's absolute P/E ratio of 36.5x, based on its updated pro forma EPS range of $3.12-$3.17, certainly looks expensive. But when we stack it up against the 43% y/y pro forma EPS growth rate that PayPal has achieved in 1H19, its PEG ratio stands at only 0.85x - marking an undervalued stock ripe for bulls.

Positive indicators in Q2

We also note many positive factors emerging out of PayPal's Q2 results, signaling strength in the company's core business that have nothing to do with the partnership delays expected in the back half of FY19.

In particular, we note that TPV growth saw its strongest performance at 26% y/y in four quarters:

Figure 2. PayPal TPV trends Source: PayPal 2Q19 earnings deck

Because TPV is the underlying driver that dictates PayPal's revenue and ultimately earnings growth, this is the primary metric that investors should be watching. As per usual, Venmo is a huge contributor to TPV growth, with volumes up 70% y/y to $24 billion - representing 14% of PayPal's TPV.

Another positive sign is the fact that PayPal managed to accelerate its TPV growth even as eBay, once PayPal's largest partner, continues to dwindle (recall that eBay is planning to defect to Dutch rival Adyen by mid-2020). in Q2, PayPal's eBay volumes declined 4% y/y and represented just 9% of TPV, down three points from 12% of TPV in 2Q18.

Alongside payments growth, PayPal also achieved huge wins on the cost side this quarter. PayPal's transaction expenses as a percentage of TPV was 94bps, an improvement of 4bps relative to 2Q18. In addition, PayPal managed to grow non-transaction expenses by only 2% y/y last year. Overall, PayPal grew pro forma operating margin by 190bps to 23.2%, up from 21.3% in the year-ago quarter - well ahead of its full-year target of delivering 100bps of operating margin improvements. After normalizing for the effect of the Synchrony receivables sale, PayPal noted that operating margin growth would have been 300bps.

Also worthy of note is the fact that PayPal delivered healthy 40% y/y growth in free cash flow to $1.03 billion, and its FCF margin of 24% was the best seen over the past six quarters:

Figure 3. PayPal FCF trends Source: PayPal 2Q19 earnings deck

How should investors react?

The net takeaway for investors: traders reacted too sharply on PayPal's revenue cut, which effectively pushed revenue into FY20 and is more of a timing issue than a bona fide business slowdown. The core business is actually blooming: total payment volumes saw a slight uptick this quarter, while operating expense discipline led to huge EPS and free cash flow growth as well as an increase in the pro fora EPS forecast for the year. Stay long here and ignore the short-term noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.