Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Buy - IGA

As we'll see in the following analysis, none of the Voya equity CEFs have been particularly great over the years, but one at least has been competitive as a global equity CEF.

However, if you did a quick analysis of the Voya funds, most of which are global or international, you would quickly come to the conclusion that there is really only one Voya equity CEF you can buy, and it's not IGD.

This rallied IGD from a -7% discount to as low as a -3.7% discount at a time when many equity CEFs are seeing widening discounts.

It's not been easy for global or international equity CEFs to keep up with their US stock focused counterparts. And for many that offer uber high NAV and market yields, say over 10%, it's been a text book case of how to destroy your NAV.

Many of these funds went public before the financial crisis of 2008 and even with a more defensive option income strategy, NAVs that started typically at around $19/share after a $1 sales credit (i.e. a $20 IPO market price), are now more likely to be in single digit NAVs to this day.

One fund family probably has more funds that fall into this category than any other. Voya (formerly a part of ING), specializes in global and international markets and offers seven equity option CEFs as shown below, sorted by their YTD NAV total returns (boxed column below).

I sort CEFs by their NAV performances first since that is the true apples-to-apples comparison of how they are doing compared with other funds or indices. On the other hand, market prices are set by investors and can be wildly different than the fund's NAV, particularly if a fund is being endorsed by a contributor on a major news publication like Barron's (or even myself on Seeking Alpha). In other words, market price performance often times has nothing to do with NAV performance and it could be just some contributor whose "talking their book" because they're down in the fund and want to try and pump it up.

This can last for a short time, i.e. weeks, months and sometimes even years in a few cases, but eventually NAV total return performance will overwhelm a fund's market price direction and you will see that eventually the market price does in fact, follow the NAV and not the other way around.

So when you look at the Voya equity CEFs, I don't know how you make a case for the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity fund (IGD), $6.63 market price, $6.99 NAV, -5.1% discount, 11.0% current market yield when you can buy the Voya Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity fund (IGA), $10.49 market price, $11.45 NAV, -8.4% discount, 8.9% current market yield.

Over virtually any time frame, IGA's NAV has far outperformed IGD's and in fact, IGA has far outperformed any of the Voya equity CEFs. I mean it's not even close. But since IGD and IGA have been the best performers and are the most similar of the Voya CEFs, let's take a closer look at these two.

IGA vs. IGD

Both funds went public in 2005 and started with $19.06/share NAVs (after a sales credit as described above). Today, IGD's NAV is $6.99/share while IGA's NAV is $11.45/share. That may be a lot of NAV erosion in both cases but you also have to take into consideration that both funds came public before the 2008 financial crisis, both funds offered too high of yields they couldn't cover at the time (more on that below) and both funds had global stock portfolios, which means both have been much more handicapped in trying to build back their NAV's over the last decade compared to US stock focused funds.

Nonetheless, you can glean a lot by which fund has maintained its NAV best and in fact, that's really all you need to know about which fund you probably would have been better off in over the years.

But let's take a look at total return NAV performances (all distributions reinvested) to see how the two funds compare. Here's a chart going back to inception of the two funds back in 2005:

Data by

And here is a 5-year NAV total return chart:

Data by

In fact, I could bring up just about any time frame and IGA's NAV would be far ahead of IGD's but let me quickly show you the market price total return charts over the same time periods since that is what an investor would have actually received. And for comparison, I have also included the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), $65.52 market price, as a popular international benchmark in red. Here is from inception in 2005:

And here is a 5-year chart. IGA is in blue, IGD is in orange and EFA is in red:

Data by

One thing to keep in mind is that both funds started at $20 market prices from inception, or about a 4.7% premium to NAV due to the sales credit, and that's a big reason why their market price returns lag their NAV returns from inception. But even then, IGA would have still outperformed both IGD and even EFA. Even though IGD gets most of the attention because it is larger and offers a higher yield, the bottom line is that you would have been significantly better off in IGA over the years.

IGA vs. All The Voya CEFs

So why has IGA been the best of the Voya equity CEFs over the years? Well, one reason has to do with the fund's portfolio and I'll get into that in a minute. But another big reason is that IGA has really been the only Voya fund to keep most of its original NAV over the years and that's because IGA has the lowest and most reasonable NAV yield of all of the Voya CEFs. This may have hurt its popularity having "only" an 8.6% current market yield but it has certainly helped make it the most successful of the Voya funds.

If I go back up to the first table above comparing all of the Voya CEFs (also shown below), you can see that IGA has the lowest NAV yield at 7.9% though with the -8.5% discount, a current investor would receive an 8.6% windfall current market yield. That's a win-win.

This table is a good example of how unsophisticated investors can be enamored with uber high yielding CEFs thinking that the fund must be doing something special to offer such a high yield. Uh, no. More likely, they are just eroding their NAV faster and the less NAV a fund has, the harder it is to cover their next distribution which makes it even more likely of further declines.

Down the table above you'll see the Voya Natural Resource Equity fund (IRR), $4.80 market price, trading at a mind boggling 6.7% premium simply because it "offers" a 13.9% current market yield.

Little do investors know that IRR will have to cut its distribution (again) before long as it can't possibly maintain a 14.4% NAV yield without seeing further NAV erosion. Note: IRR also started with a $19.06/share NAV before 2008 and it's down to a $4.50/share NAV.

I mean, how on earth can IRR be outperforming IGA YTD at market price (see table above) when it is infinitely clear which fund an investor should be owning if you are looking at an investment time frame of say, longer than a week?

Based on a 10-year total return market price chart below, does anyone really think that things are about to change in favor of IRR over IGA all of a sudden?

Data by

There would have to be a complete reversal of fortune for the oil, energy and natural resource sectors while information technology (IGA's largest sector exposure) would have to significantly fall out-of-favor. Does anybody really believe that is about to happen?

And yet here we have IRR sporting a 10% market price premium just a month ago even while IGA continues to trade at a significant discount. This is truly one of the most ridiculous valuation comparisons I have seen in CEFs from the same fund family.

Anyway, I digress. This is supposed to be about two Voya CEFs with similar investment strategies.

The other reason (besides a more reasonable NAV yield) why IGA has been able to show significantly better NAV performance over the years than IGD (or any other Voya CEF for that matter) is because IGA has more US stock exposure (except for IRR which is in mostly US oil and energy stocks) and also because IGA has a more growth and technology heavy portfolio, i.e. 20% of its portfolio (as of May 31, 2019) is in information technology, followed by financials at 17% and industrials at 12%. You can see a list of IGA's holdings and option positions by clicking through the link below:

SEC Filing Of IGA's Portfolio Of Investments - 5/31/2019

So I ask you, why should IGA be penalized for having a portfolio that has worked over the years? Don't you want to own a fund, even if it's a global stock CEF, that has its US stock exposure in what's working? Just about every technology focused CEF trades at a premium valuation but yet IGA gets no valuation bump among the Voya CEFs because of that advantage?

The fact that three other Voya equity CEFs, including IGD, have seen better market price performances this year than IGA is just another example of how little analysis investors do other than simply buying whatever has the highest yield, i.e. all three have 10%+ yields but all three have sub $7 NAVs.

Finally, all of the Voya equity CEFs use an option income strategy to help supplement the fund's high yields and that has also contributed to the success, or lack thereof, of each fund (see table above). IGA and IGD have the highest percent of writing index options against their portfolios (about 50% of the notional value) which is ironic since both funds have had the best performing stock portfolios. Both IGA and IGD also use currency options to help hedge currency risk.

Conclusion

Now maybe you need a 10%+ yielding fund or maybe you need a fund that pays monthly. Both were cited as reasons in the Barron's July 12th article by the contributor as to why he liked IGD. IGA, on the other hand, yields 8.6% and pays quarterly.

More likely however, I believe the contributor was just talking his book and is probably down in IGD over a longer term, much like the other funds mentioned in the article.

But if you're looking for a global stock CEF that you can hold onto longer term, has a reasonable NAV and market yield and trades at a significant discount, there's really only one Voya fund that has proven its worth and that's IGA.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.