Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless

Having covered the med-tech space for about 20 years, I can tell you that what Stryker (SYK) is doing - generating consistent mid-to-high single-digit organic growth, outgrowing its end-markets across multiple markets, and serially making value-additive deals - is not at all easy. And yet, you look at the quarter-to-quarter results Stryker has been putting together under CEO Lobo and it looks almost effortless.

I have no meaningful issues with the operational performance of Stryker. There's room for the company to do better overseas, likely some opportunities for gross margin improvement, and perhaps a few signs of competitive gains against the company in neuro and extremities, but on the whole, everything is going very well. The valuation is the problem; even though I believe Stryker is the best med-tech company out there, the valuation just doesn't work for me and my portfolio needs

Another Great Set Of Results

Stryker once again handily beat expectations for quarterly earnings. Revenue beat by more than 1%, with Ortho a little better than expected, MedSurg better by about 3%, and Neuro/Spine more than 2% shy of expectations. Gross margin was a little weak relative to expectations (a 30bp miss), but operating margin beat by 60bp and operating income was more than 3% better than expected.

Revenue rose more than 8% in organic terms, with the U.S. up 9% and OUS revenue up 7%. Growth was led by MedSurg (up 11.5%), with Neuro/Spine up 7.4% and Ortho up 5.6%. Gross margin declined 30bp from the year-ago level, and operating income rose 10%, with 20bp of margin improvement.

Gaining Share In Major Joints

Stryker continues to see impressive growth in its knee business, with overall growth of around 6% and better than 6% growth in the U.S. With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reporting a nearly 1% decline in knees (and acknowledging weakness in the U.S.) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) coming in with its best quarter in three years but still growing less than 3%, Stryker is clearly gaining share (Smith & Nephew (SNN) has yet to report, but it won't change the "Stryker is winning" call).

The Mako robotics system isn't the only reason Stryker is gaining share in knees (products like cementless knees are certainly contributing), but it is the major reason. Stryker sold another 44 robots this quarter, placements climbed to over 700, and total knee procedures on the Mako were up 80%. Stryker management also commented that the introduction of Zimmer's own robotics system had no visible effect on the business and they didn't see any likely near-term impact. I should also note that Stryker is starting to see more traction in hips with Mako, helped by the 3D-printed Titanium press-fit implant.

Speaking of hips, revenue rose 4% this quarter, ahead of the 3.3% growth at J&J and the 1% growth at Zimmer. Trauma and extremities revenue grew 4%, suggesting to me that Wright Medical (WMGI) may be regaining some momentum relative to Stryker in lower extremities (ankles).

Multiple Businesses Executing Well

As I said in the open, one of the special things about Stryker's performance is that they're outgrowing their end-markets in a wide range of markets. Stryker's Instruments business (part of MedSurg) had a fantastic quarter with 17% growth, and the 9% growth in Endoscopy does appear to be reflecting some benefit from the Novadaq acquisition.

Neuro/Spine has slowed, but it is still growing well. Neuro revenue rose 12% in constant currency, accelerating from the first quarter. I do wonder, though, if the success of Penumbra's (PEN) aspiration-based systems is having some impact on Stryker's business; for its part, Stryker is working on growing its aspiration business, but Penumbra has some product performance advantages at this point. On the spine side, it's hard to say how the underlying business is going since the company doesn't report organic growth numbers. Management reiterated its goal for mid-single-digit organic growth for the year (versus the reported 39% constant currency growth), and the K2M integration appears to be on track - look for that acquisition to help drive growth in the years to come.

Valuation Is Stretched

I've made the case before that as one of, if not the best, med-techs out there, Stryker deserves a premium multiple. The valuation is getting harder to support, though, as the shares are now trading at about 5.5x 2020 revenue - well ahead of what a company with this revenue growth and margin profile would normally get.

I have also seen a couple of sell-side research pieces dedicated to nothing else other than trying to justify an even higher fair value for the shares. Were these analyses focused on trying to make a more convincing case for a higher long-term sustainable revenue growth rate, higher sustainable margins, higher sustainable FCF generation, and/or arguing for why a lower discount rate was appropriate, that would be fine. Instead, it's been a lot of handwaving about multiples, bringing companies like Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and takeout multiples for robotics companies into the discussion.

Honestly, I don't really care how other people value stocks. I base my approach on what has worked for me, but I'm aware that other methodologies can work too. My concern is more that when you see the sell-side working hard to justify ever-higher multiples, that's often a sign that the music is about to stop.

The Outlook

Stryker's ongoing superior performance is leading me to raise my numbers, but my numbers aren't going up as much as the valuation, so the fundamental valuation issues remain. The changes to my yearly numbers push my long-term revenue growth rate number up to 7% and my FCF growth rate moves to almost 16%, and that assumes that Stryker's next 10 years of FCF margins will be, on average, about eight points higher than the trailing average. In short, I don't believe these are conservative assumptions. Still, I end up with a prospective long-term annualized return in the 6% range.

The Bottom Line

I know better than to fight the tape, and while I think Stryker's multiple expansion has to end (and reverse) at some point, I can't say whether that will be next month, next year, or further off in the future. Whatever the case, while I absolutely respect and admire the job management is doing here, the share price just doesn't work for me, even if I accept the "great companies deserve a premium" argument.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.